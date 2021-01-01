« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 833060 times)

Offline Saus76

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16920 on: Today at 07:13:11 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:17:55 pm
A lot of our fans want Man City or Chelsea like situations, where we go out and buy loads of players just for the sake of it. They just would never admit to it.

Just a happy medium would be nice.
Online lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16921 on: Today at 07:31:49 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:55:26 pm
Supporters want the owners to spend. Spend again. And spend more.

Managers like Jurgen and Arne also work with the Academy and bring players through who supplement the first team.

It's our DNA. Much to the ire of those who only know spending is the way.



Yeah but for example now we could do with a new left back and another midfielder. Hardly bank shattering.

And yes, we'll also need to replace departures as well...

Online smutchin

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16922 on: Today at 07:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 07:13:11 pm
Just a happy medium would be nice.

Here you go:


Offline Garlic Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16923 on: Today at 07:58:59 pm »
Look at that bench. Gomez is injured and Darwins suspended as well. Which two are you leaving out of match day squads with that many good players? And people want to add even more players to that squad? We all love a signing like but this forums had me believing its January 2021 the last few days.
Offline JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16924 on: Today at 08:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:58:59 pm
Look at that bench. Gomez is injured and Darwins suspended as well. Which two are you leaving out of match day squads with that many good players? And people want to add even more players to that squad? We all love a signing like but this forums had me believing its January 2021 the last few days.
Every single squad on the planet can be improved. Too many people have their red tinted glasses on every transfer window.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16925 on: Today at 10:13:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:45:57 pm
Every single squad on the planet can be improved. Too many people have their red tinted glasses on every transfer window.

Nobodys said it cant be improved. But the squad isnt thin, quite the opposite. If youre in a situation where youre leaving quality players out of matchday squads your squads in a really good place, not perfect, but really good.

If I could do anything tomorrow it would be to replace Robertson. Tsimikas has actually had a great season but Im not sure hes got it in him to play every week. Ive seen a lot of people say Robbos sound as long as hes not playing 3 a week, I think thats really kind, if we werent competing for major titles Id expect him to be following Kyle Walkers lead in asking for a step down.
Offline Knight

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16926 on: Today at 10:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:13:43 pm
Nobodys said it cant be improved. But the squad isnt thin, quite the opposite. If youre in a situation where youre leaving quality players out of matchday squads your squads in a really good place, not perfect, but really good.

If I could do anything tomorrow it would be to replace Robertson. Tsimikas has actually had a great season but Im not sure hes got it in him to play every week. Ive seen a lot of people say Robbos sound as long as hes not playing 3 a week, I think thats really kind, if we werent competing for major titles Id expect him to be following Kyle Walkers lead in asking for a step down.

Yeah I mostly agree. Slot will only play 4 CMs so I do think we have quality issues there (he'll play 2 GKs, 2 LBs, 2 RBs, 4 CBs and 5 forwards by comparison). But  we seem to have, mostly, sorted out the issues with fragility which is making a huge difference too. Only concern there is at the back with Bradley, Konate and Tsimikas relatively fond of an injury and Gomez with history. That said, it's, potentially, a super weird (or old normal) season, in that we might win the title with a 80 something points total, perhaps even closer to 80 than 90. Which would obviously be absolutely incredible, all the sweeter for being able to celebrate properly. And yet we're so used to the standard being 90+ points that we'll be looking at the squad and thinking, 'there's definitely room for improvement here'.

And right now our long term interests are to win a title so I hope we're ready and willing to do something if there's something to be done.
Offline Asam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16927 on: Today at 10:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:58:59 pm
Look at that bench. Gomez is injured and Darwins suspended as well. Which two are you leaving out of match day squads with that many good players? And people want to add even more players to that squad? We all love a signing like but this forums had me believing its January 2021 the last few days.

you upgrade on the first team starters if theres better quality out there or the ones who are ageing and past their best, case in point;

Left back - Robertsons best days are clearly passed him
Nunez - could we find a better fit?
Morton - time he moves on?
Endo - (id keep him as a utility player but he may want more game time)
VVD / Salah - what is our succession plan?



Online mattD

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16928 on: Today at 10:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:41:18 pm
Was Slot not a risk? I think he was. I also think building a strategy around strong coaching ahead of big ticket transfers is a risk. If it goes wrong then its financially costly.

