We were crap for 30 (not 40 or the whole first half as some are making out), but a lot of it had to do with Ajax pressing us pretty hard. As soon as they stopped and took a breather on the half hour it was very noticeable how quickly we took over - it was as though a switch had been flicked.



Aside from the obvious reason of reaching the knockouts, I'm really happy with this win because its the sort of victory we haven't really had this season. It's the first half-decent side we've beaten away, and we were under pressure, rode it out and then took over with our class. We used to win games in that way all the time and it was a nice reminder of what this team's bread and butter used to be.