Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #280 on: November 8, 2022, 12:11:01 pm »
Konchesky's mom probably does too.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #281 on: November 8, 2022, 12:27:41 pm »
So many people / platforms spreading news of what Musk will do, based on nothing at all in most cases, in an attempt to get clicks.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #282 on: November 8, 2022, 02:07:46 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  8, 2022, 12:27:41 pm
So many people / platforms spreading news of what Musk will do, based on nothing at all in most cases, in an attempt to get clicks.
Because there is no road map and Musk's confused/confusing Tweets.

Why he did not take some time to properly learn how Twitter operates and why before just doing wild stuff is unfathomable to me. And why changes have not been announced in considered and proper manner is just plain weird.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #283 on: November 8, 2022, 02:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  8, 2022, 02:07:46 pm
Because there is no road map and Musk's confused/confusing Tweets.

Why he did not take some time to properly learn how Twitter operates and why before just doing wild stuff is unfathomable to me. And why changes have not been announced in considered and proper manner is just plain weird.

I don't disagree, but regardless it still wouldn't have prevented people making stuff up, it's part and parcel of the modern social media driven world where lies can gain traction within minutes.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #284 on: November 8, 2022, 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  8, 2022, 02:22:42 pm
I don't disagree, but regardless it still wouldn't have prevented people making stuff up, it's part and parcel of the modern social media driven world where lies can gain traction within minutes.

Funnily enough having an exchange on Twitter about vote fraud and voter ID.

I quote the electoral commission, he says im a fool for believing the establishment, but he knows that voter fraud is bigger and more widespread than we could ever know.  I've asked for proof of why he holds this view......its suddenly gone quiet.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #285 on: November 8, 2022, 03:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on November  8, 2022, 12:11:01 pm
Konchesky's mom probably does too.
Guess the context without clicking onto the previous page!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #286 on: November 8, 2022, 07:04:23 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on November  8, 2022, 08:59:16 am
All of this makes me think if his offer to buy twitter was just a prank.

And now he is scrambling to make money out of it.

Getting sensitive data out of them that he could use for a bit of market manipulation seems more like his M.O fully agreed that he didn't intend to ever actually buy it though, waiving his right to full and proper due diligence means either he's a full blown fool or he never intended to go though with the purchase, possibly a little bit of both.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 08:33:02 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on November  7, 2022, 04:43:32 pm
He's just come out and recommended people vote Republican. Absolute c*nt.

Quote
US President Biden says Twitter owner Musk's relationship with other countries 'worthy of being looked at'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Twitter's new owner Elon Musk's connections with other nations were "worthy" of being scrutinised.

According to Reuters, Biden was asked if he believed that the "chief twit" posed a threat to US national security and whether the American government should look into his purchase of Twitter with the aid of a Saudi Arabian corporation.

https://www.wionews.com/world/us-president-biden-says-twitter-owner-musks-relationship-with-other-countries-worthy-of-being-looked-at-532742
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:08:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:33:02 am


Hang on Biden is suspicious of Saudi investment in Twitter? Refer him to the FSG thread and the oil state shills in there will soon put POTUS straight. ;D
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 04:02:23 pm »
I don't understand why anyone still works for Twitter.

The IT guys have thousands of jobs to choose from and Tithead Bellend saying they have to go into the office should be the final straw.

I'd tell him to fucking shove his shitty job up his fucking hoop, the inbred pissflap
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 04:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:02:23 pm
I don't understand why anyone still works for Twitter.

The IT guys have thousands of jobs to choose from and Tithead Bellend saying they have to go into the office should be the final straw.

I'd tell him to fucking shove his shitty job up his fucking hoop, the inbred pissflap

With Facebook also having mass redundancies, I do wonder if the tech bubble is bursting and maybe there won't be so many jobs to go around.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 04:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:18:51 pm
With Facebook also having mass redundancies, I do wonder if the tech bubble is bursting and maybe there won't be so many jobs to go around.

Facebook is being run by morons.The head weirdo said that heexpanded off the back of user growth during lock down,they seemed to think the upward trend would continue afterwards.

Morons
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:02:23 pm
I don't understand why anyone still works for Twitter.

The IT guys have thousands of jobs to choose from and Tithead Bellend saying they have to go into the office should be the final straw.

I'd tell him to fucking shove his shitty job up his fucking hoop, the inbred pissflap
yep just seen that, he'll have a mass exodus of whatever employees he has left
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 05:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:18:51 pm
With Facebook also having mass redundancies, I do wonder if the tech bubble is bursting and maybe there won't be so many jobs to go around.

Think the other problem is that the next wave of app innovations is coming from Asia, and they have their own programmers and don't need to employ in th US.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 05:28:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:37:02 pm
Facebook is being run by morons.The head weirdo said that heexpanded off the back of user growth during lock down,they seemed to think the upward trend would continue afterwards.

Morons

Facebook's core business is growing and doing well, Zuck has tunnel vision over his Metaverse crap and that's costing them billions.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 05:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 05:28:23 pm
Facebook's core business is growing and doing well, Zuck has tunnel vision over his Metaverse crap and that's costing them billions.

