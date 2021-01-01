Disturbing thing is that his mate Donald Trump aggressively bought up a bits of Scotland and like leaning on that ancestry when its convenient for him. Wouldnt surprise me if hes egging on Elon to use that playbook also, as in by some high value sporting assets that lean into your ancestry. Nationalists that youre trying to pander to love that kind of shit.



We're probably the only fanbase in the country who actively wouldn't want Musk (I don't mean the Twitter/social media hangers on), so although it's clickbait he could pick any other club in England. In reality someone with his personality would destroy a club regardless of how much they won or spent. At least Abramavich and the City cheats kept their mouths shut and the current moron at Chelsea has reigned himself in, he'd be 10x worse than even them. Sky would love it though with just wall to wall controversy that he'd bring to the league.