the last few days of the window, i seem to recall you willing a dodgy link to Porto's centre mid Varela into being true. how come you're looking for answers from others, when (as with Zubi) you wanted him as a replacement for Endo?



Is everything alright with yourself? You seem to take great pride in splitting hairs whenever I post, I genuinely hadnt noticed you for months but lately it appears you want to question an awful lot of what I say.If you want the real answer, sitting on RAWK semi-pissed as we all thought a transfer was going to happen at the end of a window, after thinking we were gonna sign an absolute sure-thing in Zubimendi, was pretty funny after a window of constantly being told we were some way short. Thanks for bringing it up in the FSG thread 4 months later.Ill reiterate it, and it feels like youre constantly having to reiterate stuff like this due to hairs being split in most topics. I would like us to sign players, Ive just said Id like us to replace Robbo; Ive said in another thread we need to get Morton out for his own sake and get an upgrade the manager can trust; nowhere in this thread have I said dont sign players. I was simply marvelling at the quality of our squad and bench, thats 20 players selected tonight with Gomez and Darwin missing. So I ask again, which two are you leaving out of match day squads to make room for new transfers? Am I wrong in saying the hysteria around transfers over the last couple of weeks has been a little silly when you actually look at the squad and potential situation Arne finds himself in, potentially leaving players like Endo, Chiesa, Elliott, Quansah and Bradley out of future matchday squads. Nobodys saying those players are perfect and cant be improved upon, of course they can be, but theyre still really good, good enough to win the league.