Football in this country has gone to shit. Simply can't be bothered anymore, must be well over 10 years now since I watched a non-LFC game.



Same here, but I went a step further and don't watch us now. It winds me up too much to see the blatant cheating and playacting go unpunished, I can live without it, and very easily as it turned out.All I see now on this pages when I check the scores, is mainly annoyance, anger and frustration.Footy should be a sport to enjoy, take a bad result on the chin, accept it and look forward to the next game.Now the levels of angst I see before, during and after games, makes me wonder whether why people actually bother watching in the first place.Be it shithouse players, inept officials or thick pundits, everything points to massive anger levels. It's how the game is now, don't expect to tune in and expect anything different.The biggest fear in our game tomorrow for me, is Kane cheating to win a pen, that's sad, very sad but true.