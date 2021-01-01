Do you struggle with reading comprehension?
Its clear as day a 3-0 win would not suffice. We would be tied on all the factors and go to the rule where its GD among all group games, we lose that. Its 4-0 or more, nothing less. We need to win by 4 goals or more to win out on the tie breakers.
As you were so viscious in response, I will retort in kind and say read the words properly before gobbing off mate.
Refresher - Goal difference is calculated as the number of goals scored, minus the number of goals conceded.
The UEFA ruling clearly states:
If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the group matches, the following criteria are applied in the order given to determine their rankings:
2. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question
Key thing here is played among the teams in question
. Not the group overall
Therefore, us losing 4-1 over there and should we win 3-0 next week, then our goal difference would be one better due to them conceding.