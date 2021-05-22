« previous next »
Author Topic: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool

RyanBabel19

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:54:33 pm
Absolutely dreadful, they've no idea what they're doing.

Not happy with Nunez going down likes he's been shot when he was hardly touched.

More contact than the fucking headbutt the world lost its shit over

Silly but fucking hell everyone does it against us constantly
Haggis36

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:55:47 pm »
If Gomez could focus on actually defending rather than trying to wrestle the shirt off their CF, that'd be great. Honestly a miracle he hasn't been carded, absolutely zero interest in the ball.

Another poor performance bar maybe a 5 minute spell but more worryingly there doesn't seem to be any real plan or pattern to our play? If Ajax had more quality in attack this would be a very different game, they've been cutting through us at will. They're pressing the life out of us and the players aren't sharp enough to deal with it.

Robertson grew into the game. Nunez has to score. Great ball from Hendo and great finish from Salah.

Al 666

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:53:34 pm
Theres defending a player but he has to score therehes a pro footballer with an open goal. You guys are way too sensitive honestly

It isn't an open goal when you are on the stretch and cannot wrap your foot around the ball. It is basic physics.
sminp

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:56:00 pm »
Not been a great performance but we take the score line
Solomon Grundy

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:56:02 pm »
That Nunez miss. I mean, just how?!  :o

https://streamin.me/v/13619ac3
KloppCorn

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:56:09 pm »
Thought Bobby would score himself. Also it was fizzed across poor miss but it was tricky.
Lynndenberries

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:56:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:54:10 pm
Our ability to give every team big chances is amazing / terrifying
Seemingly every chance is a big chance.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:56:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:53:40 pm
Yes, Nunez needs to take that playacting out of his game, the goals will come but that is less excusable.
Why? Suarez used to do stuff like that all the time.
tubby

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:54:23 pm
If the ball is fired across and you can't stretch enough to wrap your foot around the ball and direct it back toward goal then it isn't a horrific miss.

It's a bad miss.  You said he should've squared it, but that would've been even more difficult, playing it into someone's path/feet instead of having a whole goal to aim at.
Studgotelli

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:51:57 pm
It was fired at him and he couldn't wrap his foot around it on the strtetch.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1585358768535179267?s=46&t=1w4Y9e_7LQ5p5uMep8RHuQ

How is this fired at him? Anyway Im not here to overly criticise. He just has to score he wont get an easier chance.
RedBec1993

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:56:46 pm »
Quote from: James... on Today at 08:52:02 pm
No way some of you are making excuses for that miss :lmao

Horrific finish as usual.

Outside of that pretty poor performance all round. Woke up the last 5 minutes and we saw a glimpse of the old Liverpool who could take games away from teams in minutes. All about the result tonight and were half way there.

Keep it up reds, and get out of here qualified and its job done.

Oh and brilliant assist from Henderson and brilliant finish from Mo.


Hahahaha as usual? Thats the spirit.
Lynndenberries

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:56:56 pm »
Lucky to be in the lead, but I will take it. Shut up shop and take advantage of them on the counter in the second half.
Paul_h

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 08:49:05 pm
Can someone please tell me what the fuck Fabinho is doing?

not a lot by the looks of things..

don't think Trent is fully fit, his passing seems way off to me..

classy finish from Mo..

they play a very high line at times( their defenders have pace) , need to exploit this more..
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:56:02 pm
That Nunez miss. I mean, just how?!  :o

https://streamin.me/v/13619ac3

Not as bad as I expected given the comments about it
Raid

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:57:06 pm »
Absolute peach of a pass from Hendo. Pretty poor performance again from the team other than that.

Should have been 2-0, lovely bit of play. Hopefully another chance to put it to bed and move on
Al 666

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:55:47 pm
If Gomez could focus on actually defending rather than trying to wrestle the shirt off their CF, that'd be great. Honestly a miracle he hasn't been carded, absolutely zero interest in the ball.

Another poor performance bar maybe a 5 minute spell but more worryingly there doesn't seem to be any real plan or pattern to our play? If Ajax had more quality in attack this would be a very different game, they've been cutting through us at will. They're pressing the life out of us and the players aren't sharp enough to deal with it.

Robertson grew into the game. Nunez has to score. Great ball from Hendo and great finish from Salah.



Would that be the centre forward who is built like a tank, drops off and tries to turn it into a wrestling match. I mean look at the Tadic chance he just shoves Virgil in the back.
Red_Potato

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:57:30 pm »
So.... are we lucky to not be behind, or unlucky not to be 2 up?
I'm so confused....
harryc

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:37 pm
Mate, YOU would've scored that.  ;D

He sounds  like he has never played the game 😁
Lynndenberries

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:57:40 pm »
In regards to Nunez, it's a bad miss, but Bobby should be putting that away to begin with. It is what it is though.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:55:35 pm
Nah feck that, we need a shithouse in the team. We win the fair play award season after season and the ref's still treat us like shit.

