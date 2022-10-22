« previous next »
Online NarutoReds

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:09:07 pm »
What a shaky start!! But me after the first goal.

It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48'
« Reply #121 on: Today at 10:09:27 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 09:53:50 pm
tbf Berghuis was a coat of paint away from giving Ajax an ealy lead
A coat of paint and the width of a goal post. 
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Crosby Nick

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #122 on: Today at 10:09:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:07:29 pm
About time someone made that belter into a footy anthem.

Online Thepooloflife

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #123 on: Today at 10:10:15 pm »
Great win - second half performance much better......not an easy place to go and win comfortably (except for Napoli - and us !)
Online kavah

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:10:33 pm »
Lovely win, lovely goals, into the knockout phase  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online John C

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:10:37 pm »
That was an extremely decent win, an excellent spread of goals. Made up for the lads.

Next week will be superb at Anfield.
Online Rouge

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:10:54 pm »
Get in there - I live in Netherlands not far from Amsterdam Im going to enjoy singing YNWA all day tomorrow to the annoyance of my neighbours.
Now 3-0 against Napoli to win the group!!!
Offline touchlineban

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:11:12 pm »
Couple of early scares.

Couldn't pass to a Liverpool shirt and couldn't get passed the half way line without giving the ball away.  Then we scored. After that we were pretty much on easy street.  Nunez, expert hitting post challenger :D,

Really well taken goals too.  Hope that's shaken out the fog from saturday.

The VAR shenanigans at Spurs made me laugh too...
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:06:09 pm
Not to put to fine a point on it
RAWK would have had a real bee in its bonnet
If hed put a little Berghuis in our goal.

 :wellin
Online decosabute

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:12:32 pm »
We were crap for 30 (not 40 or the whole first half as some are making out), but a lot of it had to do with Ajax pressing us pretty hard. As soon as they stopped and took a breather on the half hour it was very noticeable how quickly we took over - it was as though a switch had been flicked.

Aside from the obvious reason of reaching the knockouts, I'm really happy with this win because its the sort of victory we haven't really had this season. It's the first half-decent side we've beaten away, and we were under pressure, rode it out and then took over with our class. We used to win games in that way all the time and it was a nice reminder of what this team's bread and butter used to be.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:12:49 pm »
After the horrible first half in Napoli surely we'd all have taken this scenario.  Qualified with a game to spare and, in all likelihood, a free hit at Napoli with a heavily rotated team.

Darwin is a real force of nature.  Reminiscent of a certain fellow countryman of his.  I don't know whether a player's technique really improves much at his age but, fuck it, he makes things happen, sometimes due to his iffy technique (the misplaced cross that led to the corner for his goal).
Offline Red Ol

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:06:09 pm
Not to put to fine a point on it
RAWK would have had a real bee in its bonnet
If hed put a little Berghuis in our goal.

Oh man. Thats good
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #132 on: Today at 10:14:15 pm »
Mad we could get 15 points and come second though. Im sure weve won the occasional group with less than 10 over the years.
Online rocco

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:14:44 pm »
Looked like we played 4312 ?
Online Fromola

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:15:06 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:12:32 pm
We were crap for 30 (not 40 or the whole first half as some are making out), but a lot of it had to do with Ajax pressing us pretty hard. As soon as they stopped and took a breather on the half hour it was very noticeable how quickly we took over - it was as though a flick had been switched.

Aside from the obvious reason of reaching the knockouts, I'm really happy with this win because its the sort of victory we haven't really had this season. It's the first half-decent side we've beaten away, and we were under pressure, rode it out and then took over with our class. We used to win games in that way all the time and it was a nice reminder of what this team's bread and butter used to be.

Yeah, they played at a million miles an hour but we just did a poor job of taking the sting out of it in that first half hour and would turn the ball over in bad areas and were unlucky with a few bad bounces. Ultimately it worked because it stayed 0-0 so we could allow them to blow themselves out but we rode our luck.

From the half hour mark we were fine.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #135 on: Today at 10:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Rouge on Today at 10:10:54 pm
Get in there - I live in Netherlands not far from Amsterdam Im going to enjoy singing YNWA all day tomorrow to the annoyance of my neighbours.
Now 3-0 against Napoli to win the group!!!
Think we would need to beat them by 4 or more goals ?
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 10:15:19 pm
Think we would need to beat them by 4 or more goals ?

3 will do it
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:09:27 pm
A coat of paint and the width of a goal post. 
erm.... it doesnt matter 😔
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #138 on: Today at 10:16:12 pm »
Hopefully were pragmatic with the Napoli game and rest most of our main guys rather than going hell for leather trying to beat the form team in Europe by four goals
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #139 on: Today at 10:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 10:15:19 pm
Think we would need to beat them by 4 or more goals ?

Away goals don't count in knockouts so presumably the same with head to head. If we still had Div then 4-0 it'd be.

Need an eye on Spurs and the league games after it. The lads going to the World Cup especially we should box smart with.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #140 on: Today at 10:16:39 pm »
I still believe that Elliott is better than Declan Rice.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #141 on: Today at 10:17:21 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:15:49 pm
3 will do it
They beat us 4-1, no ?
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #142 on: Today at 10:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 10:15:19 pm
Think we would need to beat them by 4 or more goals ?

