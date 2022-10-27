« previous next »
Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT

Hazell

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 27, 2022, 07:21:51 pm
Quote from: farawayred on October 27, 2022, 01:30:03 am
I hope we don't draw Barca or Juve... :D

Europa League's gonna have some big historic names in this year - Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax, Man Utd, Arsenal and maybe Milan as well as other clubs like Tottenham (hopefully). Should be a good watch, as long as the Mancs go out.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

duvva

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 27, 2022, 07:25:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on October 27, 2022, 07:21:51 pm
Europa League's gonna have some big historic names in this year - Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax, Man Utd, Arsenal and maybe Milan as well as other clubs like Tottenham (hopefully). Should be a good watch, as long as the Mancs go out.
Thats kind of how it used to be when just the Champions played in the European Cup. Can see why they switched the format to make the main comp stronger but inevitably it usually means the UEFA Cup isnt usually as strong as it was, but it looks like itll be tough to win this year if those clubs take it seriously
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Kennys from heaven

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 27, 2022, 10:17:28 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on October 27, 2022, 07:18:20 pm
Do you struggle with reading comprehension?

Its clear as day a 3-0 win would not suffice. We would be tied on all the factors and go to the rule where its GD among all group games, we lose that. Its 4-0 or more, nothing less. We need to win by 4 goals or more to win out on the tie breakers.
As you were so viscious in response, I will retort in kind and say read the words properly before gobbing off mate.

Refresher - Goal difference is calculated as the number of goals scored, minus the number of goals conceded.

The UEFA ruling clearly states:

If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the group matches, the following criteria are applied in the order given to determine their rankings:

2. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question

Key thing here is played among the teams in question. Not the group overall

Therefore, us losing 4-1 over there and should we win 3-0 next week, then our goal difference would be one better due to them conceding.

The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

4pool

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 27, 2022, 10:22:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 27, 2022, 07:40:10 am
Anybody wanting Real Madrid are mad.

This.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

BoRed

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 12:19:43 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on October 27, 2022, 10:17:28 pm
2. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question

Key thing here is played among the teams in question. Not the group overall

Therefore, us losing 4-1 over there and should we win 3-0 next week, then our goal difference would be one better due to them conceding.

Not quite, I'm afraid. One last try:

Quote from: Kennys from heaven on October 27, 2022, 10:17:28 pm
Refresher - Goal difference is calculated as the number of goals scored, minus the number of goals conceded.

They won 4-1, we win 3-0, we've scored four and conceded four, so our goal difference is 0 (and so is theirs).
Jm55

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 12:19:56 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on October 27, 2022, 10:17:28 pm
Therefore, us losing 4-1 over there and should we win 3-0 next week, then our goal difference would be one better due to them conceding.

If we win 3-0 then our goal difference over the 2 matches is zero (four goals scored, four goals conceded)

If we win 3-0 then Napolis hogan difference over the 2 matches is zero (four goals scored, four goals conceded).

Wed tie in that situation and theyd end up winning on goal difference across the group.
Ghost Town

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 01:37:42 am
Which pot are Man Utd in?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

farawayred

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 06:02:46 am
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

PaulKS

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 10:47:22 am
Really enjoyed Lisbon, so would like Sporting as i'm sure we'd batter them as well

Nightmare draws for me are PSG and Bayern... so glad we can't get Napoli either, sick of them
jonnypb

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 11:19:58 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on October 27, 2022, 10:17:28 pm

Refresher - Goal difference is calculated as the number of goals scored, minus the number of goals conceded.

The UEFA ruling clearly states:

If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the group matches, the following criteria are applied in the order given to determine their rankings:

2. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question

Therefore, us losing 4-1 over there and should we win 3-0 next week, then our goal difference would be one better due to them conceding.

Goal difference as you say is goals scored minus goals conceded.  Therefore, your example of us winning 3-0 means we'll be on the SAME goal difference.  If that is equal then the next rule to determine who finishes higher is the overall goal difference from the whole group, of which Napoli have a superior record.  We have to win by 4 clear goals to finish top.