Well given what the data was telling recruitment and his performances so far, he was obviously the least risky appointment possible.
Offline classycarra

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16929 on: Today at 10:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:58:59 pm
Look at that bench. Gomez is injured and Darwins suspended as well. Which two are you leaving out of match day squads with that many good players? And people want to add even more players to that squad? We all love a signing like but this forums had me believing its January 2021 the last few days.
the last few days of the window, i seem to recall you willing a dodgy link to Porto's centre mid Varela into being true. how come you're looking for answers from others, when (as with Zubi) you wanted him as a replacement for Endo?
Offline Slotsreds

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16930 on: Today at 10:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:58:59 pm
Look at that bench. Gomez is injured and Darwins suspended as well. Which two are you leaving out of match day squads with that many good players? And people want to add even more players to that squad? We all love a signing like but this forums had me believing its January 2021 the last few days.

Given Arne himself doesn't rate a lot of them, ofcourse we can improve on them.

If Arne thought Endo was even half decent then he'd have played many many times this season, even if just to give Gravenberch a rest.

But he hasn't been able to do that and now Gravenberchs performances in recent weeks have gone down. More than likely due to tiredness
Offline Slotsreds

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16931 on: Today at 10:38:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:55:26 pm
Supporters want the owners to spend. Spend again. And spend more.

Managers like Jurgen and Arne also work with the Academy and bring players through who supplement the first team.

It's our DNA. Much to the ire of those who only know spending is the way.

No. I'm pretty sure supporters would just be happy with leaving a window by strengthening the few positions we are weak in each year
Offline Cozzymoto

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16932 on: Today at 10:38:59 pm »
Can we back our manager with players he wants please?  :o
Offline Garlic Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16933 on: Today at 10:43:11 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:29:20 pm
the last few days of the window, i seem to recall you willing a dodgy link to Porto's centre mid Varela into being true. how come you're looking for answers from others, when (as with Zubi) you wanted him as a replacement for Endo?

Is everything alright with yourself? You seem to take great pride in splitting hairs whenever I post, I genuinely hadnt noticed you for months but lately it appears you want to question an awful lot of what I say.

If you want the real answer, sitting on RAWK semi-pissed as we all thought a transfer was going to happen at the end of a window, after thinking we were gonna sign an absolute sure-thing in Zubimendi, was pretty funny after a window of constantly being told we were some way short. Thanks for bringing it up in the FSG thread 4 months later.

Ill reiterate it, and it feels like youre constantly having to reiterate stuff like this due to hairs being split in most topics. I would like us to sign players, Ive just said Id like us to replace Robbo; Ive said in another thread we need to get Morton out for his own sake and get an upgrade the manager can trust; nowhere in this thread have I said dont sign players. I was simply marvelling at the quality of our squad and bench, thats 20 players selected tonight with Gomez and Darwin missing. So I ask again, which two are you leaving out of match day squads to make room for new transfers? Am I wrong in saying the hysteria around transfers over the last couple of weeks has been a little silly when you actually look at the squad and potential situation Arne finds himself in, potentially leaving players like Endo, Chiesa, Elliott, Quansah and Bradley out of future matchday squads. Nobodys saying those players are perfect and cant be improved upon, of course they can be, but theyre still really good, good enough to win the league.
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16934 on: Today at 10:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:13:43 pm
Nobodys said it cant be improved. But the squad isnt thin, quite the opposite. If youre in a situation where youre leaving quality players out of matchday squads your squads in a really good place, not perfect, but really good.

If I could do anything tomorrow it would be to replace Robertson. Tsimikas has actually had a great season but Im not sure hes got it in him to play every week. Ive seen a lot of people say Robbos sound as long as hes not playing 3 a week, I think thats really kind, if we werent competing for major titles Id expect him to be following Kyle Walkers lead in asking for a step down.

We could easily leave out Endo, Quansah and right now one of Chiesa or Elliott. Lets not act like there is no room in the squad, those lot hardly get used.
Offline Knight

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16935 on: Today at 10:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:43:11 pm
Is everything alright with yourself? You seem to take great pride in splitting hairs whenever I post, I genuinely hadnt noticed you for months but lately it appears you want to question an awful lot of what I say.

If you want the real answer, sitting on RAWK semi-pissed as we all thought a transfer was going to happen at the end of a window, after thinking we were gonna sign an absolute sure-thing in Zubimendi, was pretty funny after a window of constantly being told we were some way short. Thanks for bringing it up in the FSG thread 4 months later.