His playacting pretty much changed the half in my opinion. I don't think Ajax lose their heads otherwise
Fromola

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:57:46 pm »
Quote from: medley on Today at 08:51:24 pm
What an awful half and somehow we are still winning. Looked like we were never going to generate any attacks until we score out of the blue. Keeper was going nowhere for the goal which made Salah's mind up straight away

They've pressed well and the atmosphere has made it a tough game but we look like 11 guys who've never played before.

Less said about the Nunez miss... oh dear

We've got no game management anymore. How can you concede a goal or a great chance within 2 minutes of every fucking game? A game we just need to avoid defeat and we've gifted them a raft of chances. I don't think they've created anything we haven't gifted them with sloppy play.

These aren't a good side and Napoli were, that's the only difference from that game (As born out by their results against Napoli as well). Forest are shite though and beat us, so we've still got work to do.
Chakan

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Red_Potato on Today at 08:57:30 pm
So.... are we lucky to not be behind, or unlucky not to be 2 up?
I'm so confused....

Yes
Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:57:53 pm »
Fantastic finish from Mo, incredible awareness to know where the keeper was (no idea why he came out for it like that though).

Let's build on that for the second half, take the three points and get back home
Simplexity

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:58:03 pm »
That Nunez miss will be one of the mainstays in all "greatest misses" youtube compilations from now till the end time. Right next to Chelsea Torres vs United.

Shit happens, but that was an absolutely shocking miss.
NarutoReds

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:58:06 pm »
Salah = declining as fuck. There I said it.
killer-heels

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:58:12 pm »
Need to take better care of the ball but so far so good.
vicar

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #106 on: Today at 08:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:54:58 pm
Lovely goal by Mo...came at him spinning, and at pace...beautiful finish


...but kinell Darwin lad....Sean Dundee would've buried that

There is a name I have not heard in a while......
naYoRHa2b

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #107 on: Today at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Red_Potato
So.... are we lucky to not be behind, or unlucky not to be 2 up?
I'm so confused....

Should probably be 2 all but we've been second best that first half.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #108 on: Today at 08:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 08:58:03 pm
That Nunez miss will be one of the mainstays in all "greatest misses" youtube compilations from now till the end time. Right next to Chelsea Torres vs United.

Shit happens, but that was an absolutely shocking miss.

Nah, nowhere close. Shit miss, hardly all time bad.
Online jillc

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #109 on: Today at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:56:24 pm
Why? Suarez used to do stuff like that all the time.

So? I didn't like him doing it either.
Online plura

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:56:37 pm
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1585358768535179267?s=46&t=1w4Y9e_7LQ5p5uMep8RHuQ

How is this fired at him? Anyway Im not here to overly criticise. He just has to score he wont get an easier chance.

Well an easier chance would be on his right foot and it coming comfortably to him. Not chasing it down with his weaker foot.

Yes he should have scored. But no he could get an easier chance.
Online shank94

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #111 on: Today at 08:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 08:58:03 pm
That Nunez miss will be one of the mainstays in all "greatest misses" youtube compilations from now till the end time. Right next to Chelsea Torres vs United.

Shit happens, but that was an absolutely shocking miss.

So many worse with Salah, Firmino and Mane. Remember Jota against Wolves? It's just an agenda, people want him to fail and Liverpool fans have caught onto that thinking he is the issue.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:00:24 pm »
In the context of the recent form I think thats shown us up and its more of the same. However, weve seen loads of CL away games have this feel to it. Lots of threat and energy from the opponent isnt unusual. Salah bagging a lovely goal is also pretty typical. Great assist from Henderson.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:00:24 pm »
Lost count of how many times Trent gave the ball away, hard to believe it's the same Trent that has redefined the game for 5 years.
Online stockdam

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:00:32 pm »
We were totally dominated for most of the half. Ajax pressed much better and their passing and control was much better.

Hendersons pass and Salahs goal were superb.

Ref is letting them do a lot of pushing and holding..they had a great chance after a blatant push on VVD (TAAs block).

Firmino has been good at times and poor at others. He p, Salah and Nunez could be the difference.
We need to up our game a bit otherwise I dont think well win.

Salah is world class.
Online NarutoReds

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #115 on: Today at 09:00:36 pm »
Love Robertson, has been so active in this game. What a man, never hides and always looking for the ball.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #116 on: Today at 09:00:43 pm »
A touch of class from Salah.

WTF was that miss?! Infuriating.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #117 on: Today at 09:00:48 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:59:57 pm
So many worse with Salah, Firmino and Mane. Remember Jota against Wolves? It's just an agenda, people want him to fail and Liverpool fans have caught onto that thinking he is the issue.

Exactly.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #118 on: Today at 09:00:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:53:40 pm
Yes, Nunez needs to take that playacting out of his game, the goals will come but that is less excusable.
to be fair he did get caught in the mouth but definitely an overreaction
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Half time: Ajax 0-1 Liverpool
« Reply #119 on: Today at 09:01:10 pm »
Just as well Ajax aren't very good. Glad we are not playing Napoli tonight.
