Getting a comfortable win in midweek was much needed as far as fitness levels go (and confidence obviously) - it was nice to have the game tied up before the hour mark as Ajax knew it had slipped away. Good job the frantic first 20 minutes or so wasn't continued for 90 mins.



If we're looking at a game to make changes it'd be best doing so in the week. Against Leeds at home though I'd like to think we'll take some chances and get the game under our control while getting to take a few men off. I don't think the Napoli game will resemble heavy metal football all night given the situation, so there's that, and also the fact you'd expect heavy rotation for Derby, meaning until we finish for the world cup we'll only have two more league games to negotiate after tonight. Vital we take these points here.