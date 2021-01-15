Do Leicester have the only knobhead support in the Prem that chants that pathetic lower league shout 'Oooh aaah you're shit' at the oppos goalkeeper at goalkicks?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
I've just realised Anthony Gordon is the real life beaker from the muppets. It's uncanny.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
The rats are getting restless.And how come DLC is the most clean shaven I've seen him in ages,is he pro cancer ?
Forest do it as well.
Am betting on Everton to win this game so cheering for them on my couch since they are at home against a horrible Leicester team in form.At least ttrrryyyyy for feecckkkk sake!!! Aaarrrgggghhhh!!!!
I am all for authoritarian rule
Is Rodgers still a "fraud"?
He'd have been sacked ages ago if they weren't skint.
Maddison is some player.
Just watched the city penalty. How the hell was that given?
Crosby Nick never fails.