3-0 will also do it. If they score, we need five.
Online Hazell

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #143 on: Today at 10:18:45 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:16:39 pm
I still believe that Elliott is better than Declan Rice.

He was brilliant today I thought. Took his goal really well as well.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #144 on: Today at 10:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 10:17:21 pm
They beat us 4-1, no ?

And would have a better goal difference if we beat them 3-0 so I think we need to win by 4 goals.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #145 on: Today at 10:20:23 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:17:54 pm
3-0 will also do it. If they score, we need five.
I was just going by what it says on the official website...thought we had to better their result against us ?
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:20:46 pm »
Brilliant that Nunez scores again. Very important for him
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:18:45 pm
He was brilliant today I thought. Took his goal really well as well.
I am not lying Hazell, even 5 minutes into the game with that shaky start, I seriously thought we're going to lose this game.

Fucking hell, mate... I was trembling with wave after wave of the Ajax's incoming attacks. Yes, even it's just 5 minutes start.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:24:06 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:19:01 pm
And would have a better goal difference if we beat them 3-0 so I think we need to win by 4 goals.

My mistake. This is actually correct. Away goals in the head to head don't count at all. If we beat them 3-0, then they still win the group on overall goal difference.

Basically just confirms that we should be writing it off and playing the kids.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:24:28 pm »
A job well done in the end. And a clean sheet too.

thought Jones looked very good in his cameo, Stefan Bajcetic too.. gives us more options in midfield

Hendo, brilliant. Hope he's ok..
Online DonkeyWan

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #150 on: Today at 10:25:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:07:29 pm
About time someone made that belter into a footy anthem.
Though I respect that a lot
I'd be fired if that were my job
After killing Jason off and countless screaming Argonauts
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #151 on: Today at 10:26:10 pm »
I hope we avoid the likes of Bayern, Real and PSG. Round of 16 draws have been favourable to us under klopp.
Online stjohns

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #152 on: Today at 10:26:14 pm »
Stunning kit. One of our best ever as is the home. Christ knows why theu did such a shit 2nd? Fabulous performance, BTW.
Online Hazell

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:27:32 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:21:34 pm
I am not lying Hazell, even 5 minutes into the game with that shaky start, I seriously thought we're going to lose this game.

Fucking hell, mate... I was trembling with wave after wave of the Ajax's incoming attacks. Yes, even it's just 5 minutes start.

Thankfully they didn't score with that chance in the first few minutes but we settled after 20 mins and were the better aide after that. It's the Champions League and Ajax are a solid side, even though they're not one of Europe's best. Plus we've at best been inconsistent this season (and even within 90 minutes) and I think we just need to muddle through to the World Cup so I'll take any type of victory.

Gives us a chance to rest some players on Tuesday too.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #154 on: Today at 10:28:35 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:24:06 pm
My mistake. This is actually correct. Away goals in the head to head don't count at all. If we beat them 3-0, then they still win the group on overall goal difference.

Basically just confirms that we should be writing it off and playing the kids.

I think the head-to-head over-rides goal difference ie. if we have a better result than theirs against us, then we win group (irrespective of goal difference)
Online rob1966

Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #155 on: Today at 10:31:02 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:21:34 pm
I am not lying Hazell, even 5 minutes into the game with that shaky start, I seriously thought we're going to lose this game.

Fucking hell, mate... I was trembling with wave after wave of the Ajax's incoming attacks. Yes, even it's just 5 minutes start.

Took the kids the home leg and saw fuck all from Ajax that worried me about tonight. Other than that early one where they hit the post, I really didn't think they'd score.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #156 on: Today at 10:31:13 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:24:06 pm
My mistake. This is actually correct. Away goals in the head to head don't count at all. If we beat them 3-0, then they still win the group on overall goal difference.

Basically just confirms that we should be writing it off and playing the kids.


I believe the criteria is:

Points in head-to-head matches among the tied teams;
Goal difference in head-to-head matches among the tied teams;
Goals scored in head-to-head matches among the tied teams;
Goal difference in all group matches;

So if we win 3-0 then the top 3 criteria are all still tied. I cant see the difference between the 2nd and 3rd criteria as if the head-to-head  goal difference is the same then both teams have scored the same number of goals head-to-head.

Anyway if we win by 3 clear goals then Napoli will have a better goal difference in the group matches and will go through. Hence we need to win by 4 clear goals.

We could do it but Id rather not risk injuries to key players; its not worth the risk.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #157 on: Today at 10:31:22 pm »
We are likely to finish as runners-up and would, therefore, meet a seeded team which could currently be Bayern Munich, Club Brugge or Porto, Real Madrid, PSG or Benfica.

Still above can change
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #158 on: Today at 10:31:31 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 10:26:10 pm
I hope we avoid the likes of Bayern, Real and PSG. Round of 16 draws have been favourable to us under klopp.
Wont be easy if City, Chelsea and Spurs win their groups as our only options will be those 3 plus Bruges/Porto
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #159 on: Today at 10:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 10:28:35 pm
I think the head-to-head over-rides goal difference ie. if we have a better result than theirs against us, then we win group (irrespective of goal difference)
Yes.

Premier League - use goal difference when teams are tied on points.
Champions League - separates the teams on head-to-head points among the two fixtures between the sides.
