Author Topic: Elon Musk

darragh85

  
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #360 on: November 13, 2022, 06:05:56 pm
are those tweets done via a fake tweet generator? or are they actual tweets from mock accounts that have paid to be verified?
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #361 on: November 13, 2022, 06:09:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 12, 2022, 10:47:45 am
Why?  For what purpose?  We wont be around in a billion years time, anyway.  The Earth is approximately 4.5 billions years old, and it's got approximately another 4.5 billion years left.  We'll be extinct long before then.

The Universe will still be going in 4.5 billion years.
Red Berry

  
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #362 on: November 13, 2022, 06:18:45 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 13, 2022, 06:09:49 pm
The Universe will still be going in 4.5 billion years.

Unless we're all Boltzmann Brains.
Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #363 on: November 13, 2022, 06:22:09 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 13, 2022, 06:11:54 am
Can't we build a spaceship, maybe even some sort of ark and just chuck a whole bunch of pairs of animals on board and move there? It worked about 4,000 years ago and it allowed us to get to where we are today.  ::)
I would suggest a smaller spacecraft for just one pair of animals - Trump and Johnson.
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #364 on: November 13, 2022, 06:26:18 pm
Hahahah that fake tweets are fucking class!
Red-Soldier

  
  
  • ******
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #365 on: November 13, 2022, 08:27:03 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 13, 2022, 06:09:49 pm
The Universe will still be going in 4.5 billion years.

Yes, but humans wont be.
oojason

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #366 on: November 13, 2022, 08:31:00 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on November 13, 2022, 06:05:56 pm
are those tweets done via a fake tweet generator? or are they actual tweets from mock accounts that have paid to be verified?

Mock accounts (or accounts who have changed their name) that paid the $8 to be verfied. The tweets are real.

Musk hadn't a clue what he was doing when he introduced it. He doesn't seem to know the ins and outs of his new $44b business - or the consequences of his actions.





































This is real...





^ Musk corrected again for making a rather disingenuous reply (at best) to Bernie. No apology or retraction from Musk that I can see... instead Musk has instead just simply deleted the 'fact check' correction from twitter (as he seemingly has on his other disproven claims in his tweets)...







People are now asking Musk why he has been deleting some of his disproven claims / deleting the twitter 'fact check' corrections...

https://twitter.com/brent_peabody/status/1591817016167796736









WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #367 on: November 13, 2022, 08:34:19 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 13, 2022, 06:22:09 pm
I would suggest a smaller spacecraft for just one pair of animals - Trump and Johnson.


I'm sure we could also make room for their kids.
Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #368 on: November 13, 2022, 08:52:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on November 13, 2022, 08:31:00 pm

Did you read Musk's Tweet response to the Senator? :o





Musk's Tweet:
Quote
Elon Musk
@elonmusk
·
5h
Replying to
@SenMarkey
 and
@washingtonpost
Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1591813228119855104
Red Berry

  
  
  • ******
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #369 on: November 13, 2022, 08:56:18 pm
He's not making many friends, is he? 
oojason

  
  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #370 on: November 13, 2022, 09:06:37 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 13, 2022, 08:52:50 pm
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1591813228119855104

Musk probably can't tell if it is a real account or not ;)

Musk joking about parodies right now? Wow...


www.axios.com/2022/11/13/musk-mocks-senator-markey-twitter

^ 'Senator Markey shot back Sunday afternoon, telling Musk: "One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people." & "And youre spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will," he added.' Good on Markey.

Musk is publicly feuding with a sitting US Senator on Twitter - a Senator who voiced concern that someone was able to set up a verified account impersonating the senator (as a result of Musk's ignorance of his own platform). Advertisers and investors (to say nothing of the regular users) will not continue if musk continues along these lines.


Seriously, Musk continues to prove what an utter clueless, classless prick he is.

Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #371 on: November 13, 2022, 09:50:00 pm
oojason,

I have to wonder if Musk is having some kind of breakdown. This is way beyond anything normal. He's destroying a company be bought only a couple of weeks ago for 44bn. Have any of the other investors broke rank yet and stated anything publicly? They all might be c*nts, but, presumably, they are greedy c*nts and not stupid.
oojason

  
  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #372 on: November 13, 2022, 10:20:48 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 13, 2022, 09:50:00 pm
oojason,

I have to wonder if Musk is having some kind of breakdown. This is way beyond anything normal. He's destroying a company be bought only a couple of weeks ago for 44bn. Have any of the other investors broke rank yet and stated anything publicly? They all might be c*nts, but, presumably, they are greedy c*nts and not stupid.

