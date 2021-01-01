He probably reads the boards and what liverpool supporters posted about him and now wants to buy the club as revenge.



That's what I'm thinking too. Anyone who reckons he'd change his mind if he knew how much we hate him, doesn't understand Musk. For him, that'd be part of the thrill of buying LFC, so he can show us what pathetic nobodies we are compared to him. He'll buy what he wants and crush us like ants. I expect he is reading this thread and masturbating furiously at all the attention. Hey Elon, don't forget: 90% of your children want nothing to do with you, the other 10% are hanging in there for the inheritance. Spank on that, you bloated nerd.