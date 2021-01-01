« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 811590 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16560 on: Today at 04:17:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:10:58 pm
The piece of trash grew up as a Man United fan.

Please be more specific.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16561 on: Today at 04:17:43 pm »
It's disgusting how many of our so-called fanbase are twerking for the Botha-toddler :(
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16562 on: Today at 04:18:34 pm »
Errr...no thanks.

Fucking dangerous weirdo. Detestable individual.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16563 on: Today at 04:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:09:10 pm
Disturbing thing is that his mate Donald Trump aggressively bought up a bits of Scotland and like leaning on that  ancestry when its convenient for him. Wouldnt surprise me if hes egging on Elon to use that playbook also, as in by some high value sporting assets that lean into your ancestry. Nationalists that youre trying to pander to love that kind of shit.

We're probably the only fanbase in the country who actively wouldn't want Musk (I don't mean the Twitter/social media hangers on), so although it's clickbait he could pick any other club in England. In reality someone with his personality would destroy a club regardless of how much they won or spent. At least Abramavich and the City cheats kept their mouths shut and the current moron at Chelsea has reigned himself in, he'd be 10x worse than even them. Sky would love it though with just wall to wall controversy that he'd bring to the league.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16564 on: Today at 04:19:18 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:16:50 pm
Strange, contrarian straw-man hill you're on here!!

Yes, we'd all try to object to a theoretical 6 billion dollar takeover deal.

How far would it take us? I'll tell you: you will be replaced by other people from around the globe who have no qualms at all.

Bingo. Modern football is so dead now. Its a mere shadow of the sport, I fell in love with when I was a kid.

Im going into each season now hoping for it to be a great one and that we get to enjoy one last Hurrah before deciding to fuck it all off.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16565 on: Today at 04:21:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:16:50 pm
Strange, contrarian straw-man hill you're on here!!

Yes, we'd all try to object to a theoretical 6 billion dollar takeover deal.

How far would it take us? I'll tell you: you will be replaced by other people from around the globe who have no qualms at all.

How is it a straw-man?  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16566 on: Today at 04:21:59 pm »
All a load of bollocks. However if we get new owners in the future does anyone honestly think its going to be some philanthropist throwing their money around. Not a fkn chance. It will be some despot with an ego.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16567 on: Today at 04:22:08 pm »
Duvva posted this in the Mods thread. Are any of us suprised with this news breaking?

Quote
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:49:27 am
Apparently theres been nearly 17.5k online today on RAWK a new record!

Is something broken with this counter?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16568 on: Today at 04:23:00 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:16:50 pm
Strange, contrarian straw-man hill you're on here!!

Yes, we'd all try to object to a theoretical 6 billion dollar takeover deal.

How far would it take us? I'll tell you: you will be replaced by other people from around the globe who have no qualms at all.

I'm no real lover of FSG but I dreaded it when the club was up for sale, purely for the fact that who is going to be able to afford the multi billions they'd want? Either a despot like Musk or a nation state, ultimately. Or some other dodgy billionaire like Ratcliffe might pull the money together.

There's no great ending when FSG eventually cash in on their 300 million pound investment. As nice as it would be if they invested a bit on the team before cashing on a 1000%+ profit after buying the club for a song.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16569 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:10:58 pm
The piece of trash grew up as a Man United fan.

Who, Musk? His dad said that they always had an affinity for the city of Liverpool because of their Scouse heritage.
