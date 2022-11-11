All he's done is put a huge target on his back. The more he tries to stifle the ridicule, the more mockery he receives.



He won't lose everything, but to him it will sure feel like it.



He might. He used Tesla stock to underwrite his bid for Twitter. If Twitter goes, not only will he be on the hook for a vast amount of money, but surely stock in Tesla and SpaceX will plummet too. After all, they will be lead by a man who just sunk Twitter in a matter of months(?)!But I agree about the target on his back. He is now the subject of ridicule and huge numbers of people eagerly await his downfall. I think this is even true for the majority of Twitter fans. I expected he would fuck it up from the get go, but I think even I am surprised by the speed of this.I think - but I do predict it will happen - if someone else took over as CEO, Twitter could be saved. It could even thrive. But will Musk willingly step aside? My feeling is that he will not. Magnificent stuff.