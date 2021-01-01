« previous next »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:30:03 am
I hope we don't draw Barca or Juve... :D

Europa League's gonna have some big historic names in this year - Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax, Man Utd, Arsenal and maybe Milan as well as other clubs like Tottenham (hopefully). Should be a good watch, as long as the Mancs go out.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:21:51 pm
Europa League's gonna have some big historic names in this year - Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax, Man Utd, Arsenal and maybe Milan as well as other clubs like Tottenham (hopefully). Should be a good watch, as long as the Mancs go out.
Thats kind of how it used to be when just the Champions played in the European Cup. Can see why they switched the format to make the main comp stronger but inevitably it usually means the UEFA Cup isnt usually as strong as it was, but it looks like itll be tough to win this year if those clubs take it seriously
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 07:18:20 pm
Do you struggle with reading comprehension?

Its clear as day a 3-0 win would not suffice. We would be tied on all the factors and go to the rule where its GD among all group games, we lose that. Its 4-0 or more, nothing less. We need to win by 4 goals or more to win out on the tie breakers.
As you were so viscious in response, I will retort in kind and say read the words properly before gobbing off mate.

Refresher - Goal difference is calculated as the number of goals scored, minus the number of goals conceded.

The UEFA ruling clearly states:

If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the group matches, the following criteria are applied in the order given to determine their rankings:

2. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question

Key thing here is played among the teams in question. Not the group overall

Therefore, us losing 4-1 over there and should we win 3-0 next week, then our goal difference would be one better due to them conceding.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:40:10 am
Anybody wanting Real Madrid are mad.

This.
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
2. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question

Key thing here is played among the teams in question. Not the group overall

Therefore, us losing 4-1 over there and should we win 3-0 next week, then our goal difference would be one better due to them conceding.

Not quite, I'm afraid. One last try:

Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Refresher - Goal difference is calculated as the number of goals scored, minus the number of goals conceded.

They won 4-1, we win 3-0, we've scored four and conceded four, so our goal difference is 0 (and so is theirs).
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Therefore, us losing 4-1 over there and should we win 3-0 next week, then our goal difference would be one better due to them conceding.

If we win 3-0 then our goal difference over the 2 matches is zero (four goals scored, four goals conceded)

If we win 3-0 then Napolis hogan difference over the 2 matches is zero (four goals scored, four goals conceded).

Wed tie in that situation and theyd end up winning on goal difference across the group.
