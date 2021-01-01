« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY  (Read 944 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,052
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« on: Yesterday at 05:14:56 pm »


Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant
VAR: Matthew Wilkes


An old classic from the 60/70s this fixture, although I know many don't look upon it particularly fondly these days and things are certainly very different than they were back then.

So lets fast forward to the present. It's been a strange start to the season to say the least. Our form has been patchy aside from the odd stand out performance, with multiple injuries and loss of form/lethargy hitting us hard. It's hard to know what we're going to see each time our lads step on the pitch at the moment, something that couldn't be encapsulated better than beating City one week before losing to Forest the next. I think we just need to get behind them and give our best support as they work their way through this. There is a long way to go yet

In Leeds we're facing a team who haven't won a premier league game for 2 months, and in that time have only managed a couple of draws with Everton & Villa, and their sole win versus Barnsley in the League Cup. Last week they lost 2-3 to Fulham and Jesse Marsch is under massive pressure. I actually thought he may be gone after the Fulham loss, and we may be facing a new manager bounce, but hopefully we can finish him off.

They are missing a few players such as Dallas, and some may have late fitness tests such as Rodrigo, but they aren't missing the calibre and numbers of players we are.

After a decent result against Ajax, something which didn't look that likely for the first 30-40 minutes, we are again looking to build some momentum and rack up points as we chase our rivals. We're still missing some big players like Diaz, Jota & Matip, but hopefully Nunez has come through midweek unscathed, and we can hope that Thiago is over his ear infection to bring much needed control and class to the midfield. Konate was back on the bench in midweek and Keita has been training so he's another possible returnee.

I'm quite hopeful at home and with some of those players back we should be able to make light work of a poor and lacking in confidence Leeds side, but you just can't get too confident at the moment.

Over to you guys for the teams and tactics
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,682
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm »
Quote
In Leeds we're facing a team who haven't won a premier league game for 2 months,

Well that guarantees us a loss then.

There was a time not so long ago when I expected us to win every game, now the opposite is true.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,052
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm
Well that guarantees us a loss then.

There was a time not so long ago when I expected us to win every game, now the opposite is true.
Yep thats exactly the type of support I was talking about when is said lets get behind them and help them through this part of the season until we hopefully get better after the break  :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline stevied

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,523
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:30:08 pm »
Game under the lights , an afternoon on the beer , get in there get the noise level up and support the team if you dont fancy that stay at home with the family and watch Strictly
Logged
i can tip em but cant back em

RAWK Aintree tipping champ 2013

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,068
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:41:58 pm »
Thanks for the OP mate :)

Can go all put for this one given we're now through in the Champions League so expecting a similar team to Wednesday, especially done we don't have too many other options. Although like you say Thiago and Konate will hopefully be available. Whatever the team, can't wait.

5-0 ),  Nunez hat-trick, Firmino and Elliott is my very scientific prediction.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,057
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm »
Micheal Oliver. >:(

I would assume that Thiago, if recovered, will now only play in the 3 remaining league games and, again subject to injuries itll be the pretty much the same team in those three games.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,324
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:07:50 pm »
Pretty much a must win and we should win.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:25:24 pm »
It's seasons like this that Anfield can make the difference, so hopefully we get a great atmosphere under the lights and shake off that Forest result.

Last night's win helps massively as we now only have Leeds, Napoli, Spurs, Derby and Southampton before the World Cup - we can rest players against Napoli to go strong against Spurs, so a win on Saturday sets us up for (hopefully) a mini run and some momentum before the 6 week break. Really need to be coming back in January having not dropped any more points in the 3 league games, and ready to capitalise on any teams suffering from Qatar.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,052
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:27:27 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 07:25:24 pm
It's seasons like this that Anfield can make the difference, so hopefully we get a great atmosphere under the lights and shake off that Forest result.

