What a plonker. Shamelessly promoting burnout company culture. Hell be left with mostly junior developers and designers before long - most senior and high quality staff will simply go and work for another less toxic company.
The thing is, he's taken on a workforce that is extremely bright and agile and has the capability to creating an alternative to his product. He's then asked them to increase their workload so that he can become richer.


Anyone remember Myspace, Twitter is heading that way, it can be replaced in the blink of any eye. It is, after all, a fashion trend in itself.


If anyone deserves to be launched into space with a one way ticket it's this dickhead
Twitter is not really a business in the traditional sense of the word. It has mostly made losses over the years. But, it was trusted, and had potential to make profits. So, although I expect dividends were low (or non-existent), there was trust in the product and board, and an expectation that Twitter would become properly profitable in the future. For this reason, share prices continued to grow when its profit levels would normally suggest otherwise. Now, the company has gone private. But, it has ruined trust with advertisers, staff, and consumers. So, although it no longer has shareholders to keep happy, the estimates are that Twitter must now service debt to the tune of 1-2bn per year. I can't imagine the other partners in the company are very happy about the way things are going. :)

Clearly, Twitter is a hugely better product than MySpace. Nevertheless, the comparison seems apt.
There's absolutely no incentive to work there anymore. He will run this company into the ground, which is a shame because I actually like Twitter. He said himself he is always working and rarely has a day off, he now wants his workers to be weirdos like him who have no life outside of work.
Musk: Everyone just 'consent to unpaid overtime or you're fired'...  The beatings will continue until moral improves...


He seems to have doubled-down after being shown up by his own software engineers schooling him on what certain IT issues were...
I've always said Twitter would ride this out and come through mostly unscathed but I'm starting to doubt it now.
Once the ad spend dries up fully hes done.
All because he wanted to swing his dick,he could've set up a rival for less than a billion,maybe even less with his contacts.
Twitter on the verge of collapse. Apparently  its' being run on autopilot till it stops because Musk has fired the teams or they've quit.


https://twitter.com/alexeheath/status/1593399683086327808

Quote
Am hearing that several critical infra engineering teams at Twitter have completely resigned. You cannot run Twitter without this team, one current engineer tells me of one such group. Also, Twitter has shut off badge access to its offices.



https://twitter.com/nitashatiku/status/1593399704636620800

Quote
I know of six critical systems (like serving tweets levels of critical) which no longer have any engineers," "There is no longer even a skeleton crew manning the system. It will continue to coast until it runs into something, and then it will stop.
Rumour is that 75% of the remaining staff refused to adhere to his "hardcore" deadline, the 25% that did is largely made up with people on visas who have no other option.

Be interesting to see if the 75% just resign if they aren't fired.
He didn't buy it just to run it into the ground right?

I mean that's what he's doing but, why? He's not an idiot.

You don't build a company like Tesla by being an idiot.
