« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 12067 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #320 on: November 11, 2022, 11:01:54 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 10, 2022, 11:30:01 pm
Genuinely thought the blue tick would still mean verified (by ID, whatever). The fact it isn't is just ridiculous.
Quote from: Chakan on November 10, 2022, 11:37:43 pm
Yeah I could have sworn youd still need to go through the verification process. Apparently not. $8 and you get the tick
Shocking. Though, nothing Musk does is surprising anymore. He has totally lost the plot.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #321 on: November 11, 2022, 12:03:12 pm »
It feels like a runaway train now.  I think too many people are too invested in Twitter - having spent years growing their presence - for it to fail easily but Musk is having a damn good go.

Does anyone know how much Twitter is currently valued at compared to what Musk paid just days ago?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,291
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #322 on: November 11, 2022, 12:04:47 pm »
Surely, he's not trying to bring it down deliberately.......?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #323 on: November 11, 2022, 12:09:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 11, 2022, 12:03:12 pm
It feels like a runaway train now.  I think too many people are too invested in Twitter - having spent years growing their presence - for it to fail easily but Musk is having a damn good go.

Does anyone know how much Twitter is currently valued at compared to what Musk paid just days ago?
No idea - it is no longer publicly traded. So, it is worth as much as someone is willing to pay for it. Though it must be fraction of what Musk paid for it.

It could be in death spiral now. If revenues decline (which seems likely with advertisers walking away), Musk will have to introduce further cost-cutting measures. This is turn could further degrade the product.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #324 on: November 11, 2022, 12:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 11, 2022, 12:04:47 pm
Surely, he's not trying to bring it down deliberately.......?
If he was, he could not have done a better job so far! But the answer is, of course, 'no'. It is purely that he had no real intention to buy it, but trapped himself into the purchase of way over-valued product. That, and his oversized ego.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,033
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #325 on: November 11, 2022, 01:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 11, 2022, 12:04:47 pm
Surely, he's not trying to bring it down deliberately.......?

Apparently he bought it with loans secured against some of Tesla and some against Twitter itself. He also seems to have his private wealth intermixed with Tesla, as far as I understand (I don't understand it well at all!). But I think bringing Twitter down would cost him and Tesla. Plus he seems to really like tweeting.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #326 on: November 11, 2022, 03:17:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 11, 2022, 01:56:28 pm
Apparently he bought it with loans secured against some of Tesla and some against Twitter itself. He also seems to have his private wealth intermixed with Tesla, as far as I understand (I don't understand it well at all!). But I think bringing Twitter down would cost him and Tesla. Plus he seems to really like tweeting.
It seems that he maintains a very large share of Tesla stock, though not a majority share. I suspect (I may have read it somewhere) that Musk maintains the majority share of voting stock - so he cannot be forced out. But, it Twitter collapses, his Tesla stock is surely at risk. My vague understanding of these things seems to chime with yours.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,865
  • Dutch Class
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #327 on: November 11, 2022, 04:28:49 pm »
Raina Pfefferkorn's statement is spot on

Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 11, 2022, 12:04:47 pm
Surely, he's not trying to bring it down deliberately.......?

It's like The Producers
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,153
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #328 on: November 11, 2022, 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 11, 2022, 04:28:49 pm
Raina Pfefferkorn's statement is spot on

It's like The Producers
Springtime With Twittler.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,219
  • ....mmm
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #329 on: November 11, 2022, 11:19:23 pm »
:lmao :lmao

Twitter quietly drops $8 paid verification; tricking people not OK, Musk says
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2022/11/twitter-quietly-drops-8-paid-verification-tricking-people-not-ok-musk-says/
Logged
:D

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,219
  • ....mmm
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #330 on: November 11, 2022, 11:25:03 pm »









Logged
:D

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #331 on: November 11, 2022, 11:26:12 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 11, 2022, 04:13:57 am
Setting aside the absurdity of prioritising something that won't happen for billions of years ahead of, well, just about anything else you can imagine... in a billion years the sun's brightness will have increased to the point that all water on Earth will boil and evaporate. A few billion years later the sun will enter its Red Giant phase and swallow Earth & Mars. So what do we do then, relocate to one of the gas giants (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune)? Even if we found a way to exist without a solid surface, the sun would also run out of fuel at this point and we'd freeze to death. Yeah, whichever way you slice it, I think we can forget about billion-year-off concerns.

the point is that it isnt going to happen over night. it could well take billions of years to achieve deep space travel.

consider how long humanity has been in existence and we have only reached our own moon which is no distance in the grand scheme of things.

also consider that the fastest space crafts ever created by man were launched in the early 1970s are now just exiting our solar system and would take nearly 40000 years to reach the next nearest star if they were on course to.

