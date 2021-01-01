« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #80 on: Today at 10:18:28 am
Should be a straightforward win on paper, but in reality I think theres a tough game coming up tonight. Both teams have been below par this season, but both teams are capable of raising their game on the night. And this could well be the night they both do just that. The away end will be raucous, and hopefully Anfield as a whole will be buzzing after perhaps a pre-match pint or two more than usual. Really looking forward to this one.

1-1 HT (bedwetters galore in HT thread)
4-1 FT (smug fuckers galore laughing at bedwetters. Bedwetters defending right to wet bed and accusing smug fuckers of smugness, rinse and repeat)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #81 on: Today at 10:27:57 am
I'd imagine it will be a similar pattern to a lot of our games recently. We'll be overun in the first 30-45 minutes before we take control as their tempo drops. Just have to be focused at the back for the first half.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #82 on: Today at 10:38:48 am
We can rest in midweek.

All out for this one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #83 on: Today at 11:05:55 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:18:28 am
Should be a straightforward win on paper, but in reality I think theres a tough game coming up tonight. Both teams have been below par this season, but both teams are capable of raising their game on the night. And this could well be the night they both do just that. The away end will be raucous, and hopefully Anfield as a whole will be buzzing after perhaps a pre-match pint or two more than usual. Really looking forward to this one.

1-1 HT (bedwetters galore in HT thread)
4-1 FT (smug fuckers galore laughing at bedwetters. Bedwetters defending right to wet bed and accusing smug fuckers of smugness, rinse and repeat)

And some will still maintain that the title is still on. And that we can top the CL group by smashing Napoli midweek. Youre right, though - the pendulum from pessimism to optimism is the defining feature of RAWK this season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #84 on: Today at 11:14:35 am
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 11:05:55 am
And some will still maintain that the title is still on. And that we can top the CL group by smashing Napoli midweek. Youre right, though - the pendulum from pessimism to optimism is the defining feature of RAWK this season.
Its normal mate, especially in the years before Klopp made us brilliant. And no offence to optimists or pessimists intended, just a bit of a laugh.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:36:28 pm
Getting a comfortable win in midweek was much needed as far as fitness levels go (and confidence obviously) - it was nice to have the game tied up before the hour mark as Ajax knew it had slipped away. Good job the frantic first 20 minutes or so wasn't continued for 90 mins.

If we're looking at a game to make changes it'd be best doing so in the week. Against Leeds at home though I'd like to think we'll take some chances and get the game under our control while getting to take a few men off. I don't think the Napoli game will resemble heavy metal football all night given the situation, so there's that, and also the fact you'd expect heavy rotation for Derby, meaning until we finish for the world cup we'll only have two more league games to negotiate after tonight. Vital we take these points here.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:36:30 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:27:57 am
I'd imagine it will be a similar pattern to a lot of our games recently. We'll be overun in the first 30-45 minutes before we take control as their tempo drops. Just have to be focused at the back for the first half.

My guess would be the other way round - legs in the second half will be our problem here
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #87 on: Today at 12:46:59 pm
Although we have had a pretty poor season, most of our travails are away from home. Our Anfield record is very reasonable and I think we'll continue that tonight against a Leeds team who are frankly not very good. It may get nervy like West Ham but we'll just about get 3 points here. Or alternatively, we'll have one of our increasingly infrequent good games and batter them!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #88 on: Today at 01:02:04 pm
We'll be a better team with Thiago and Nunez in there than not. That's not to say it'll be enough because you still don't know with the way our performances have gone this season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #89 on: Today at 01:54:34 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:36:30 pm
My guess would be the other way round - legs in the second half will be our problem here

I think Leeds will have the same problem having run themselves ragged in the first half. I can see it looking pretty ropey in the 1st half for us before our superiority on the ball allowing us to dominate the 2nd half. Then it would just come down to if we can actually fashion and take some chances.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #90 on: Today at 02:05:48 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 03:50:19 am
no it was because our midfield is rubbish with out Thiago. That Fabinho and Jones pivot was disgusting. Two players I like but would sell. They both dont have passing range. Even Elliott and Carvalho have more passing range and deftness. Jones I feel got stifled by 4-3-3 a position where he was trying to be Wijnaldum as a work horse not a technical LW/AM he was at youth level. Fabinho I just think the team has out grown him. We need a quick ball carrier destroyer. Touchameni was the ideal player it seems by the eye test but there must be someone else. Along with a Bellingham etc. Instead of gradually doing a rebuild LFC bought loads of youngsters expecting them to play in a 4-3-3. I like this 4-4-2 as long as Salah and Nunez can play together with Thiago in the Center.
I didn't say we lost purely because we underestimated Forest, I said it was "part of the problem".  with Thiago in, we'd have won as far as I'm concerned.

as far as Fabinho and Jones pivot was disgusting. Two players I like but would sell I won't bother responding.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
Reply #91 on: Today at 02:21:10 pm
So much whinging and moaning before the game..

Whst the fuck has happened to this place?

We just beat Ajax handsomely in their own backyard. Have some faith in the team.

Or at least wait till the game is over before spouting negative bs.
