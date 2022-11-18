He's not very happy today is he?
Well, hes said he wont let Alex Jones back on, so thats one thing I suppose
Crosby Nick never fails.
What's this new official tick I see on some accounts now, are these verified accounts? If only someone thought of this before.
RAWK
Youll not be smiley winking when twitter closes shop and LFC twitter are looking for a new home. Best get that ban hammer upgraded to one like Thor has.
How do I get a blue verified checky marky thing on RAWK?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's techhttps://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-remaining-twitter-coders-engineers-email-2022-11?r=US&IR=T
Caroline Ellison is looking for a new gig.
If you're on there vote.https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1593767953706921985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1593767953706921985%7Ctwgr%5E640ac69ae8c418216396e29fb79aafd4ee973b60%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.sky.com%2Fstory%2Felon-musk-asks-twitter-users-to-vote-on-reinstatement-of-donald-trump-12750696
Thanks, voted yes. #HesComingHome
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.84]