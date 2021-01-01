



Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant

An old classic from the 60/70s this fixture, although I know many don't look upon it particularly fondly these days and things are certainly very different than they were back then.So lets fast forward to the present. It's been a strange start to the season to say the least. Our form has been patchy aside from the odd stand out performance, with multiple injuries and loss of form/lethargy hitting us hard. It's hard to know what we're going to see each time our lads step on the pitch at the moment, something that couldn't be encapsulated better than beating City one week before losing to Forest the next. I think we just need to get behind them and give our best support as they work their way through this. There is a long way to go yetIn Leeds we're facing a team who haven't won a premier league game for 2 months, and in that time have only managed a couple of draws with Everton & Villa, and their sole win versus Barnsley in the League Cup. Last week they lost 2-3 to Fulham and Jesse Marsch is under massive pressure. I actually thought he may be gone after the Fulham loss, and we may be facing a new manager bounce, but hopefully we can finish him off.They are missing a few players such as Dallas, and some may have late fitness tests such as Rodrigo, but they aren't missing the calibre and numbers of players we are.After a decent result against Ajax, something which didn't look that likely for the first 30-40 minutes, we are again looking to build some momentum and rack up points as we chase our rivals. We're still missing some big players like Diaz, Jota & Matip, but hopefully Nunez has come through midweek unscathed, and we can hope that Thiago is over his ear infection to bring much needed control and class to the midfield. Konate was back on the bench in midweek and Keita has been training so he's another possible returnee.I'm quite hopeful at home and with some of those players back we should be able to make light work of a poor and lacking in confidence Leeds side, but you just can't get too confident at the moment.Over to you guys for the teams and tactics