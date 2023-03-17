Now that we're through to the last 16, it's time to speculate on who we'll face next.As it stands, assuming we don't beat Napoli by four or more goals, we will have either four or five possible opponents heading into the draw. Of the group winners, we can't play Napoli, Chelsea or City, meaning we'll face one of the following:Group B - Club Brugge or PortoGroup C - BayernGroup D - Sporting, Eintracht or Marseille (or no one if Spurs win the group)Group F - Real Madrid or Leipzig (almost certainly Real Madrid)Group H - PSG or BenficaObviously, Bayern and Real would be the teams to avoid, but there's every chance Benfica might win group H ahead of PSG, which would help our cause. PSG go to Juventus on the final day, and Juve might need a result there to make it into Europa League. Spurs spursing it would definitely help, too.And if we do beat Napoli by four goals next week, ignore all of the above.