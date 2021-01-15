« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures

Offline Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #600 on: Today at 06:55:39 pm
Do Leicester have the only knobhead support in the Prem that chants that pathetic lower league shout 'Oooh aaah you're shit' at the oppos goalkeeper at goalkicks?
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #601 on: Today at 06:58:30 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 06:55:39 pm
Do Leicester have the only knobhead support in the Prem that chants that pathetic lower league shout 'Oooh aaah you're shit' at the oppos goalkeeper at goalkicks?
They only do it when they play little Ev.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #602 on: Today at 06:59:16 pm
The rats are getting restless.

And how come DLC is the most clean shaven I've seen him in ages,is he pro cancer ?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #603 on: Today at 07:01:57 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 06:40:07 pm
I've just realised Anthony Gordon is the real life beaker from the muppets. It's uncanny.
always reminds me of a young Paul O'Grady
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline JayNY

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #604 on: Today at 07:02:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:59:16 pm
The rats are getting restless.

And how come DLC is the most clean shaven I've seen him in ages,is he pro cancer ?

 :wellin :wellin
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #605 on: Today at 07:02:46 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 06:55:39 pm
Do Leicester have the only knobhead support in the Prem that chants that pathetic lower league shout 'Oooh aaah you're shit' at the oppos goalkeeper at goalkicks?

Forest do it as well.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #606 on: Today at 07:07:02 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:02:46 pm
Forest do it as well.

Cheers, that doesn't surprise me going by that shower's choice of chants the other week.
Online John C

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #607 on: Today at 07:15:51 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:26:27 pm
Am betting on Everton to win this game so cheering for them on my couch since they are at home against a horrible Leicester team in form.
At least ttrrryyyyy for feecckkkk sake!!! Aaarrrgggghhhh!!!!
Dat'll learn ye, betting on the shite ruto lad.
Offline 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #608 on: Today at 07:16:39 pm
0-2 Leicester
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #609 on: Today at 07:16:55 pm
Unlucky bitters
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #610 on: Today at 07:18:57 pm
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #611 on: Today at 07:20:27 pm
Leicester fans have desperately wanted Rodgers out.  Everton fans think Lampard is the second coming of jesus christ. Leicester are above Everton in the table.

Who are the big club?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #612 on: Today at 07:21:53 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs</a>
Offline 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #613 on: Today at 07:23:31 pm
FT

Everton 0-2 Leicester

Everton 2 points above the drop
Online John C

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #614 on: Today at 07:23:59 pm
Unluckeeeeeee
Online J_Kopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #615 on: Today at 07:24:40 pm
Is Rodgers still a "fraud"?
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #616 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm
They have to drop into the bottom three one day surely? The fuckers always seem to get a win out of nowhere, without which they would be right down there. I'm choosing to believe they're going this time.
Offline 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #617 on: Today at 07:27:59 pm
I believe commentary mentioned that was Rodgers first win at Goodison.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #618 on: Today at 07:30:08 pm
A Saints win tomorrow would be doubly nice.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #619 on: Today at 07:30:30 pm
Gordon can't even get in this team and Chelsea wanted him.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #620 on: Today at 07:31:07 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 07:24:40 pm
Is Rodgers still a "fraud"?

He'd have been sacked ages ago if they weren't skint.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #621 on: Today at 07:31:14 pm
Leicester did well for being patient and sticking with Rodgers instead of a panic move.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #622 on: Today at 07:35:23 pm
Maddison is some player.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #623 on: Today at 07:39:47 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:31:07 pm
He'd have been sacked ages ago if they weren't skint.

Rodgers is streaky as fuck. Just as they start getting on a run and the World Cup starts
Offline Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #624 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:35:23 pm
Maddison is some player.

Yep, really talented. Hes Leicesters best player by some distance, and should be an England shoe-in.
Online spen71

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #625 on: Today at 07:49:54 pm
Just watched the city penalty.   How the hell was that given?
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #626 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:49:54 pm
Just watched the city penalty.   How the hell was that given?

Ill regret this, but I cant wait for Webb to take over. No bloody way can he be as bad as Riley.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #627 on: Today at 08:14:00 pm
Only seen the City penalty now. What a load of shite.
Online ABZ Rover

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #628 on: Today at 08:18:39 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:35:23 pm
Maddison is some player.

Shame hes such an annoying c*nt.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #629 on: Today at 08:21:57 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:02:46 pm
Forest do it as well.

Brentford are guilty of it too. Proper Champo behaviour.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Premier League Fixtures
Reply #630 on: Today at 08:27:09 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:49:54 pm
Just watched the city penalty.   How the hell was that given?

Thats why. 
