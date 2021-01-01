« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY  (Read 1944 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • i neither know nor care
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:20:23 pm »
thanks for the write up OP

they are absolutely shite at the moment (but i have a soft spot for leeds - all fans can be pricks that's just football)

but we should batter these regardless of our first 11 - heck i'll make up the numbers  :wave

anything 2 or above should be expected

if we win 1-0 it is just a win

anything less well i'm gonna get just a teeny weeny bit angry to be truly honest

come on you reds  :scarf
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • JFT96.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:29:49 pm »
We ought to be winning this. I quite like Jesse Marsch and hope they don't go down or anything like that but they are in a bad run of form and even with our unpredictability at the moment we should have too much for them. I wouldn't be shocked to see us concede but the safe bet would say it will be an open game and we should outscore them in the end.

5-1.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:42:28 pm »
They're not a great side but from what I saw, they were quite unfortunate against Arsenal and put in a good performance, they're capable of causing problems.

We desperately need Thiago back, it gives us so much more control in games and his positioning and pressing takes us up a few levels defensively, in attacking play his control and passing allows us to play our natural game. I'd like to see both him and Konate back in the side and Trent utilising his ability out wide again.

Maybe just me but it feels hugely wasteful we have Trent in wide positions with his crossing ability and a player who is very good in the air finally in Nunez... and we're just not combining the two to cause teams havoc. I know it's early days but still
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,061
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:31:24 pm »
Just managed to get tickets, so were winning this 6-0 like last time now
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:31:53 pm »
Klopp today:

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost after Jurgen Klopp confirmed Thiago Alcantara is available to face Leeds United on Saturday, while he is also hopeful Jordan Henderson will be passed fit after limping off against Ajax.

Klopp is hopeful that both players will be involved against Leeds and confirmed that Ibrahima Konate is also available. However, despite returning to full team training last week, Naby Keita is not yet ready to return.

"With Hendo we have to wait a little bit. It's a knock," he explained to reporters. "He was a bit stiff yesterday. Didn't have only treatment yesterday so we'll see how he will be today.

"I expect him to be okay to be honest. Thiago is back. Naby not, not yet. No, Joel [Matip] will not be back. He's here training but rehab. No, you don't have to ask about Diogo [Jota] for a while. Not for Luis [Diaz] for a while either."

He continued: "We have to see who is available for tomorrow and build a team. Line up in maybe a different system again and go from there. Whoever is available, my job is to bring the boys into the best possible position for them. Not to play the system I always played or like the most.

"That's what we are trying at the moment. It's worked out a couple of times now and we have to keep going like this."
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 