« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY  (Read 3377 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • i neither know nor care
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:20:23 pm »
thanks for the write up OP

they are absolutely shite at the moment (but i have a soft spot for leeds - all fans can be pricks that's just football)

but we should batter these regardless of our first 11 - heck i'll make up the numbers  :wave

anything 2 or above should be expected

if we win 1-0 it is just a win

anything less well i'm gonna get just a teeny weeny bit angry to be truly honest

come on you reds  :scarf
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • JFT96.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:29:49 pm »
We ought to be winning this. I quite like Jesse Marsch and hope they don't go down or anything like that but they are in a bad run of form and even with our unpredictability at the moment we should have too much for them. I wouldn't be shocked to see us concede but the safe bet would say it will be an open game and we should outscore them in the end.

5-1.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 12:42:28 pm »
They're not a great side but from what I saw, they were quite unfortunate against Arsenal and put in a good performance, they're capable of causing problems.

We desperately need Thiago back, it gives us so much more control in games and his positioning and pressing takes us up a few levels defensively, in attacking play his control and passing allows us to play our natural game. I'd like to see both him and Konate back in the side and Trent utilising his ability out wide again.

Maybe just me but it feels hugely wasteful we have Trent in wide positions with his crossing ability and a player who is very good in the air finally in Nunez... and we're just not combining the two to cause teams havoc. I know it's early days but still
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,064
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm »
Just managed to get tickets, so were winning this 6-0 like last time now
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:31:53 pm »
Klopp today:

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost after Jurgen Klopp confirmed Thiago Alcantara is available to face Leeds United on Saturday, while he is also hopeful Jordan Henderson will be passed fit after limping off against Ajax.

Klopp is hopeful that both players will be involved against Leeds and confirmed that Ibrahima Konate is also available. However, despite returning to full team training last week, Naby Keita is not yet ready to return.

"With Hendo we have to wait a little bit. It's a knock," he explained to reporters. "He was a bit stiff yesterday. Didn't have only treatment yesterday so we'll see how he will be today.

"I expect him to be okay to be honest. Thiago is back. Naby not, not yet. No, Joel [Matip] will not be back. He's here training but rehab. No, you don't have to ask about Diogo [Jota] for a while. Not for Luis [Diaz] for a while either."

He continued: "We have to see who is available for tomorrow and build a team. Line up in maybe a different system again and go from there. Whoever is available, my job is to bring the boys into the best possible position for them. Not to play the system I always played or like the most.

"That's what we are trying at the moment. It's worked out a couple of times now and we have to keep going like this."
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,064
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:42:51 pm »
Great news re Thiago, rest probably as expected
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,710
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:21:10 pm »
Start Thiago in this one and keep him a million miles away from Napoli so he's fresh for Spurs.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,612
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 04:25:21 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 02:46:41 am
At what point do we rest Salah and who takes his place?

I'm not sure why we would rest him. Irrespective of his fitness he is by far our best finisher who can score a goal from nothing. We may decide to start the game without him but he's got to come on as a sub as he is so dangerous.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,612
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:27:54 pm »
Thanks Duvva for the excellent OP.

Nice to see Thaigo back and hopefully Henderson is ok.
Nunez, Salah and Firmino upfront again?

Pity about Keita. I'd like to see him available as he would be a great option off the bench.

Let's hope we pick up the three points.
Logged
#JFT97

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,938
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:54:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October 27, 2022, 11:20:22 pm
I think Bobby and Robbo may sit this one out.

why? they will be rested against Napoli and in the world cup too right?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:35:32 pm »
I think we'll see Ox get some minutes tomorrow.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:35:40 pm »
I dont know what to make of it! It should be a straightforward win, in the end, with Leeds creating chances as they are that sort of side, but with us creating a lot more at the other end.

But Im getting a bit scarred by so many blips in the league this season, so even fairly straightforward fixtures have me second guessing.

I think Darwin Nunez will start and give us more threat. He is an awkward looking sort of player as he is not silky, but he is laden with threat, fast as you like, great in the air, and has a shot on him too, left foot, right foot, as we have seen.

He is surprisingly productive with the goals and assists considering so many people think he has had a slow start. I look forward to his continued rise in a Liverpool shirt. At present he hasnt even got all of his own fans convinced, never mind the wider footballing fan base, but the time is coming when everyone will know.

I fancy Nunez and Salah to score at least one each, but as ever, I will take three points and no injuries, no matter how they come.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:37:15 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:35:47 pm »
Watching this clip from (https://youtu.be/o3TMQ6TWRAg) the press conference and you realise what youve got here, with Klopp and the current club setup and maybe its the gin talking but the idea of having a new manager in and a free spending owner in would completely change this club in a way we cant understand until its in front of us.

