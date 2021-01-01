« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

LiverBirdKop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16720 on: Today at 05:28:59 am
Looking forward to LiverpoolX playing in black jerseys with a big fucking X on the front.

Playing at AnfieldX in front of the Xop
GreatEx

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16721 on: Today at 05:39:34 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:30:50 pm
He probably reads the boards and what liverpool supporters posted about him and now wants to buy the club as revenge.

That's what I'm thinking too. Anyone who reckons he'd change his mind if he knew how much we hate him, doesn't understand Musk. For him, that'd be part of the thrill of buying LFC, so he can show us what pathetic nobodies we are compared to him. He'll buy what he wants and crush us like ants. I expect he is reading this thread and masturbating furiously at all the attention. Hey Elon, don't forget: 90% of your children want nothing to do with you, the other 10% are hanging in there for the inheritance. Spank on that, you bloated nerd.
spider-neil

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16722 on: Today at 05:56:30 am
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:28:59 am
Looking forward to LiverpoolX playing in black jerseys with a big fucking X on the front.

Playing at AnfieldX in front of the Xop

With X gon give it to ya! By DMX playing on the tannoy.
DLF

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16723 on: Today at 06:06:24 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm
In the past, present & future we may have right-leaning or unideal owners, but Elon Must is the absolute antithesis to the moral & ethical standing of Liverpool Football Club.
If he thinks he'd be welcomed at LFC he can go fuck himself in the face and then star jump in front of the 27 bus.
Without a doubt.  But a gobshite like Musk is pretty weak tea compared to assorted dictators, gangsters and oligarchs owning clubs in this league.  Personally I'm quite happy with the financially prudent Boston Democrats we have at the moment.
Gerry Attrick

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16724 on: Today at 06:23:22 am
Quote from: DLF on Today at 06:06:24 am
Without a doubt.  But a gobshite like Musk is pretty weak tea compared to assorted dictators, gangsters and oligarchs owning clubs in this league.  Personally I'm quite happy with the financially prudent Boston Democrats we have at the moment.

Elon Musk is the most dangerous man in the world. Id choose anybody instead of him.
rob1966

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16725 on: Today at 07:18:58 am
All the c*nts who've never set foot in th ground crying on Twitter "FSG Out" should be made up that this c*nt has decided he wants to buy the club, I mean its what they want isn't it? Money over anything

Fucking dickheads
GreatEx

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16726 on: Today at 07:29:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:18:58 am
All the c*nts who've never set foot in th ground crying on Twitter "FSG Out" should be made up

Why do you have to make it a match goers vs. OOT thing? You reckon the people who abused Trent are all dead set against Musk? What about the ones who wanted Rafa out?

Judge people on their words and actions, not their geography (ya fuckin Manc ;) )
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16727 on: Today at 07:31:59 am
Im up for it because then maybe i would stop watching the reds and i could care about other things in my life, like learning a new skill, or my kids.
lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16728 on: Today at 07:34:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:31:59 am
Im up for it because then maybe i would stop watching the reds and i could care about other things in my life, like learning a new skill, or my kids.

😀😅 If only we could monetise our hours on Rawk eh?