Its pretty obvious that we need to get a move on in regards to space travel and exploration.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #332 on: November 11, 2022, 11:29:34 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 11, 2022, 04:49:41 am
People really should read Ben Elton's first novel Stark (1989). It's about cabal of billionaires secretly building a spaceship to escape earth because they've polluted the shit out of it.

It's possibly coincidental that the cabal is called Stark and we have the current Tony Stark (Elon) trying to do the same.

you think Elon Musk is realistically going to be in a position to escape earth on a spaceship in his lifetime? 
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #333 on: November 11, 2022, 11:57:23 pm »




Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,865
  • Dutch Class
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 12:01:20 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 11, 2022, 11:19:23 pm
:lmao :lmao

Twitter quietly drops $8 paid verification; tricking people not OK, Musk says
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2022/11/twitter-quietly-drops-8-paid-verification-tricking-people-not-ok-musk-says/


This was always going to happen. This blowhard couldn't grasp that the blue check meant official to the vast majority of people and a fucking status symbol to a vocal dickhead minority
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,822
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 12:02:26 am »
Lol he's gonna run it into the ground!
Logged

Offline Cali

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 12:39:16 am »
The fella is an absolute oddball and I hope this twitter venture loses him everything lol
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,897
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:11:39 am »
All he's done is put a huge target on his back. The more he tries to stifle the ridicule, the more mockery he receives.

He won't lose everything, but to him it will sure feel like it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Cali

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:23:44 am »
I know but we can wish eh 😂
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:33:07 am »
He's the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson of industry.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,291
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:47:45 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on November 11, 2022, 11:26:12 pm
the point is that it isnt going to happen over night. it could well take billions of years to achieve deep space travel.

consider how long humanity has been in existence and we have only reached our own moon which is no distance in the grand scheme of things.

also consider that the fastest space crafts ever created by man were launched in the early 1970s are now just exiting our solar system and would take nearly 40000 years to reach the next nearest star if they were on course to.

Its pretty obvious that we need to get a move on in regards to space travel and exploration.

Why?  For what purpose?  We wont be around in a billion years time, anyway.  The Earth is approximately 4.5 billions years old, and it's got approximately another 4.5 billion years left.  We'll be extinct long before then.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,291
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:02:26 am
Lol he's gonna run it into the ground!

He's gonna spunk all that 44 billion!  ;D
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:47:45 am
Why?  For what purpose?  We wont be around in a billion years time, anyway.  The Earth is approximately 4.5 billions years old, and it's got approximately another 4.5 billion years left.  We'll be extinct long before then.

I really don't get the space colonisation crowd. We're still yet to work everything about this planet. I'm also pretty sure it would cost less to preserve this 'liveable' environment then it would be to firstly travel and then actually terraform Mars.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,897
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 10:58:29 am »
Given the amount of shit Elon is getting right now, I doubt he'd be safe even on Mars.  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 11:11:42 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 11, 2022, 11:25:03 pm







I still cannot fathom how Musk thought it was good idea to stop actual verification of identities when introducing the $8/month fee. That's monumentally stupid. How did he ever become major/majority shareholder and CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter is beyond me.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 11:22:35 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:11:39 am
All he's done is put a huge target on his back. The more he tries to stifle the ridicule, the more mockery he receives.

He won't lose everything, but to him it will sure feel like it.
He might. He used Tesla stock to underwrite his bid for Twitter. If Twitter goes, not only will he be on the hook for a vast amount of money, but surely stock in Tesla and SpaceX will plummet too. After all, they will be lead by a man who just sunk Twitter in a matter of months(?)!

But I agree about the target on his back. He is now the subject of ridicule and huge numbers of people eagerly await his downfall. I think this is even true for the majority of Twitter fans. I expected he would fuck it up from the get go, but I think even I am surprised by the speed of this.

I think - but I do predict it will happen - if someone else took over as CEO, Twitter could be saved. It could even thrive. But will Musk willingly step aside? My feeling is that he will not. Magnificent stuff.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 11:31:09 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:11:42 am
I still cannot fathom how Musk thought it was good idea to stop actual verification of identities when introducing the $8/month fee. That's monumentally stupid. How did he ever become major/majority shareholder and CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter is beyond me.

