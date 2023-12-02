A consortium of US billionaires led by Liverpool principal owner John W Henry is on the brink of securing a deal to take equity in the PGA Tour. [@_DavePowell]
The PGA Tour is poised to confirm that it has approved a deal for a group of investors led by Liverpool FC and Boston Red Sox owner John Henry. The deal is the latest salvo in the high-stakes battle for the future of the sport
Got money for golf but not for Bellingham.
It's not relevant with the new FFP rules in place. The club can run itself.
Dominic King@DominicKing_DM·16mLiverpool have targeted Jansen Moreno to be their new Head of Opposition Analysis; Moreno is well respected within industry, previously worked at Huddersfield, Norwich and is currently with Gibraltar FA 🔴
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]