The more they win the less people will care about how they do it, it becomes normalised and that is not a good thing for football. As for the first one I just can't get on with that argument when you consider the implications of how bad sports washing is overall and how these people run their states.



On the contrary, the more they win, and the larger the margin they win by, is the only way that people might sit up and take notice of what they're doing to the league.Imagine if Arsenal run them all the way to the title and it's a close thing. Everyone's saying "wow, what a wonderful title race. City are great for football!"If anything, were Arsenal to beat City to the league (never gonna happen but argument's sake) then I'd say that further legitimizes City. Makes them look like a real club.I'm with the others that want them to smash the league to pieces, 30pts+ between them and second. Then finally people might start to look at eachother and ask "is this good?". The only way anything happens is when City's dominance becomes bad for the Premier League brand. Having close-run title races with Liverpool has been great for the brand.