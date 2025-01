Iíd rather stick with FSG. For the most part I think weíre well run.



But letís not kid ourselves, if Musk offers FSG 5-6b theyíll snatch his arm off and Musk probably has that down the back of his sofa.



Yep I'd normally laugh of links like this as bollocks but a) who knows with this mad c*nt and b) because he's mad and rich as fuck then if he really does want it I can easily see FSG taking the money he'd be willing to throw at it.Think I'd rather a sportswashing country owner than Musk, actually I'd take North Korea over him.