Quote
In theory, Liverpool could win that match and join Luciano Spallettis side on 15 points.

At that stage, it would be decided by their head-to-head record, which would be one point each.

Napoli beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Stadio Maradona back in September, so Jurgen Klopps men would have to win by four clear goals to take top spot.

They could always win by three clear goals and then itd be decided by overall goal difference, but Napoli are well ahead there too on +16 to +9
Walshy nMe®

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 11:36:49 am
To be honest the way the season has started I am just happy to be in the draw.

Get who we get and beat them, move on to the next.
El Lobo

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 11:58:32 am
Not that arsed who we get purely because we'll hopefully be a very different proposition when the knockouts start...but pretty obviously it'd be better getting a Club Brugge than a Real Madrid.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

shank94

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 09:45:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 27, 2022, 07:40:10 am
Anybody wanting Real Madrid are mad.

Why you'd rather play them in another final or get it done with over two legs?
Garnier

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 28, 2022, 10:53:51 pm
We're winning it you know
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
October 31, 2022, 10:17:07 am
Not really fussed, were due a big tie though after last seasons draws. We will be a different animal in the knockout rounds as its probably all we will have to play now so expect a pumped up Anfield and nobody wants to play Liverpool in a European match in that instance. Id take PSG rather than Madrid or Bayern.
Kennys from heaven

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Yesterday at 09:14:14 am
Public apology - Not having a very good time of it lately and am not thinking very straight right now, but was completely wrong in what I thought regarding goal difference and sorry for being a complete twat.



The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Cafe De Paris

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Yesterday at 09:35:06 pm
Just checking but with the other English clubs looking to finish top of their groups then our chances of getting a team who are beatable are limited. I would take Real Madrid. If only for the fact it is a massive game and if we have any chance we would have a better one over two legs.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

elsewhere

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm
Porto would be fine
WanderlustRed

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm
Quote from: shank94 on October 28, 2022, 09:45:15 pm
Why you'd rather play them in another final or get it done with over two legs?

Rather someone else beat them and not have to play them at all.
amir87

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Yesterday at 10:23:39 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm
Porto would be fine

The only good option. Any other team is going to be very tough.

Either way, a lot can change by February.
MBL?

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
We are getting Madrid.
BoRed

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Yesterday at 10:39:52 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:35:06 pm
Just checking but with the other English clubs looking to finish top of their groups then our chances of getting a team who are beatable are limited. I would take Real Madrid. If only for the fact it is a massive game and if we have any chance we would have a better one over two legs.

We could have done without Spurs getting that winner. Need Celtic and Juve to do the job tomorrow. :)

Somehow feels inevitable we'll get Real Madrid, though.
rushyman

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Yesterday at 11:07:19 pm
So we cant play English or napoli in the next round yes?
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

BoRed

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:07:19 pm
So we cant play English or napoli in the next round yes?

Yes, it's Porto, Bayern, Real or Leipzig and PSG or Benfica.
King Kenny 7

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Today at 12:41:42 am
Porto, Benfica or Leipzig please . . .

I'll cry if we draw Bayern.  :'(
kj999

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Today at 12:45:36 am
WE ARE LIVERPOOL!! BRING ANYONE ON!!
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

MdArshad

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Today at 02:53:32 am
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 12:45:36 am
WE ARE LIVERPOOL!! BRING ANYONE ON!!

THIS!!!! THIS!!!! THIS!!!!


Real Madrid please. One way or the other, lets get it over and done. I cannot stand going all the way to the final and losing to them again.
StL-Dono

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Today at 03:09:27 am
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:53:32 am
THIS!!!! THIS!!!! THIS!!!!


Real Madrid please. One way or the other, lets get it over and done. I cannot stand going all the way to the final and losing to them again.

Somehow feel we have a better chance across two matches rather than a single final.  Not sure why, but probably because the better team tends to win out over a tie rather than a one off.  Either way, we shouldn't be (nor will we be) scared of any team we might face. 
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
Today at 03:29:17 am
Who knows what anyone's form will be in 3 months' time. Not to mention injuries during the world cup.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