You're probably right, mate - he could well be having some sort of breakdown - decision making or other issues - who knows...?

I imagine they'll (investors and advisors) be letting Musk know their concerns know come opening hours Monday morning - if not already.

He does seem to be completely taken aback by the verification misfire - and the fallout from it. Firing key personnel, the people who knew the business - from the IT side to analysis - really hasn't helped. Either in steadying the ship and heading issues off, through to actually cleaning up the mess on twitter itself... all of which are a result of Musk's actions. No-one else.
Red Berry

  
  
  • ******
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #373 on: November 13, 2022, 10:34:52 pm
Quote from: oojason on November 13, 2022, 09:06:37 pm
Musk probably can't tell if it is a real account or not ;)

Musk joking about parodies right now? Wow...


www.axios.com/2022/11/13/musk-mocks-senator-markey-twitter

^ 'Senator Markey shot back Sunday afternoon, telling Musk: "One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people." & "And youre spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will," he added.' Good on Markey.

Musk is publicly feuding with a sitting US Senator on Twitter - a Senator who voiced concern that someone was able to set up a verified account impersonating the senator (as a result of Musk's ignorance of his own platform). Advertisers and investors (to say nothing of the regular users) will not continue if musk continues along these lines.


Seriously, Musk continues to prove what an utter clueless, classless prick he is.

Yep, this is what I meant. Two golden rules - don't piss off the judge at your trial, and don't piss off politicians who can investigate you.

This is a guy clearly far too used to getting his own way and having things run smoothly. He can't handle unexpected situations well. Reacting like some stroppy teenager to powerful people is not a suitable response.

I don't think he's having a breakdown - yet. But he clearly thought this was going to be easy, and he has too much of an ego to admit he's fucked up. Something will give eventually.

Can he be removed as head of twitter?
whtwht

  
  
  • ******
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #374 on: November 13, 2022, 10:47:31 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 13, 2022, 09:50:00 pm
oojason,

I have to wonder if Musk is having some kind of breakdown. This is way beyond anything normal. He's destroying a company be bought only a couple of weeks ago for 44bn. Have any of the other investors broke rank yet and stated anything publicly? They all might be c*nts, but, presumably, they are greedy c*nts and not stupid.

Look he just could be an unhinged dick who knows.
Classycara

  
  
  
  • ******
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #375 on: November 13, 2022, 11:23:53 pm
Quote from: whtwht on November 13, 2022, 10:47:31 pm
Look he just could be an unhinged dick who knows.
Yeah I'm not noticing any particular change in behaviour lately. It's just he isn't as insulated from more immediate consequences on social media than he has been in other misadventures/schemes/libel/fraud
GreatEx

  
  
  • ******
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 12:28:03 am
Does Musk not realise that the Dems just held the senate? Probably time for him to switch sides again. He obviously thinks he can keep doubling down like Don did, but he hasn't got the cult points to pull it off. Popcorn's ready...
Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 08:01:58 am
Quote from: whtwht on November 13, 2022, 10:47:31 pm
Look he just could be an unhinged dick who knows.
I think he was probably always that. But his recent behaviour seems reckless.
Red Berry

  
  
  • ******
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 09:00:40 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:01:58 am
I think he was probably always that. But his recent behaviour seems reckless.

I'm not an expert on mental health or neuro diversity, but speaking from personal experience I feel I struggle outside of a stable environment or one I feel I can control easily.  I can have problems regulating my emotional responses, especially to unexpected negative situations. I can experience brain lock, dissociation or emotional outbursts (especially if I've been drinking on the latter).

Could be that doubling down is Musk's conditioned response or natural defense mechanism - it could literally be the only way he knows how to react. But he must have advisors or a support team. Then again, I guess they can't just snatch his phone out of his hands. He's turned almost the entire Twitterverse against him.

It's often the same with such people. The more control they try to exercise, the less they actually have. Musk bought the internet equivalent of the Black Lagoon, and now he can't handle that it's full of creatures.
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 09:04:58 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:00:40 am
I'm not an expert on mental health or neuro diversity, but speaking from personal experience I feel I struggle outside of a stable environment or one I feel I can control easily.  I can have problems regulating my emotional responses, especially to unexpected negative situations. I can experience brain lock, dissociation or emotional outbursts (especially if I've been drinking on the latter).

Could be that doubling down is Musk's conditioned response or natural defense mechanism - it could literally be the only way he knows how to react. But he must have advisors or a support team. Then again, I guess they can't just snatch his phone out of his hands. He's turned almost the entire Twitterverse against him.

