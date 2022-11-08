Facebook made over $4 billion in profit just in the last quarter, from nearly $28 billion in revenue. That's in three months. I loathe the company as a whole and the metaverse thing is laughable, but it's absolutely ridiculous they're laying people off just because they didn't hit expectations due to R&D costs. That's what you get with shareholder greed though.



Twitter on the other hand lost $270 million in their last quarter on a fraction of that revenue, and their operating loss for the last six months topped $800 million. It's doing badly and Musk drastically overpaid, which is why he tried to backpedal so hard so quickly.