Klopp today:



Liverpool have been handed an injury boost after Jurgen Klopp confirmed Thiago Alcantara is available to face Leeds United on Saturday, while he is also hopeful Jordan Henderson will be passed fit after limping off against Ajax.



Klopp is hopeful that both players will be involved against Leeds and confirmed that Ibrahima Konate is also available. However, despite returning to full team training last week, Naby Keita is not yet ready to return.



"With Hendo we have to wait a little bit. It's a knock," he explained to reporters. "He was a bit stiff yesterday. Didn't have only treatment yesterday so we'll see how he will be today.



"I expect him to be okay to be honest. Thiago is back. Naby not, not yet. No, Joel [Matip] will not be back. He's here training but rehab. No, you don't have to ask about Diogo [Jota] for a while. Not for Luis [Diaz] for a while either."



He continued: "We have to see who is available for tomorrow and build a team. Line up in maybe a different system again and go from there. Whoever is available, my job is to bring the boys into the best possible position for them. Not to play the system I always played or like the most.



"That's what we are trying at the moment. It's worked out a couple of times now and we have to keep going like this."