In many ways we are still part of the football thats good, on the cusp but have not yet moved over the threshold to the dark side and joined the pest thats plaguing football as we know.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:46:00 pm »
Hope you Reds at the game, rip the roof off, atmosphere wise.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,008
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:48:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm
Just managed to get tickets, so were winning this 6-0 like last time now

My youngest lads first league game, to say he was buzzing is an understatement. Out on the ale Saturday in Manchester so will miss this one
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm »
Marsch is under a lot of pressure and they aren't doing great. Wouldn't be surprised if we smashed them.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,904
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:42:16 pm »
Weird kick off time no?
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,497
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:44:41 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:42:16 pm
Weird kick off time no?

It's a rescheduled game, from the queen kicking it.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:44:41 pm
It's a rescheduled game, from the queen kicking it.

Wasnt that Wolves/Chelsea ?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,919
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:48:25 pm »
DO IT FOR THE QUEEN!
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,497
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:47:55 pm
Wasnt that Wolves/Chelsea ?

Was it? I thought we had the one with Leeds? Could be mistaken.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 07:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm
Was it? I thought we had the one with Leeds? Could be mistaken.

It was  Chelsea away. London policing issues.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,497
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 07:51:47 pm
It was  Chelsea away. London policing issues.

The why we playing at such an odd time?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,072
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm
The why we playing at such an odd time?

This was originally meant to be played on Sunday but we have Napoli on Tuesday so it has to be played tomorrow.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,497
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 08:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:00:48 pm
This was originally meant to be played on Sunday but we have Napoli on Tuesday so it has to be played tomorrow.

Still seems a very odd time, but fairy nuff I guess.

Wish it was still on sunday, least I would be home to watch it.

Ah well , will just have to record it.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,072
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 08:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:03:09 pm
Still seems a very odd time, but fairy nuff I guess.

Wish it was still on sunday, least I would be home to watch it.

Ah well , will just have to record it.

It's on Sky so presumably this was the only slot they could fill it given there games on at 12.30pm and 5.30pm as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,497
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:08:05 pm
It's on Sky so presumably this was the only slot they could fill it given there games on at 12.30pm and 5.30pm as well.

I mean for me it doesn't make a difference the time, 2:30pm here, just not gonna be home. Meh.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 08:25:04 pm »
First match of the season for me, and the last one since the semi against City.

Buzzing for it, Saturday night as well.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,564
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 09:16:36 pm »
Thanks Duvva for the OP.

As you said Liverpool - Leeds was "the match" when I first got into it.

I have a good feeling about this game. I think it's going to be a belter. They ain't coming for a low block bore. We play best against football teams who pay football and it's a night game. All the ingredients for a cracker. 6 goals in it. 4-2 Reds.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,063
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 09:16:36 pm
Thanks Duvva for the OP.

As you said Liverpool - Leeds was "the match" when I first got into it.

I have a good feeling about this game. I think it's going to be a belter. They ain't coming for a low block bore. We play best against football teams who pay football and it's a night game. All the ingredients for a cracker. 6 goals in it. 4-2 Reds.

Same here but my recollection, 1965 FA Cup Final aside, was a series of 1-0 or 0-0 throughout the 60s and 70s.

And then the Mark Viduka game. :(
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Always like to give this lot a good pasting even though their lack of recent success means encounters are a notch down on years gone by.  Still need to work hard and they will be non pushovers.  Going for a continuation of the recent 1-0 home wins.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:21:45 pm »
Does anyone know the actual words we used to sing to these in the 70s to the tune of on Ilkal Moor Bart at  Not knowing our version, I used to quietly sing the Bill Oddie words.
Logged

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,569
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Yesterday at 11:21:45 pm
Does anyone know the actual words we used to sing to these in the 70s to the tune of on Ilkal Moor Bart at  Not knowing our version, I used to quietly sing the Bill Oddie words.

I dont know if Ive just made it up but the only words I remember singing to that song were Why dont you all f*** off, why dont you all f*** off, why dont you all f*** off.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:04:46 pm
So Leeds, then Napoli Tuesday, and then Spurs Sunday.

Hopefully we go as strong as we can for this, then Napoli go something like Kelleher, Ramsay, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez in midweek whilst Spurs are flat out in France and then back to full strength next weekend.

Im not really arsed about the Napoli result, Im just here for the inevitable shitstorm when we dont start a team of teenagers.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm »
All on Klopp here, slim pickings on how we get goals with the availability. Will a combination of rotation that I expect from him get the result tomorrow unlike Forest. I think Anfield will carry us through. Go on! Grind the results until the WC is over
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:25:18 am »
Leeds are the only team in the Premier League with more injuries than us.  They have the benefit of not playing midweek so don't need to rotate but they're still down a few regulars.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #76 on: Today at 01:38:27 am »
Part of the problem vs Forest was that we underestimated them, given their position holding the league up.

Better not do the same tomorrow - assume it'll be tough as hell, go at them hard and fast until we can ease off and use every bench option.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 