Ill reiterate it, and it feels like youre constantly having to reiterate stuff like this due to hairs being split in most topics. I would like us to sign players, Ive just said Id like us to replace Robbo; Ive said in another thread we need to get Morton out for his own sake and get an upgrade the manager can trust; nowhere in this thread have I said dont sign players. I was simply marvelling at the quality of our squad and bench, thats 20 players selected tonight with Gomez and Darwin missing. So I ask again, which two are you leaving out of match day squads to make room for new transfers? Am I wrong in saying the hysteria around transfers over the last couple of weeks has been a little silly when you actually look at the squad and potential situation Arne finds himself in, potentially leaving players like Endo, Chiesa, Elliott, Quansah and Bradley out of future matchday squads. Nobodys saying those players are perfect and cant be improved upon, of course they can be, but theyre still really good, good enough to win the league.

huh? Endo, Elliot and Chiesa have barely touched a PL pitch this season, it makes no difference whether they're on the bench or not at the moment.
Offline Slotsreds

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16936 on: Today at 10:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:43:11 pm
Is everything alright with yourself? You seem to take great pride in splitting hairs whenever I post, I genuinely hadnt noticed you for months but lately it appears you want to question an awful lot of what I say.

If you want the real answer, sitting on RAWK semi-pissed as we all thought a transfer was going to happen at the end of a window, after thinking we were gonna sign an absolute sure-thing in Zubimendi, was pretty funny after a window of constantly being told we were some way short. Thanks for bringing it up in the FSG thread 4 months later.

Ill reiterate it, and it feels like youre constantly having to reiterate stuff like this due to hairs being split in most topics. I would like us to sign players, Ive just said Id like us to replace Robbo; Ive said in another thread we need to get Morton out for his own sake and get an upgrade the manager can trust; nowhere in this thread have I said dont sign players. I was simply marvelling at the quality of our squad and bench, thats 20 players selected tonight with Gomez and Darwin missing. So I ask again, which two are you leaving out of match day squads to make room for new transfers? Am I wrong in saying the hysteria around transfers over the last couple of weeks has been a little silly when you actually look at the squad and potential situation Arne finds himself in, potentially leaving players like Endo, Chiesa, Elliott, Quansah and Bradley out of future matchday squads. Nobodys saying those players are perfect and cant be improved upon, of course they can be, but theyre still really good, good enough to win the league.

You can talk about 20 players, but Slot has only regularly used about 13-14 players all season. 6 months into the season it's obvious the players he rates/doesnt rate. So it's not really 20 at all.

The likes of Endo, Quansah, Chiesa and Elliott have rarely even been used coming off the bench to see out a game. Let alone get proper minutes. And I'm not sure how you've come to the conclusion those players are good enough to win the league? (presumably you mean by them playing significant minutes, and not 2 minutes off the bench in a game we're 2-0 up in for example)
Offline JP!

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16937 on: Today at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:43:11 pm
Is everything alright with yourself? You seem to take great pride in splitting hairs whenever I post, I genuinely hadnt noticed you for months but lately it appears you want to question an awful lot of what I say.

;D Thank christ it's your turn
Offline Ste08

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16938 on: Today at 10:55:50 pm »
We should be trying to improve but we wont because top 4 is the ownerships trophy and we have that sewn up already.
Offline classycarra

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16939 on: Today at 11:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:43:11 pm
snip
can't say i get your overreaction?

you implied it was a madness that "people want to add even more players to that squad?" and equated people suggesting a signing would be good were implying we were in the depths of January 2021. and asked which 2 players you'd leave out of the matchday squad. i gave an answer (Endo) and pointed out that you'd already suggested it yourself.

rest is just noise. i guess don't ask questions provocatively if having them answered (with your own answer) is going to bother you
Offline Slotsreds

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16940 on: Today at 11:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 10:55:50 pm
We should be trying to improve but we wont because top 4 is the ownerships trophy and we have that sewn up already.

I'll never understand not going the extra mile when we're in a situation like we're in right now. Still in every cup, league, in great positions in each of them aswell.

Take that Zubimendi money, and bring in the CM you've identified for the summer now. Or CB/LB. Which are the clear problem areas we have right now. Plus the boost it gives the squad aswell
Online Flannavaro

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16941 on: Today at 11:08:20 pm »
Havent been in RAWK in years, just wondering what the general feeling on FSG is in here? Loads of hectic FSGOUTers?
Online DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16942 on: Today at 11:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Flannavaro on Today at 11:08:20 pm
Havent been in RAWK in years, just wondering what the general feeling on FSG is in here? Loads of hectic FSGOUTers?

Fsgshowsomemoreambitioners
