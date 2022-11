A glamour tie. The reason we are in this competition. Revenge talk is folly perhaps but we do owe them one. If you want to win this competition, you're going to have to beat some top sides along the way most of the time so it doesn't really matter. Hopefully we'll be in a better place when we play them; Diaz and Jota back and hopefully a new midfielder to help us.



I'm excited for it. Bring them on.