Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 16669 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm »


He's not very happy today is he?

:(
Poor.

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 08:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm


He's not very happy today is he?

:(
What happened? What happened?*

*That was for Deputy Dawg fans.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm »
Well, hes said he wont let Alex Jones back on, so thats one thing I suppose
W

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 08:52:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm
Well, hes said he wont let Alex Jones back on, so thats one thing I suppose

If he bans Matt Baker too Ill be livid.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 08:53:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:51:23 pm
Well, hes said he wont let Alex Jones back on, so thats one thing I suppose
Jones probably wants to stay away to preserve his credibility.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:21:32 pm »
What's this new official tick I see on some accounts now, are these verified accounts? If only someone thought of this before.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 09:21:32 pm
What's this new official tick I see on some accounts now, are these verified accounts? If only someone thought of this before.

They replace the old blue tick. You know the one that 99% of people automatically took to say official minus the fringe 1% who saw it as some class status symbol
Offline MBL?

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on Yesterday at 11:58:04 am
RAWK  ;)
Youll not be smiley winking when twitter closes shop and LFC twitter are looking for a new home. Best get that ban hammer upgraded to one like Thor has.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:57:15 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm
Youll not be smiley winking when twitter closes shop and LFC twitter are looking for a new home. Best get that ban hammer upgraded to one like Thor has.

 ;D
Offline Chakan

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 11:01:47 pm »
Quote from: MichaelA on Yesterday at 11:58:04 am
RAWK  ;)

How do I get a blue verified checky marky thing on RAWK?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:01:47 pm
How do I get a blue verified checky marky thing on RAWK?

Throw a toddler? Consult the Bullens Wall?
Offline west_london_red

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm »
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech

https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-remaining-twitter-coders-engineers-email-2022-11?r=US&IR=T

 :lmao
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #452 on: Today at 12:07:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech

https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-remaining-twitter-coders-engineers-email-2022-11?r=US&IR=T

 :lmao

Caroline Ellison is looking for a new gig.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #453 on: Today at 12:24:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:07:30 am
Caroline Ellison is looking for a new gig.

The fact he had to send 3 emails on the same subject show how fucked they are, hes literally making it up as hes doing it
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #454 on: Today at 01:27:00 am »
Offline Samie

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #455 on: Today at 01:31:26 am »
If this platform survives past Easter it will be a miracle.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #456 on: Today at 02:05:19 am »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #457 on: Today at 02:07:33 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:05:19 am
Thanks, voted yes. #HesComingHome

I'd like to think you're joking but I doubt that you are.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #458 on: Today at 02:21:28 am »
Online GreatEx

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:42:40 am »
Don't fucking vote, Musk is trying to drive up engagement, twatter needs to die