It's a bit like paying the bouncer to not search you when you go into a nightclub and then shoot the place up.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,897
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 11:34:32 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:22:35 am
He might. He used Tesla stock to underwrite his bid for Twitter. If Twitter goes, not only will he be on the hook for a vast amount of money, but surely stock in Tesla and SpaceX will plummet too. After all, they will be lead by a man who just sunk Twitter in a matter of months(?)!

But I agree about the target on his back. He is now the subject of ridicule and huge numbers of people eagerly await his downfall. I think this is even true for the majority of Twitter fans. I expected he would fuck it up from the get go, but I think even I am surprised by the speed of this.

I think - but I do predict it will happen - if someone else took over as CEO, Twitter could be saved. It could even thrive. But will Musk willingly step aside? My feeling is that he will not. Magnificent stuff.

It depends on your definition of "lose everything", which is why I said that it would feel like it to him.

If he crashes Twitter, loses Tesla and SpaceX, then from a business standpoint he's ruined, at least in the short to medium term. His reputation as a business brain will be in tatters and he'll be exposed as a thin skinned narcissist who bought into companies as a means to launder his reputation and image. It will be difficult to come back from that.

But a rich man's idea of losing everything is very different to ours. Anybody expecting Musk to end up destitute and living in a cardboard box is, I think, setting themselves up for disappointment.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:14 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 11:53:33 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:34:32 am
It depends on your definition of "lose everything", which is why I said that it would feel like it to him.

If he crashes Twitter, loses Tesla and SpaceX, then from a business standpoint he's ruined, at least in the short to medium term. His reputation as a business brain will be in tatters and he'll be exposed as a thin skinned narcissist who bought into companies as a means to launder his reputation and image. It will be difficult to come back from that.

But a rich man's idea of losing everything is very different to ours. Anybody expecting Musk to end up destitute and living in a cardboard box is, I think, setting themselves up for disappointment.
You party pooper, buzzkill, killjoy, and fun sponge. You just have to spoil it for the rest of us. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,897
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 12:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:53:33 am
You party pooper, buzzkill, killjoy, and fun sponge. You just have to spoil it for the rest of us. ;D

Sorry. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,508
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #350 on: Today at 04:28:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:54:03 am
I really don't get the space colonisation crowd. We're still yet to work everything about this planet. I'm also pretty sure it would cost less to preserve this 'liveable' environment then it would be to firstly travel and then actually terraform Mars.

Call me selfish, a boomer-in-waiting, etc., but I couldn't really give a toss about my great-great-great... (x50 million)... -great grandchildren's generation. On our current trajectory, the Earth might be uninhabitable within before the millennium's end, so let's get over that hump first. And setting aside the immense hurdles in migrating to Mars and making it habitable, you'd still be left with a planet only half the radius Earth, with a total surface area approximately equal to Earth's land surface, but without the benefit of vast oceans to keep warring tribes apart. I just think we'd be cramped and unhappy there! Furthermore, with the timescales we're talking about - a billion years or more - it's highly likely that both Earth and Mars will have suffered multiple cataclysmic events like that which befell the dinosaurs, and the human race would have gone extinct many times over. There's a certain immortality delusion behind a lot of this work, as fun as it can be to theorise about.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:45 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #351 on: Today at 06:11:54 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:28:45 am
Call me selfish, a boomer-in-waiting, etc., but I couldn't really give a toss about my great-great-great... (x50 million)... -great grandchildren's generation. On our current trajectory, the Earth might be uninhabitable within before the millennium's end, so let's get over that hump first. And setting aside the immense hurdles in migrating to Mars and making it habitable, you'd still be left with a planet only half the radius Earth, with a total surface area approximately equal to Earth's land surface, but without the benefit of vast oceans to keep warring tribes apart. I just think we'd be cramped and unhappy there! Furthermore, with the timescales we're talking about - a billion years or more - it's highly likely that both Earth and Mars will have suffered multiple cataclysmic events like that which befell the dinosaurs, and the human race would have gone extinct many times over. There's a certain immortality delusion behind a lot of this work, as fun as it can be to theorise about.

Can't we build a spaceship, maybe even some sort of ark and just chuck a whole bunch of pairs of animals on board and move there? It worked about 4,000 years ago and it allowed us to get to where we are today.  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 