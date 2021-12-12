B.A.C.K though.
Everyones been saying hes great havent they? Like he wasnt part of a defence that conceded 6 at City. No idea how hes been in other games but his main asset seems to be not being Harry Maguire.
It's Bach mate.
Fucking hell , United, this day keeps getting better. Just need Liverpool to smash Spurs later for the perfect day.
Aston Villa [2] - 0 Manchester United; Lucas Digne freekick 11' - https://dubz.co/v/fqpt68 & https://www.ziscore.com/q1a8/
West Ham United [1] - 0 Crystal Palace; Said Benrahma 20 - https://dubz.co/v/95pvhn
West Ham United [1] - 0 Crystal Palace, Said Benrahma 20 - https://dubz.co/v/95pvhn
Crosby Nick never fails.
Corrected that for you as imagined I was reading it in a novel.
1-0 to the Saudi Arabian scumbags.
Not saying anything.
How the fuck is that not a card for Bowen? Clubs managed by English mansgerrs plsy by different rules. The refereeing in this league is going to drive me to anger management counseling.
Moyes is English?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]