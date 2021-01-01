« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October  (Read 5063 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 05:05:58 pm
I cant believe that we are 8 points below fucking newcastle.

Who?

Oh, you mean Saudi Arabia FC.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:36:33 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:24:40 pm

Theyll just carry on winning football games quietly away from the limelight (paraphrasing)  (Keown).



I feel a bit sorry for Keown, he likes to come across as very insightful and methodical in his manner, but in reality he's just a bit thick.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:42:04 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:24:40 pm
Newcastle game analysis from Dion Dublin and Keown on the beeb.  I cant believe the transformation of this Newcastle team (Dublin).

Theyll just carry on winning football games quietly away from the limelight (paraphrasing)  (Keown).

I wonder will anyone tell them what has changed at Newcastle?
They know, but...

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:42:24 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 05:05:58 pm
I cant believe that we are 8 points below fucking newcastle.
We have to get used to that. In fact everyone bar City does.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:42:04 pm
They know, but...

Looks like MBS got to that ostrich.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:43:25 pm
Looks like MBS got to that ostrich.
I believe the ostrich was a journalist or something.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:49:15 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:01:28 pm
you're welcome fellas :)


Top job - I came on to post the 1st goal, saw the link, and thought... 'shite... I must have already posted it. Have I? Haven't I?'. Took me a few seconds to realise. Quality work, mate ;D

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:49:24 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:42:24 pm
We have to get used to that. In fact everyone bar City does.

I'm not so bothered about them, because I think the world Cup break will do them no good at all. While I've no doubt the money will be chucked about in January, I'm not convinced they will have the legs to keep up the high energy stuff for a whole season. Having to try and restart that momentum is unknown territory for them, as is their current league position. I think they'll get European football next year but I can see them stalling later in the season and missing out on top 4. Which of course will be hilarious.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm »
The gobshite Gordon is
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:52:57 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:52:04 pm
The gobshite Gordon is
What's he done now?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:55:14 pm »
Nasty tackle by Mitrovic, could have been a red
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:55:46 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:55:14 pm
Nasty tackle by Mitrovic, could have been a red

Gets worse every time you see it. Think that is a red personally.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:56:44 pm »
"Not quite a red that one" - apparently.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:56:52 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:55:46 pm
Gets worse every time you see it. Think that is a red personally.

I'd agree- more if a stamp on the shin which was dangerous
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:59:11 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:56:52 pm
I'd agree- more if a stamp on the shin which was dangerous

Just a shame it wasn't on Pickford.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #255 on: Today at 06:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:52:57 pm
What's he done now?

Was just a face he pulled when he didnt get ball

His face when hes pissed off is just full Im a horrible little tosser face
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #256 on: Today at 06:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:42:04 pm
They know, but...


Any excuse to post this...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #257 on: Today at 06:08:36 pm »
Hows that not a pen and mctominays was
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #258 on: Today at 06:09:09 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:05:44 pm
Was just a face he pulled when he didnt get ball

His face when hes pissed off is just full Im a horrible little tosser face
He's got a very slappable face, hasn't he.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #259 on: Today at 06:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:09:09 pm
He's got a very slappable face, hasn't he.

With a bat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #260 on: Today at 06:10:58 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:08:36 pm
Hows that not a pen and mctominays was
Its just a lottery. A complete farce that games are being decided by a set of rules that no one knows. Its embarrassing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #261 on: Today at 06:12:49 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:10:58 pm
Its just a lottery. A complete farce that games are being decided by a set of rules that no one knows. Its embarrassing.

Couldnt agree more

Var was supposed to actually make it less like that. Its not even hard either. Thats a penalty
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #262 on: Today at 06:15:32 pm »
Onana is a wanker aswell
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #263 on: Today at 06:17:13 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:12:49 pm
Couldnt agree more

Var was supposed to actually make it less like that. Its not even hard either. Thats a penalty
Absolutely. There need to be VAR specialists who are trained in VAR who follow a coherent and clear set of rules. Referees shouldnt be involved.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #264 on: Today at 06:27:09 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:17:13 pm
Absolutely. There need to be VAR specialists who are trained in VAR who follow a coherent and clear set of rules. Referees shouldnt be involved.
I think they should train some chimps.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #265 on: Today at 06:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:27:09 pm
I think they should train some chimps.
they did.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #266 on: Today at 06:31:44 pm »
The pen we conceded at fulham was less of a pen than that tarkowski wrestle
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #267 on: Today at 06:34:11 pm »
Just an utter farce this. A disgrace.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #268 on: Today at 06:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:27:09 pm
I think they should train some chimps.
They seemingly have. How is that not worth another look?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #269 on: Today at 06:37:06 pm »
How on earth was that not a penalty? Just gets worse every week this VAR shite, totally inconsistent.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #270 on: Today at 06:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 06:37:06 pm
How on earth was that not a penalty? Just gets worse every week this VAR shite, totally inconsistent.
He deffo stood on his toe, apparently not enough though!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:45:16 pm »
Got away with murder here everton two absolute stone wall pens
« Reply #272 on: Today at 06:45:42 pm »
DCL is pretty much finished. Would have thought he was going to the WC at one stage but he's fallen right down the pecking order.
« Reply #273 on: Today at 06:49:48 pm »
Coady with Evertons most shots  ;D
« Reply #274 on: Today at 06:51:49 pm »
Fulham have been all over Everton here. Guarantee a smash and grab happens here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #275 on: Today at 06:54:48 pm »
Mitrovic absolutely horrific finishing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
« Reply #276 on: Today at 06:58:51 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:54:48 pm
Mitrovic absolutely horrific finishing
Plays well against us and in the championship.
