Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 07:41:40 pm
This must be Souness last season on sky

Hes starting to sound pretty daft
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 07:42:19 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:26:43 pm
Will everyone call them EVARton now?

Surely the Bullens Wall will be speaking up about Lampard soon.

Oh Im Sure they will
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 07:51:51 pm
 :butt

 :no
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 pm
No points against the bottom two teams.  :no :butt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm
fucking pathetic
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 09:37:04 pm
Carra can fuck off the c*nt.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 09:42:36 pm
Ready for the WC. We all need a break from league footy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 09:48:47 pm
Carra is a fucking c*nt, you wouldn't get near this team you fucking bellend, so go fuck yourself you Sky whore
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm
Leeds played well to be fair.. but Liverpool might as well write the season off bar CL.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm
Leeds played well to be fair.. but Liverpool might as well write the season off bar CL.

Leeds had a full week to prepare for this game, so no surprise there. We have always struggled after our European games this season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
Leeds had a full week to prepare for this game, so no surprise there. We have always struggled after our European games this season.

This looks more serious than post European game drop off, you just look so unlike a Klopp Liverpool team. The intensity, the pressure, winning the ball back quick, flooding forward at speed. All thats completely disappeared.
Only against man city did you look really good, which is weird in itself.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
This looks more serious than post European game drop off, you just look so unlike a Klopp Liverpool team. The intensity, the pressure, winning the ball back quick, flooding forward at speed. All thats completely disappeared.
Only against man city did you look really good, which is weird in itself.

We have a number of issues, and it's nothing that can be solved easily. But games like this one really shows all of the issues up. Our running for example is hugely down on what it has been, a typical Klopp team does a lot of that. We should have handed out less new contracts than what we have and should have signed a couple of midfielders for a start as most of our midfield is just getting on now. I do think there is a knock on from last season. We almost won four trophies but ended up with the two cups, we then had less time to recover before the new season kicked off earlier than usual. I think all these things are contributing with the fitness problems, some players have not had a full pre-season for example. We've had so many muscle injuries at the moment, I could go on. It's very hard to see how he makes a lot of these problems go away; I feel for him. And now the calls will be going out as well for him. I'm not saying he hasn't made mistakes, but a lot of the stuff is hard for him to deal with easily.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:46:22 pm
I wouldn't be too worried as a Liverpool fan. The title is gone but they among any of the top 4 contenders have the potential and likely even reality of putting together a 10 game winning streak when they need to. We saw this in 20-21 with a far worse injury situation. They will be top 4 imo
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm
What did Carra say?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #294 on: Today at 06:17:18 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm
What did Carra say?

Its nice to be neutral when commentating on your team, but carra seemed gleeful that Leeds scored, pointing out that he said earlier in the commentary that they could do something special in the game.
I think carra is a bit jealous that he never had the success as a player that this team now achieved, so wants them to fail and disguises it as neutral commentary. Whereas Gary Neville won everything and even Alan smith won most things as a player so they support their team without any hung ups.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #295 on: Today at 07:59:21 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
This looks more serious than post European game drop off, you just look so unlike a Klopp Liverpool team. The intensity, the pressure, winning the ball back quick, flooding forward at speed. All thats completely disappeared.
Only against man city did you look really good, which is weird in itself.

I think we will see more of the real Liverpool after the break for the abomination that is Qatar. Last season took it out of everyone, its not easy to push that hard and get so close and miss out on the two trophies you wanted the most. Then to sit and watch a small club with no support spunk £300 million of money they don't actually have on a single player, while Newcastle start their corrupt rise, must make them think "why fucking bother?"

They all need a break and a reset, I'm hoping those who go to Qatar are on their way home nice and early and those not going, go get a bit of winter sun and relax.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #296 on: Today at 10:59:18 am
God knows, I have no time for Chris Sutton, but he made a tweet today about the Villa player Emi Martinez which is a 100 per cent correct. The time has come for players who receive a bang on the head to come off automatically. Take the decision out of the players and club's hands and make it compulsory that they are substituted. It was totally irresponsible of the club to keep that player on, and someone is going to be seriously injured unless the powers that be make the change in the rules and start fining people if they don't act.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #297 on: Today at 02:06:15 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #298 on: Today at 02:08:44 pm
Forest are genuinely abysmal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #299 on: Today at 02:10:45 pm
Arsenal are very up and confident. Its going to be a weird season but they must believe they are in with a chance the way things are panning out.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #300 on: Today at 02:12:23 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 02:10:45 pm
Arsenal are very up and confident. Its going to be a weird season but they must believe they are in with a chance the way things are panning out.

Arsenal wont be within 15 points of City.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #301 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm
No chance arsenal are winning the league  :o

Itll be good to see them up against city, not played each yet have they
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #302 on: Today at 02:17:28 pm
A year ago if you tell me I will be jealous of Arteta's Arsenal then I will be laughing at your face. I dont even bother watching Arsenal Fan Tv or the channel with Mo on.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #303 on: Today at 02:18:27 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:12:23 pm
Arsenal wont be within 15 points of City.

Well see. I just think they look confident and success breeds both of those traits. Our major worry could be, will we be within 15 points of Arsenal?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #304 on: Today at 02:18:51 pm
We couldn't score against these...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #305 on: Today at 02:19:00 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 02:18:27 pm
Well see. I just think they look confident and success breeds both of those traits. Our major worry could be, will we be within 15 points of Arsenal?

Yes we will.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #306 on: Today at 02:19:02 pm
Can only beat what's put infront of you and so far Arsenal are doing the job with most teams.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #307 on: Today at 02:21:59 pm
Imagine paying for sky bt and Amazon only to be met with womens football with the top of the league playing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #308 on: Today at 02:23:32 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:21:59 pm
Imagine paying for sky bt and Amazon only to be met with womens football with the top of the league playing

This game was never scheduled to be on.

Its only Sunday as Arsenal play Thursday night in Europa.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #309 on: Today at 02:32:51 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:12:23 pm
Arsenal wont be within 15 points of City.

Their form would have to fall off a cliff for them not be after a third of the season and them being 2 points ahead.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #310 on: Today at 02:36:20 pm
An injury for Saka, it could hurt them if he's out for long.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #311 on: Today at 02:37:06 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:32:51 pm
Their form would have to fall off a cliff for them not be after a third of the season and them being 2 points ahead.
Their squad depth, or lack of depth could let them down in the end
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #312 on: Today at 02:45:52 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:32:51 pm
Their form would have to fall off a cliff for them not be after a third of the season and them being 2 points ahead.

They wont be.

Injuries pile up and bubble will burst.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #313 on: Today at 02:57:52 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:17:28 pm
A year ago if you tell me I will be jealous of Arteta's Arsenal then I will be laughing at your face. I dont even bother watching Arsenal Fan Tv or the channel with Mo on.

And you are now?  :butt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #314 on: Today at 03:08:50 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #315 on: Today at 03:11:59 pm
3-0

So that's how you beat teams, by taking your chances, who would have thunk it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #316 on: Today at 03:12:50 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #317 on: Today at 03:13:54 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:12:23 pm
Arsenal wont be within 15 points of City.
Finishing second will be good progress for this young team. If they do, hopefully they make further progress from next season onwards.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #318 on: Today at 03:15:49 pm
4-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #319 on: Today at 03:16:17 pm
