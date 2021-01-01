Rice has looked distinctly average.



I just don't see the hype. I would be absolutely livid if we spunked 100 mill on this lad





Look at how easy Utd have it in keeping the ball in midfield. No press.



WHU is a set piece and counter attacking team. Rice is suited to that type of approach.



Rice ran the midfield when we played WH the other week. He's also tactically versatile, can play in different ways in midfield like Henderson. Can play a bit deeper, or be more box to box. I really like Rice, and I don't like talking about price and cost with players as it's not my money, and if the club think XYZ is worth XYZ I don't care.Rice, I think, is an attainable target compared to others we're 'targeting' and improves our midfield massively.