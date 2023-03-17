« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT  (Read 249 times)

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
  • BoRac
Champions League last 16 draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT
« on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm »
Now that we're through to the last 16, it's time to speculate on who we'll face next. :)

As it stands, assuming we don't beat Napoli by four or more goals, we will have either four or five possible opponents heading into the draw. Of the group winners, we can't play Napoli, Chelsea or City, meaning we'll face one of the following:

Group B - Club Brugge or Porto
Group C - Bayern
Group D - Sporting, Eintracht or Marseille (or no one if Spurs win the group)
Group F - Real Madrid or Leipzig (almost certainly Real Madrid)
Group H - PSG or Benfica

Obviously, Bayern and Real would be the teams to avoid, but there's every chance Benfica might win group H ahead of PSG, which would help our cause. PSG go to Juventus on the final day, and Juve might need a result there to make it into Europa League. Spurs spursing it would definitely help, too.

And if we do beat Napoli by four goals next week, ignore all of the above. :)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:09 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online shank94

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm »
I have been craving Real every single time but they always god damn beat us, so hell yeah give me Real again but with a fully fit squad pls. My life's best serotonin level will not be fulfilled until I see the Reds beat Real again once after 09. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:30:56 pm by shank94 »
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
Re: Champions League last 16 draw
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm »
Madrid the ones to avoid, and psg as no one wants to visit there soon, bayern would suit us under the zara catologue  fella, and any of others would be very handy draw. 
Logged
No time for caution.

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:43:46 pm »
I think well get one of the portugese teams as I see all 3 winning their group

Porto will win their group as they play at home vs an eliminated Atletico where as Brugge are away against a resurgent Bayer under Xabi

Sporting are at home vs Eintract and Spurs and Marseille both have to go for it to guarantee they go through

And Benfica are playing Maccabi where as PSG have to go to Turin and win most likely

Id take any of them. Years past i would have said give me Real Madrid to get revenge but I cant deal with another potential heartbreak vs them. Just seem to have our number.

Also play the youngsters vs Napoli, pointless game as I don't see a world where we win by 4 or more goals.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm »
Arrgh, I know they are the ones to avoid, but I think getting one over across 180 mins would be the way to go but that's just me living in my own fuck Real dreams every season since that day.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League last 16 draw
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
Arrgh, I know they are the ones to avoid, but I think getting one over across 180 mins would be the way to go but that's just me living in my own fuck Real dreams every season since that day.

I was never more confident of beating them than heading into last season's final. I'll fancy our chances again if we get them, but I'm sick of the sight of them and I'd rather play anyone else.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League last 16 draw
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm
I was never more confident of beating them than heading into last season's final. I'll fancy our chances again if we get them, but I'm sick of the sight of them and I'd rather play anyone else.

Fair and as history goes, a good call. Nothing would be sweeter for us knocking them in a run but yeah I get what we feel.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,562
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Champions League last 16 draw
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:01:14 am »
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw is scheduled for 12:00 CET on Monday 7 November at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.


Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 