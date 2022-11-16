The thing is, he's taken on a workforce that is extremely bright and agile and has the capability to creating an alternative to his product. He's then asked them to increase their workload so that he can become richer.





Anyone remember Myspace, Twitter is heading that way, it can be replaced in the blink of any eye. It is, after all, a fashion trend in itself.





If anyone deserves to be launched into space with a one way ticket it's this dickhead



Twitter is not really a business in the traditional sense of the word. It has mostly made losses over the years. But, it was trusted, and had potential to make profits. So, although I expect dividends were low (or non-existent), there was trust in the product and board, and an expectation that Twitter would become properly profitable in the future. For this reason, share prices continued to grow when its profit levels would normally suggest otherwise. Now, the company has gone private. But, it has ruined trust with advertisers, staff, and consumers. So, although it no longer has shareholders to keep happy, the estimates are that Twitter must now service debt to the tune of 1-2bn per year. I can't imagine the other partners in the company are very happy about the way things are going.Clearly, Twitter is a hugely better product than MySpace. Nevertheless, the comparison seems apt.