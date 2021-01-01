« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October

Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #120 on: Today at 03:48:13 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 03:01:50 pm
What will it mean when they get to 19 or even 20? It may mean nothing to you but a lot of people will have a different opinion.

Means nothing to me, theyre cheating their way to titles. Theyre expected to win every single season now. Its meaningless when they win. If its not us winning it then tod them
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:48:24 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 03:44:55 pm
https://dubz.co/v/9rz285

Getting opened up every time Brighton attack.

Nice pass Caicedo.
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #122 on: Today at 03:48:36 pm
Potter's no magician
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #123 on: Today at 03:49:51 pm
Brighton have scored 7 under de Zurbi, and Trossard is the only Brighton player thats scored under him!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #124 on: Today at 03:50:14 pm
Need to take advantage today with a win.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #125 on: Today at 03:50:46 pm
I see that gormless twat Southgate is at the Villa game.

Wonder who he's watching?

I see the Saudi sportswashers have just been awarded a penalty for handball.

Twats

1-0
Online Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #126 on: Today at 03:52:19 pm
Random debate taking place in my house, who do we reckon is better between Ivan Toney and Calum Wilson?
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #127 on: Today at 03:52:33 pm
Fuck the sportswashers
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:52:48 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:46:50 pm
3 goals, 1' added on.....
Fine with me

But watch for 90 mins + 10
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:53:33 pm
There are some really good results here for us so far..

Also lol at Chelsea so much
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #130 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:53:33 pm
There are some really good results here for us so far..

Also lol at Chelsea so much
Let's hope Bournemouth can hang on
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #131 on: Today at 03:55:01 pm
Caicedo bossing it from what I saw.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #132 on: Today at 03:56:30 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:53:33 pm
There are some really good results here for us so far..

Also lol at Chelsea so much

Spurs came back in the 2nd half the other night, hope B'mouth hang in.  Conte will be throwing a total shitfit right now  :)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #133 on: Today at 03:56:52 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:07:39 pm
Trossard is the only player to score for Brighton under their new manager.

Still is!
