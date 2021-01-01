Should be a straightforward win on paper, but in reality I think theres a tough game coming up tonight. Both teams have been below par this season, but both teams are capable of raising their game on the night. And this could well be the night they both do just that. The away end will be raucous, and hopefully Anfield as a whole will be buzzing after perhaps a pre-match pint or two more than usual. Really looking forward to this one.
1-1 HT (bedwetters galore in HT thread)
4-1 FT (smug fuckers galore laughing at bedwetters. Bedwetters defending right to wet bed and accusing smug fuckers of smugness, rinse and repeat)