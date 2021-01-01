God knows, I have no time for Chris Sutton, but he made a tweet today about the Villa player Emi Martinez which is a 100 per cent correct. The time has come for players who receive a bang on the head to come off automatically. Take the decision out of the players and club's hands and make it compulsory that they are substituted. It was totally irresponsible of the club to keep that player on, and someone is going to be seriously injured unless the powers that be make the change in the rules and start fining people if they don't act.