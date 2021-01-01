« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #360 on: Today at 04:41:37 pm »
Benrama shit housed out of that.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #361 on: Today at 04:42:51 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:40:58 pm
Rice has looked distinctly average.

I just don't see the hype. I would be absolutely livid if we spunked 100 mill on this lad
 

Look at how easy Utd have it in keeping the ball in midfield. No press.

WHU is a set piece and counter attacking team. Rice is suited to that type of approach.

Indeed but thats what made him overpowering Fab and Henderson at the same time so deflating.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #362 on: Today at 04:43:05 pm »
Such a dull game this even with all the extra help they get.



rowan_d

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #363 on: Today at 04:43:24 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:40:58 pm
Rice has looked distinctly average.

I just don't see the hype. I would be absolutely livid if we spunked 100 mill on this lad
 

Look at how easy Utd have it in keeping the ball in midfield. No press.

WHU is a set piece and counter attacking team. Rice is suited to that type of approach.
Blows my mind that you're still banging on about this unprompted


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:43:38 pm »
Rice is better than anyone in our midfield not named Thiago, and even then he's probably a better fit for a Klopp midfield, stylistically.

But no one on here wants us to spend £100m on him, that would be insanity.



"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #365 on: Today at 04:45:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:42:51 pm
Indeed but thats what made him overpowering Fab and Henderson at the same time so deflating.

I still think we will look all right if we play a more conventional CM shape. 

But thats for the main forum.

Utd are getting better at keeping the ball.

The commentators bigging up Rice again. Obviously 😂



jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:46:22 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:45:39 pm
I still think we will look all right if we play a more conventional CM shape. 

But thats for the main forum.

Utd are getting better at keeping the ball.

The commentators bigging up Rice again. Obviously 😂

If only.  ;D



"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #367 on: Today at 04:46:41 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 04:43:24 pm
Blows my mind that you're still banging on about this unprompted

Erm, I am watching the fucking game.
I don't post to please you.

At least I don't have a bloody go at Liverpool players.



mobydick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #368 on: Today at 04:47:52 pm »
Oo er!


"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #369 on: Today at 04:48:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:43:38 pm
Rice is better than anyone in our midfield not named Thiago, and even then he's probably a better fit for a Klopp midfield, stylistically.

But no one on here wants us to spend £100m on him, that would be insanity.

Ducking hell. How the hell can you say that? He plays in a team that rarely presses and allows opposition teams to have possession. Look at how easy Utd have it in midfield.

If anything, he is exactly the opposite type of player.



JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #370 on: Today at 04:49:01 pm »
Forest must wish they could play us every week. Reverted to type today.


RideTheWalrus

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #371 on: Today at 04:49:11 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 04:40:58 pm
Rice has looked distinctly average.

I just don't see the hype. I would be absolutely livid if we spunked 100 mill on this lad
 

Look at how easy Utd have it in keeping the ball in midfield. No press.

WHU is a set piece and counter attacking team. Rice is suited to that type of approach.

Rice ran the midfield when we played WH the other week. He's also tactically versatile, can play in different ways in midfield like Henderson. Can play a bit deeper, or be more box to box. I really like Rice, and I don't like talking about price and cost with players as it's not my money, and if the club think XYZ is worth XYZ I don't care.

Rice, I think, is an attainable target compared to others we're 'targeting' and improves our midfield massively.

Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #372 on: Today at 04:49:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:49:01 pm
Forest must wish they could play us every week. Reverted to type today.

Urghhhh!



DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #373 on: Today at 04:50:37 pm »
Brilliant read of the game from Rice there


"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #374 on: Today at 04:51:56 pm »
Utd are dominating midfield.

WHU are terrible to be honest. Their midfield is conceding space for Utd to pass through.



rowan_d

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #375 on: Today at 04:52:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Brilliant read of the game from Rice there
Shite though, gave a away a corner.


DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #376 on: Today at 04:53:21 pm »
Tyler is buzzing, great neutral commentary as ever


"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #377 on: Today at 04:53:59 pm »
60 percent possession for Utd.

That goal was inevitable.



jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #378 on: Today at 04:54:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Tyler is buzzing, great neutral commentary as ever

He was buzzing when they fired it miles over the bar, never mind when they manage to put it in the net.  ::)


