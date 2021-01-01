« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY  (Read 380 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,048
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« on: Today at 05:14:56 pm »


Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant
VAR: Matthew Wilkes


An old classic from the 60/70s this fixture, although I know many don't look upon it particularly fondly these days and things are certainly very different than they were back then.

So lets fast forward to the present. It's been a strange start to the season to say the least. Our form has been patchy aside from the odd stand out performance, with multiple injuries and loss of form/lethargy hitting us hard. It's hard to know what we're going to see each time our lads step on the pitch at the moment, something that couldn't be encapsulated better than beating City one week before losing to Forest the next. I think we just need to get behind them and give our best support as they work their way through this. There is a long way to go yet

In Leeds we're facing a team who haven't won a premier league game for 2 months, and in that time have only managed a couple of draws with Everton & Villa, and their sole win versus Barnsley in the League Cup. Last week they lost 2-3 to Fulham and Jesse Marsch is under massive pressure. I actually thought he may be gone after the Fulham loss, and we may be facing a new manager bounce, but hopefully we can finish him off.

They are missing a few players such as Dallas, and some may have late fitness tests such as Rodrigo, but they aren't missing the calibre and numbers of players we are.

After a decent result against Ajax, something which didn't look that likely for the first 30-40 minutes, we are again looking to build some momentum and rack up points as we chase our rivals. We're still missing some big players like Diaz, Jota & Matip, but hopefully Nunez has come through midweek unscathed, and we can hope that Thiago is over his ear infection to bring much needed control and class to the midfield. Konate was back on the bench in midweek and Keita has been training so he's another possible returnee.

I'm quite hopeful at home and with some of those players back we should be able to make light work of a poor and lacking in confidence Leeds side, but you just can't get too confident at the moment.

Over to you guys for the teams and tactics
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,680
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:55:24 pm »
Quote
In Leeds we're facing a team who haven't won a premier league game for 2 months,

Well that guarantees us a loss then.

There was a time not so long ago when I expected us to win every game, now the opposite is true.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,048
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:55:24 pm
Well that guarantees us a loss then.

There was a time not so long ago when I expected us to win every game, now the opposite is true.
Yep thats exactly the type of support I was talking about when is said lets get behind them and help them through this part of the season until we hopefully get better after the break  :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline stevied

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,523
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:30:08 pm »
Game under the lights , an afternoon on the beer , get in there get the noise level up and support the team if you dont fancy that stay at home with the family and watch Strictly
Logged
i can tip em but cant back em

RAWK Aintree tipping champ 2013

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,066
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:41:58 pm »
Thanks for the OP mate :)

Can go all put for this one given we're now through in the Champions League so expecting a similar team to Wednesday, especially done we don't have too many other options. Although like you say Thiago and Konate will hopefully be available. Whatever the team, can't wait.

5-0 ),  Nunez hat-trick, Firmino and Elliott is my very scientific prediction.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,054
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:04:00 pm »
Micheal Oliver. >:(

I would assume that Thiago, if recovered, will now only play in the 3 remaining league games and, again subject to injuries itll be the pretty much the same team in those three games.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,319
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:07:50 pm »
Pretty much a must win and we should win.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:25:24 pm »
It's seasons like this that Anfield can make the difference, so hopefully we get a great atmosphere under the lights and shake off that Forest result.

Last night's win helps massively as we now only have Leeds, Napoli, Spurs, Derby and Southampton before the World Cup - we can rest players against Napoli to go strong against Spurs, so a win on Saturday sets us up for (hopefully) a mini run and some momentum before the 6 week break. Really need to be coming back in January having not dropped any more points in the 3 league games, and ready to capitalise on any teams suffering from Qatar.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,048
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:27:27 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:25:24 pm
It's seasons like this that Anfield can make the difference, so hopefully we get a great atmosphere under the lights and shake off that Forest result.

Last night's win helps massively as we now only have Leeds, Napoli, Spurs, Derby and Southampton before the World Cup - we can rest players against Napoli to go strong against Spurs, so a win on Saturday sets us up for (hopefully) a mini run and some momentum before the 6 week break. Really need to be coming back in January having not dropped any more points in the 3 league games, and ready to capitalise on any teams suffering from Qatar.
Exactly the way Im Looking at it and hoping for all the points remaining. Hopefully kick that off with a good win Saturday
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,639
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:31:33 pm »
These have been pretty crap since the end of their first season back in the Prem. When they brought their new manager in towards the back end of last season their form didn't even improve that much, they were fortunate to stay up in the end, and this season after a couple of wins at home they've not done much right. Should win and score at least three goals IMO, should have men queing up against these again.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Leeds Utd, Anfield Sat 27th Oct KO 7:45pm SKY
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:47:56 pm »
Damn i think this is gonna be my first Reds game in a pub since before covid so hopefully it'll be stress free and Leeds players are gonna do a villa and stop playing to get the manager sacked 4-1 Redmen.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 