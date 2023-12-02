« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 725344 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,422
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16400 on: December 2, 2023, 04:19:13 am »
Wow, my feelings are hurt.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,616
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16401 on: Today at 04:25:05 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/consortium-led-liverpool-owners-fsg-28539520

Quote
A consortium of US billionaires led by Liverpool principal owner John W Henry is on the brink of securing a deal to take equity in the PGA Tour. [@_DavePowell]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,616
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16402 on: Today at 04:33:21 pm »
https://twitter.com/FT/status/1752691359868170423

Quote
The PGA Tour is poised to confirm that it has approved a deal for a group of investors led by Liverpool FC and Boston Red Sox owner John Henry. The deal is the latest salvo in the high-stakes battle for the future of the sport
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16403 on: Today at 04:34:59 pm »
Wait is this news? I heard about that deal last November, although it was from a guy working in investments so maybe it was known in financial sector but not fully in the public zeitgeist yet?

I am just now curious if I had inside knowledge without realizing it at all or if this is just confirmation of something already out there
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,151
  • JFT96.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 04:36:40 pm »
Got money for golf but not for Bellingham. :D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 05:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:36:40 pm
Got money for golf but not for Bellingham. :D
It's not relevant with the new FFP rules in place. The club can run itself.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,819
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 05:17:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:16:05 pm
It's not relevant with the new FFP rules in place. The club can run itself.

that said - I think we missed a trick with Bellingham - should have offered him equity in the club and just let him co-call the shots with Klopp. probably would have solved all our problems.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,223
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 06:16:43 pm »
Dominic King
@DominicKing_DM
·
16m
Liverpool have targeted Jansen Moreno to be their new Head of Opposition Analysis; Moreno is well respected within industry, previously worked at Huddersfield, Norwich and is currently with Gibraltar FA 🔴
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,765
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 06:21:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:16:43 pm
Dominic King
@DominicKing_DM
·
16m
Liverpool have targeted Jansen Moreno to be their new Head of Opposition Analysis; Moreno is well respected within industry, previously worked at Huddersfield, Norwich and is currently with Gibraltar FA 🔴

Well the opposition has done well with that lot, thats for sure.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 06:28:10 pm »
What a list  ;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 06:29:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:16:43 pm
Dominic King
@DominicKing_DM
·
16m
Liverpool have targeted Jansen Moreno to be their new Head of Opposition Analysis; Moreno is well respected within industry, previously worked at Huddersfield, Norwich and is currently with Gibraltar FA 🔴
Nobody can pretend to know what he does LOL.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,616
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm »
Our current Head of Oppo analysis worked for Hibernian and Blackburn.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 