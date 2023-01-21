The thing with the Red Sox is that they always have the playoff chance to fall back on. They might not make it this year, but getting into the playoffs in baseball gives you plenty of opportunities. You don't have to be the best team in the league (or the division). They're in a historically difficult division this year, but otherwise they'd be more on track for a wild card spot, which has produced plenty of competitive playoff teams.



Best record in baseball doesn't mean playoff success at all. Baseball is the one sport where it takes some astronomical number of games in a playoff series to replicate the expected outcome of regular season standings (since playoff series are 3, 5, or 7, and the regular season is 162 games).



It would like if the PL had a top 4 or 6 playoff at the end of the year (like the lower leagues to an extent or the CL). City could have 100 points in first, and we could have 78 in 4th, and we can beat them in two legs in the first playoff round, and that's that. We're in the final.



If we're in the CL, I bet most on here would be optimistic of a deep run and a shot at Big Ears, because that's knockout football. Unfortunately for us, we're not in the CL this year, and most don't expect a title run unless we make major signings.



The Red Sox can be mediocre much of the year and just get hot at the right time and win the World Series. We can't do that with the PL. We could with the CL, but you know, last season happened...