It's often the same with such people. The more control they try to exercise, the less they actually have. Musk bought the internet equivalent of the Black Lagoon, and now he can't handle that it's full of creatures.

 ;D

The real creature of the Black Lagoon gave me nightmares as a kid.
thaddeus

  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 09:21:02 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:00:40 am
I'm not an expert on mental health or neuro diversity, but speaking from personal experience I feel I struggle outside of a stable environment or one I feel I can control easily.  I can have problems regulating my emotional responses, especially to unexpected negative situations. I can experience brain lock, dissociation or emotional outbursts (especially if I've been drinking on the latter).

Could be that doubling down is Musk's conditioned response or natural defense mechanism - it could literally be the only way he knows how to react. But he must have advisors or a support team. Then again, I guess they can't just snatch his phone out of his hands. He's turned almost the entire Twitterverse against him.

It's often the same with such people. The more control they try to exercise, the less they actually have. Musk bought the internet equivalent of the Black Lagoon, and now he can't handle that it's full of creatures.
Having occasionally - thankfully only occasionally - come across similar characters in business and personal life, those advisors generally evolve into, or are replaced by, "yes men" as the figurehead grows more successful and more confident.  Riding the coat-tails of somebody like Musk is surely a lot easier and more financially rewarding than trying to reason against his seemingly impulsive decisions.

Once the dust settles I still think Twitter will be massive as people are too invested and there's no obvious, yet at least, rival to jump ship to.  Eventually Musk will step back as he'll surely want to focus more on his other businesses, a competent leadership team will be appointed and Twitter will return to being a loss-making but highly strategic asset.
BarryCrocker

  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 10:12:41 am
More cuts

Quote
Casey Newton
@CaseyNewton
Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running.

People inside are stunned.
4:41 AM · Nov 14, 2022
KillieRed

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 11:30:20 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:21:02 am
Having occasionally - thankfully only occasionally - come across similar characters in business and personal life, those advisors generally evolve into, or are replaced by, "yes men" as the figurehead grows more successful and more confident.  Riding the coat-tails of somebody like Musk is surely a lot easier and more financially rewarding than trying to reason against his seemingly impulsive decisions.

Once the dust settles I still think Twitter will be massive as people are too invested and there's no obvious, yet at least, rival to jump ship to.  Eventually Musk will step back as he'll surely want to focus more on his other businesses, a competent leadership team will be appointed and Twitter will return to being a loss-making but highly strategic asset.

Meta definitely seems to be trying to make Instagram more like Twitter. I joined years ago just as a place to share photos & now its got TikTok-like data chewing auto videos & comments sections full of bots spreading grievances, disinformation & discord. Most celebrities/blue ticks already seem to have their team post the same content across platforms so it would be very easy to ditch Twitter or perhaps just use as a redirect?
KillieRed

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 11:31:56 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:12:41 am
More cuts

Its like our governments ideological austerity-a drop in the ocean thats not going to fix the big problem.
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 12:04:42 pm
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 12:08:14 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 13, 2022, 08:27:03 pm
Yes, but humans wont be.

You never know

(Off topic but..)

Check out Stephen Baxter and the Manifold Triology

Manifold: Time, Manifold: Space, Manifold Origin
oojason

  
  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #386 on: Today at 05:17:04 pm

'Twitter engineer calls out Elon Musk for technical BS in unusual career move':-

Bro do u even GraphQL?

When Elon Musk promised to improve Twitter's technical performance at the weekend, it was one of the company's own engineers who rubbished the new CEO's claims. Then a stampede of software engineers trundled in to support their comrade.

www.theregister.com/2022/11/14/musk_twitter_rpc_spat/


'Software engineer legend Grady Booch even joined the debate, saying the discussion provided "more evidence that @elonmusk is profoundly incompetent when it comes to leading an organization built around a software-intensive web-centric system at global elastic scale."'


^ as ever with El Reg, the comment section is always worth a read too - https://forums.theregister.com/forum/all/2022/11/14/musk_twitter_rpc_spat
Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #387 on: Today at 05:48:41 pm
oojason

  
  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #388 on: Today at 05:52:06 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:48:41 pm
Just correcting comments link: https://forums.theregister.com/forum/all/2022/11/14/musk_twitter_rpc_spat/

Thanks mate - my 'copy and paste' skills are on the wane ;D
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #389 on: Today at 05:59:09 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:52:06 pm
Thanks mate - my 'copy and paste' skills are on the wane ;D

Hi Elon.
oojason

  
  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #390 on: Today at 06:35:31 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:59:09 pm
Hi Elon.

You're fired!!!


(just kidding - love you, man)
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #391 on: Today at 08:39:26 pm
