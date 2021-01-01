I dont know what to make of it! It should be a straightforward win, in the end, with Leeds creating chances as they are that sort of side, but with us creating a lot more at the other end.
But Im getting a bit scarred by so many blips in the league this season, so even fairly straightforward fixtures have me second guessing.
I think Darwin Nunez will start and give us more threat. He is an awkward looking sort of player as he is not silky, but he is laden with threat, fast as you like, great in the air, and has a shot on him too, left foot, right foot, as we have seen.
He is surprisingly productive with the goals and assists considering so many people think he has had a slow start. I look forward to his continued rise in a Liverpool shirt. At present he hasnt even got all of his own fans convinced, never mind the wider footballing fan base, but the time is coming when everyone will know.
I fancy Nunez and Salah to score at least one each, but as ever, I will take three points and no injuries, no matter how they come.