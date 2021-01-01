I cant believe that we are 8 points below fucking newcastle.
Theyll just carry on winning football games quietly away from the limelight (paraphrasing) (Keown).
Newcastle game analysis from Dion Dublin and Keown on the beeb. I cant believe the transformation of this Newcastle team (Dublin).Theyll just carry on winning football games quietly away from the limelight (paraphrasing) (Keown).I wonder will anyone tell them what has changed at Newcastle?
They know, but...
Looks like MBS got to that ostrich.
you're welcome fellas
We have to get used to that. In fact everyone bar City does.
The gobshite Gordon is
Nasty tackle by Mitrovic, could have been a red
Gets worse every time you see it. Think that is a red personally.
I'd agree- more if a stamp on the shin which was dangerous
What's he done now?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Was just a face he pulled when he didnt get ball His face when hes pissed off is just full Im a horrible little tosser face
He's got a very slappable face, hasn't he.
Hows that not a pen and mctominays was
Its just a lottery. A complete farce that games are being decided by a set of rules that no one knows. Its embarrassing.
Couldnt agree more Var was supposed to actually make it less like that. Its not even hard either. Thats a penalty
Absolutely. There need to be VAR specialists who are trained in VAR who follow a coherent and clear set of rules. Referees shouldnt be involved.
I think they should train some chimps.
How on earth was that not a penalty? Just gets worse every week this VAR shite, totally inconsistent.
Mitrovic absolutely horrific finishing