Last night's win helps massively as we now only have Leeds, Napoli, Spurs, Derby and Southampton before the World Cup - we can rest players against Napoli to go strong against Spurs, so a win on Saturday sets us up for (hopefully) a mini run and some momentum before the 6 week break. Really need to be coming back in January having not dropped any more points in the 3 league games, and ready to capitalise on any teams suffering from Qatar.
Exactly the way Im Looking at it and hoping for all the points remaining. Hopefully kick that off with a good win Saturday
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,640
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm »
These have been pretty crap since the end of their first season back in the Prem. When they brought their new manager in towards the back end of last season their form didn't even improve that much, they were fortunate to stay up in the end, and this season after a couple of wins at home they've not done much right. Should win and score at least three goals IMO, should have men queing up against these again.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:47:56 pm »
Damn i think this is gonna be my first Reds game in a pub since before covid so hopefully it'll be stress free and Leeds players are gonna do a villa and stop playing to get the manager sacked 4-1 Redmen.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,671
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:55:24 pm
Well that guarantees us a loss then.

There was a time not so long ago when I expected us to win every game, now the opposite is true.

Wheres your local? Just want to make sure I dont bump into you!

Well win this comfortably
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm »
I watched Leeds defeat at Leicester last week and they bossed the game.  By far the better side... but lost 2-0.  Leicester had one shot on target but scored two - it was one of those.  Hopefully their luck doesn't change when they face us.

It feels like we need to rotate but our options are quite limited in that regard.  Tsimikas and Milner, maybe Jones and Carvalho, as all came on yesterday.  Hopefully Thiago is available.  Maybe Konate and Naby??  Ox's fruitless cameo at Forest seems to have injured him.

Darwin and Salah to make the difference for us.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,682
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:00:37 pm
Wheres your local? Just want to make sure I dont bump into you!

Well win this comfortably

I watch at home alone, it's much safer that way.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:20:48 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Duvva. Used to rate Oliver but he has been poor for us recently! Prefer teams that play football so expect a good win and an enjoyable game. Maybe see Naby on Saturday?
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:27:44 pm »
If Thiago plays, we win.

If Thiago doesn't play, we might win.

he makes that much difference to our performances.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm »
Still can't believe we didn't beat forest. Hard to predict anything with us at the moment. We have been spoiled with recent years consistency.
Let's face it we are fighting for a top 4 spot this season
Win every game until the World Cup would be nice.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:10:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:27:44 pm
If Thiago plays, we win.

If Thiago doesn't play, we might win.

he makes that much difference to our performances.

Yup offers so much control with his press resistance, passing and decision making.

I would hope hes back as he had his ear infection on Saturday morning, be odd if its still an issue come Saturday. With it being at Anfield and Darwin playing I have high hopes but we are so inconsistent that you just dont know. Saying that Leeds kind of have to go for a win and hope for a draw at worst. Cant see Marsch lasting much longer there

Hopefully everyone is fit and we go with this

Alisson
TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fab
Thiago
Elliot
Firmino
Salah
Nunez

Bench - Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Oxlade, Carvalho

I think we will see another 4-1-2-1-2 diamond as we just don't really have someone to play the LM role in a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 LW role without shunting Nunez out there which would be a waste.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,753
  • Bam!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm »
7:45? We better win or I'll be furious about missing Blankety Blank.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,324
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm »
I think Bobby and Robbo may sit this one out.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:22:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm
I think Bobby and Robbo may sit this one out.
works for me.
Logged

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:33:12 pm »
Who knows what will happen here - we are so up and down that predictions are even more impossible than normal. On a negative note, this is clearly a game we should win so theres a strong chance we wont! On a positive note, we should be able to pick up where we left off in Amsterdam and its under the lights at Anfield. Could win comfortably, which might see Marsch meeting the same fate as Parker. Would like to see Konate and Thiago back if possible - should prioritise them for this game (and then Spurs) rather than Napoli. Go as strong as possible:

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Bobby
Salah
Darwin

442, though more a 41212 with a midfield diamond (Bobby at the top).

May be harsh to leave Elliott out given his good performance on Wednesday, but good to have positive options from the bench.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm »
We are at home so there's a very good chance we'll win.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,566
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:55:28 am »
Simple win will do. No stress, no mess.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,025
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:04:24 am »
My first game of the season. Should've been second but for that fucknugget popping her clogs and getting the Wolves game called off.
Can't wait for it. Leeds are absolutely tragic and we'll batter them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,142
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:29:24 am »
Usually beat these, no reason why not again. Titi Camera to score
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 