Facebook's core business has been crippled by Apple when they gave iPhone users an easy way to block Facebook's tracking. This is why they are going all in on Metaverse to get people into a complete ecosystem controlled only by Facebook. They're just doing a hilariously bad job of it.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 06:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 05:28:23 pm
Facebook's core business is growing and doing well, Zuck has tunnel vision over his Metaverse crap and that's costing them billions.


Not at the lockdown level that they accounted for and it's facebook specifically isn't it ?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 07:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
yep just seen that, he'll have a mass exodus of whatever employees he has left

I think it will. This is all about control. Laughable that the head of a tech company is forcing it
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 07:30:01 pm »
Facebook made over $4 billion in profit just in the last quarter, from nearly $28 billion in revenue. That's in three months. I loathe the company as a whole and the metaverse thing is laughable, but it's absolutely ridiculous they're laying people off just because they didn't hit expectations due to R&D costs. That's what you get with shareholder greed though.

Twitter on the other hand lost $270 million in their last quarter on a fraction of that revenue, and their operating loss for the last six months topped $800 million. It's doing badly and Musk drastically overpaid, which is why he tried to backpedal so hard so quickly.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 07:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November  7, 2022, 04:43:32 pm
He's just come out and recommended people vote Republican. Absolute c*nt.
As well as being a c*nt, its likely because he requires Trump back on Twitter to make money from it.

It wouldnt surprise me if the plan was for Trump to declare for 2024 next Tuesday after a successful midterm election, with a plan for Musk to simultaneously reactivate his account.

Hopefully all has now been scuppered.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 09:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November  7, 2022, 04:43:32 pm
He's just come out and recommended people vote Republican. Absolute c*nt.
He's about to get a massive FTC fine for breaching their consent order.  For reference, the Facebook fine for breaching their consent order was $5bn.  His own head of legal is talking today about how Musk is willing to accept that risk, and his CISO, Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Compliance Officer have all resigned on the same day.

He's basically one of the people who would have benefitted from a red wave yesterday.  The other two being Trump and Putin.  So that explains his endorsement.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 10:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
yep just seen that, he'll have a mass exodus of whatever employees he has left

Reckon quite a few of those still there have spent their days updating their CVs. Always better to get paid while you're looking for a job.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:53:28 pm
He's about to get a massive FTC fine for breaching their consent order.  For reference, the Facebook fine for breaching their consent order was $5bn.  His own head of legal is talking today about how Musk is willing to accept that risk, and his CISO, Chief Privacy Officer and Chief Compliance Officer have all resigned on the same day.

He's basically one of the people who would have benefitted from a red wave yesterday.  The other two being Trump and Putin.  So that explains his endorsement.
Head of 'Trust and Safety' gone now too...
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm »
Hows the $8 verified thing going ??

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 11:30:01 pm »
Genuinely thought the blue tick would still mean verified (by ID, whatever). The fact it isn't is just ridiculous.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 11:37:43 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:30:01 pm
Genuinely thought the blue tick would still mean verified (by ID, whatever). The fact it isn't is just ridiculous.

Yeah I could have sworn youd still need to go through the verification process. Apparently not. $8 and you get the tick
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #306 on: Today at 01:24:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:02:23 pm
I don't understand why anyone still works for Twitter.

The IT guys have thousands of jobs to choose from and Tithead Bellend saying they have to go into the office should be the final straw.

I'd tell him to fucking shove his shitty job up his fucking hoop, the inbred pissflap

Have you seen the video tours of the Twitter offices? No flippin' way I'd WFH if I was an employee.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #307 on: Today at 04:13:57 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on November  7, 2022, 01:38:53 pm
Because this planet will inevitably become inhospitable in a couple billion years now assuming we don't ruin it ourselves far sooner

Setting aside the absurdity of prioritising something that won't happen for billions of years ahead of, well, just about anything else you can imagine... in a billion years the sun's brightness will have increased to the point that all water on Earth will boil and evaporate. A few billion years later the sun will enter its Red Giant phase and swallow Earth & Mars. So what do we do then, relocate to one of the gas giants (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune)? Even if we found a way to exist without a solid surface, the sun would also run out of fuel at this point and we'd freeze to death. Yeah, whichever way you slice it, I think we can forget about billion-year-off concerns.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #308 on: Today at 04:49:41 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:13:57 am
Setting aside the absurdity of prioritising something that won't happen for billions of years ahead of, well, just about anything else you can imagine... in a billion years the sun's brightness will have increased to the point that all water on Earth will boil and evaporate. A few billion years later the sun will enter its Red Giant phase and swallow Earth & Mars. So what do we do then, relocate to one of the gas giants (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune)? Even if we found a way to exist without a solid surface, the sun would also run out of fuel at this point and we'd freeze to death. Yeah, whichever way you slice it, I think we can forget about billion-year-off concerns.

People really should read Ben Elton's first novel Stark (1989). It's about cabal of billionaires secretly building a spaceship to escape earth because they've polluted the shit out of it.

It's possibly coincidental that the cabal is called Stark and we have the current Tony Stark (Elon) trying to do the same.
