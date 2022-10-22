My mistake. This is actually correct. Away goals in the head to head don't count at all. If we beat them 3-0, then they still win the group on overall goal difference.
Basically just confirms that we should be writing it off and playing the kids.
I believe the criteria is:
Points in head-to-head matches among the tied teams;
Goal difference in head-to-head matches among the tied teams;
Goals scored in head-to-head matches among the tied teams;
Goal difference in all group matches;
So if we win 3-0 then the top 3 criteria are all still tied. I cant see the difference between the 2nd and 3rd criteria as if the head-to-head goal difference is the same then both teams have scored the same number of goals head-to-head.
Anyway if we win by 3 clear goals then Napoli will have a better goal difference in the group matches and will go through. Hence we need to win by 4 clear goals.
We could do it but Id rather not risk injuries to key players; its not worth the risk.