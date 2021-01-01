Strange, contrarian straw-man hill you're on here!!
Yes, we'd all try to object to a theoretical 6 billion dollar takeover deal.
How far would it take us? I'll tell you: you will be replaced by other people from around the globe who have no qualms at all.
I'm no real lover of FSG but I dreaded it when the club was up for sale, purely for the fact that who is going to be able to afford the multi billions they'd want? Either a despot like Musk or a nation state, ultimately. Or some other dodgy billionaire like Ratcliffe might pull the money together.
There's no great ending when FSG eventually cash in on their 300 million pound investment. As nice as it would be if they invested a bit on the team before cashing on a 1000%+ profit after buying the club for a song.