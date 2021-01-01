« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 414 415 416 417 418 [419]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 817113 times)

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,474
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16720 on: Today at 05:28:59 am »
Looking forward to LiverpoolX playing in black jerseys with a big fucking X on the front.

Playing at AnfieldX in front of the Xop
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,217
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16721 on: Today at 05:39:34 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:30:50 pm
He probably reads the boards and what liverpool supporters posted about him and now wants to buy the club as revenge.

That's what I'm thinking too. Anyone who reckons he'd change his mind if he knew how much we hate him, doesn't understand Musk. For him, that'd be part of the thrill of buying LFC, so he can show us what pathetic nobodies we are compared to him. He'll buy what he wants and crush us like ants. I expect he is reading this thread and masturbating furiously at all the attention. Hey Elon, don't forget: 90% of your children want nothing to do with you, the other 10% are hanging in there for the inheritance. Spank on that, you bloated nerd.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,117
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16722 on: Today at 05:56:30 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:28:59 am
Looking forward to LiverpoolX playing in black jerseys with a big fucking X on the front.

Playing at AnfieldX in front of the Xop

With X gon give it to ya! By DMX playing on the tannoy.
Logged

Online DLF

  • Justified and Ancient
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16723 on: Today at 06:06:24 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm
In the past, present & future we may have right-leaning or unideal owners, but Elon Must is the absolute antithesis to the moral & ethical standing of Liverpool Football Club.
If he thinks he'd be welcomed at LFC he can go fuck himself in the face and then star jump in front of the 27 bus.
Without a doubt.  But a gobshite like Musk is pretty weak tea compared to assorted dictators, gangsters and oligarchs owning clubs in this league.  Personally I'm quite happy with the financially prudent Boston Democrats we have at the moment.
Logged
The secret is that our Liverpool team never know when to stop running and working. At Anfield we have always believed in players supporting each other and concentrating on not giving the ball away. You can't go charging forward all the time, willy-nilly. You must have patience.
Pages: 1 ... 414 415 416 417 418 [419]   Go Up
« previous next »
 