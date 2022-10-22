« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT  (Read 5738 times)

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,270
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 04:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on November  1, 2022, 09:14:14 am
Public apology - Not having a very good time of it lately and am not thinking very straight right now, but was completely wrong in what I thought regarding goal difference and sorry for being a complete twat.
I haven't followed what was discussed but you being so polite and humble in this post is very noble.

Respect.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,270
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 04:19:43 pm »
I don't want Real Madrid. Purely because I'd love to smash them in the Final instead.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,984
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 04:19:43 pm
I don't want Real Madrid. Purely because I'd love to smash them in the Final instead.

we aren't so good at that
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 04:19:43 pm
I don't want Real Madrid. Purely because I'd love to smash them in the Final instead.

Just swerve them all together
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,027
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:46:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:54:23 am
Not really bothered who we get, Klopp would school Nagelsmann who would likely come to Anfield and play straight in to our hands again. PSG (assuming they win the group anyway) have the same old problem of only having 8 players willing to defend, press, it doesn't work at this level. Real would be tough, you can dominate them for 180mins and still go out, it's the way they are in this competition but if we want to win it we'll have to play them at some point you'd imagine.

Playing at home first so main thing is avoiding a Villareal away first half (or Napoli away) type performance.

If we've got near enough our strongest side out, i'd back us to beat anyone we can draw over two legs.

It's the other English teams I don't want to draw in Europe.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,613
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:46:44 pm »
Yeah I'm kinda bored of looking for revenge against them twats and then not getting it. Let them take out Abu Dhabi, then let Bayern take out them, then let Spurs take out Bayern and then its Madrid '19 all over again
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,027
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:51:05 pm »
We never get Real at the right moment (since 08/09). I think we'd have definitely beat them over two legs last season, the final was a game too far, although we still should have won. 2018 final was a year too early for us as a team and we had a totally depleted team out in 20/21.

If we draw them now then again it's when the team isn't in the best moment, although that might have changed by February. There'd be the danger of them schooling us in midfield. We'd need Fabinho on form and Thiago at his best.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:53:41 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on October 26, 2022, 11:13:10 pm
Group B - Club Brugge or Porto
Group C - Bayern
Group D - Sporting, Eintracht or Marseille (or no one if Spurs win the group)
Group F - Real Madrid or Leipzig (almost certainly Real Madrid)
Group H - PSG or Benfica

Worst case it is then. Even Brugge for Porto would have been better.

Bring on Madrid. :)
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,112
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:54:30 pm »
Are Benfica top?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,049
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:55:33 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:55:48 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm
No, PSG.

Not now, Benifca top on away goals scores say BT
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,897
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm »
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Porto
Benfica
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,112
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm
No, PSG.
Table Im looking at has it the other way round. Seem level on everything, did they do better in the away game v PSG? dont know how it works when theyre level like that
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 09:55:48 pm
Not now, Benifca top on away goals scores say BT

Yup they scored 9 away goals compared to PSG 6, everything else was tied. Went to the 7th tiebreaker rule, nuts.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,112
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm »
Porto would be absolutely fuming if they draw us again
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm »
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm »
Yeah, you're all right, I posted before I saw they scored another in injury time. :)

Imagine we get Benfica and City draw PSG. :)
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,464
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm
No, PSG.

UEFA Champions League@ChampionsLeague

Benfica win Group H on goals scored away from home in the section 🤯
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:02:01 pm »
Thats a big result for us. Gives us double the chance of getting a team youd expect us to beat comfortably if were playing well.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,012
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:02:19 pm »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,895
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm »
39.9% chance of Bayern statistically (apparently)

We will get Real of course

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,984
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:06:22 pm »
We are getting Bayern of course.

"Mane to show Klopp he was wrong to sell him."
"Mane to show the world that he was always better than Salah."

etc etc
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm
39.9% chance of Bayern statistically (apparently)

Because three German teams finished second in their groups.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,305
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:17:53 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
Because three German teams finished second in their groups.

Fucking Spurs getting that late winner  :no
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 04:19:43 pm
I don't want Real Madrid. Purely because I'd love to smash them in the Final instead.
Would rather face them in the knockouts, these c*nts never lose in the final
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm »
I'd take Bayern any day over Real.

Would be our 4th time in 6 fucking years if we got knocked out by them Madrid c*nts.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,594
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm »
Jürgen Klopps men cannot be paired with Napoli or a fellow Premier League side and so the teams they can be drawn against are as follows.

Bayern Munich
Benfica
Porto
Real Madrid

The last-16 draw will be held from 11am GMT on Monday and ties are scheduled to take place across February and March 2023.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:44:56 pm »
Will we be away second leg because we finished second?
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 10:44:56 pm
Will we be away second leg because we finished second?

Yes.
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm »
Going to be Madrid isn't it  ::)
Fancy us against the other three, just know it's gonna be those twats
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:01:46 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm
I'd take Bayern any day over Real.

Would be our 4th time in 6 fucking years if we got knocked out by them Madrid c*nts.
Always been a Spanish team thats knocked us out in Europe since Jurgen's been in charge.

2016 Sevilla
2018 Real Madrid
2020 Atletico Madrid
2021 Real Madrid
2022 Real Madrid

Fucking c*nts.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,507
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:22:12 am »
It'll be Bayern and we'll go through.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 