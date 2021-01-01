This looks more serious than post European game drop off, you just look so unlike a Klopp Liverpool team. The intensity, the pressure, winning the ball back quick, flooding forward at speed. All thats completely disappeared.

Only against man city did you look really good, which is weird in itself.



We have a number of issues, and it's nothing that can be solved easily. But games like this one really shows all of the issues up. Our running for example is hugely down on what it has been, a typical Klopp team does a lot of that. We should have handed out less new contracts than what we have and should have signed a couple of midfielders for a start as most of our midfield is just getting on now. I do think there is a knock on from last season. We almost won four trophies but ended up with the two cups, we then had less time to recover before the new season kicked off earlier than usual. I think all these things are contributing with the fitness problems, some players have not had a full pre-season for example. We've had so many muscle injuries at the moment, I could go on. It's very hard to see how he makes a lot of these problems go away; I feel for him. And now the calls will be going out as well for him. I'm not saying he hasn't made mistakes, but a lot of the stuff is hard for him to deal with easily.