« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 650389 times)

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Forever Red!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16400 on: Today at 05:08:48 pm »
Fenway Sports Greed
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16401 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:00:54 pm
He was a goal a game at Dortmund for an extended period he never got close to that at Arsenal. Who basically gave him away to get him off the wage bill.
Reading your posts is like watching Fox News when Trump was in office.

"Aubameyang's first goal was his 50th in the league for Arsenal, making him the quickest player to reach 50 goals for the club in the Premier League era, having achieved the feat in just 79 league appearances, four games quicker than all-time club goalscorer Thierry Henry"
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,131
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16402 on: Today at 05:10:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:54:42 pm
Are the Red Sox looking for any pinch hitters? There's a guy here who just loves going to bat for FSG

its genuinely weird!  I honestly dont get it, what reasonable explanation would there be to spend so much time doing just one thing, sticking up for and defending owners. He cant just be a regular fan, no actual supporter would behave like this.  And doing it while trying to talk down the manager too, utterly odd.
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16403 on: Today at 05:11:49 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:09:51 pm
Reading your posts is like watching Fox News when Trump was in office.

"Aubameyang's first goal was his 50th in the league for Arsenal, making him the quickest player to reach 50 goals for the club in the Premier League era, having achieved the feat in just 79 league appearances, four games quicker than all-time club goalscorer Thierry Henry"

Do you get commission for arguing with everyone you must be minted no wonder FSG are skint.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 05:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:05:10 pm
Strangely apart from the Red Sox fans who post on here who think they are doing better than expected. Then again if the FSG PR Macgine was at Rorkes drift they would have reported it as the Zulus galiently finishing as runners up whilst the garrison finished next to last.



It feels like most Red Sox fans are on the same path as us, just further along, they were fine with the owners at first as they increased revenues and pushed that money into the team, but at a certain point there isn't the same opportunities for further growth and maintaining expectations requires a bit more spending from time to time, but FSG are not interested since it works out better for them to just buy another team in a different sport and repeat the process.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 05:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:10:58 pm
its genuinely weird!  I honestly dont get it, what reasonable explanation would there be to spend so much time doing just one thing, sticking up for and defending owners. He cant just be a regular fan, no actual supporter would behave like this.  And doing it while trying to talk down the manager too, utterly odd.

I could somewhat understand people sticking up for FSG in previous years, as long as they are spending enough to maintain the level of the club then you could slightly excuse them not spending to push the club on further since we do not have an oil state backing us, but anyone still sticking up for them as they allow a crumbling squad to hamstring one of our greatest managers needs to fuck right off alongside FSG really.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,166
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 05:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:10:58 pm
it’s genuinely weird!  I honestly don’t get it, what reasonable explanation would there be to spend so much time doing just one thing, sticking up for and defending owners. He can’t just be a regular fan, no actual supporter would behave like this.  And doing it while trying to talk down the manager too, utterly odd.
Isn't it! Every post is a one-liner reply of obfuscation. Couldn't tell you what their actual view was of things, just that they're keen to assure everyone Klopp's been backed great, and 'if anyone things otherwise blame Jurgen' (cos of Nunez)

Since Kozma has just mentioned US politics, it's fair to share that they're reminding me a lot of Hilary Clinton era "But the emails!"
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,401
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 05:18:31 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:09:51 pm
Reading your posts is like watching Fox News when Trump was in office.

"Aubameyang's first goal was his 50th in the league for Arsenal, making him the quickest player to reach 50 goals for the club in the Premier League era, having achieved the feat in just 79 league appearances, four games quicker than all-time club goalscorer Thierry Henry"

So a goal a game for an extended period at Dortmund became 50 in 79 at Arsenal. Maths or should that be Math isn't your strong point is it.

Explains why you find Net Spend and wages to turnover so difficult.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:10:58 pm
its genuinely weird!  I honestly dont get it, what reasonable explanation would there be to spend so much time doing just one thing, sticking up for and defending owners. He cant just be a regular fan, no actual supporter would behave like this.  And doing it while trying to talk down the manager too, utterly odd.

Tbf, lots of regular fans are weird in their own unique ways. This isn't outside the scope of regular fan weirdness (particular on a forum, where being contrarian is common, and narrative entrenchment is part of the beast). A fan being really weird would certainly be less weird than the alternative.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,401
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 05:22:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:16:51 pm
Isn't it! Every post is a one-liner reply of obfuscation. Couldn't tell you what their actual view was of things, just that they're keen to assure everyone Klopp's been backed great, and 'if anyone things otherwise blame Jurgen' (cos of Nunez)

Since Kozma has just mentioned US politics, it's fair to share that they're reminding me a lot of Hilary Clinton era "But the emails!"

This is the same poster who lied about me calling him a Tory last night.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 05:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:18:31 pm
So a goal a game for an extended period at Dortmund became 50 in 79 at Arsenal. Maths or should that be Math isn't your strong point is it.

Explains why you find Net Spend and wages to turnover so difficult.
Put the shovel down a stop digging, to claim Aubameyang's level dropped after being managed by Klopp is wrong. Everybody who watched Aubameyang post Klopp knows that, put the stat pad down and try and argue another point.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,792
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm »
The thing with the Red Sox is that they always have the playoff chance to fall back on.  They might not make it this year, but getting into the playoffs in baseball gives you plenty of opportunities.  You don't have to be the best team in the league (or the division).  They're in a historically difficult division this year, but otherwise they'd be more on track for a wild card spot, which has produced plenty of competitive playoff teams.

Best record in baseball doesn't mean playoff success at all.  Baseball is the one sport where it takes some astronomical number of games in a playoff series to replicate the expected outcome of regular season standings (since playoff series are 3, 5, or 7, and the regular season is 162 games).

It would like if the PL had a top 4 or 6 playoff at the end of the year (like the lower leagues to an extent or the CL).  City could have 100 points in first, and we could have 78 in 4th, and we can beat them in two legs in the first playoff round, and that's that.  We're in the final.

If we're in the CL, I bet most on here would be optimistic of a deep run and a shot at Big Ears, because that's knockout football.  Unfortunately for us, we're not in the CL this year, and most don't expect a title run unless we make major signings.

The Red Sox can be mediocre much of the year and just get hot at the right time and win the World Series.  We can't do that with the PL.  We could with the CL, but you know, last season happened...
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,401
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16412 on: Today at 05:29:17 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:25:51 pm
Put the shovel down a stop digging, to claim Aubameyang's level dropped after being managed by Klopp is wrong. Everybody who watched Aubameyang post Klopp knows that, put the stat pad down and try and argue another point.

Auba was an unmitigated disaster at Arsenal signed for £60m then held them to ransom for a ridiculous deal and then had to be paid off to leave.

Next you will be telling us how fantastic Ozil was.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16413 on: Today at 05:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:22:39 pm
This is the same poster who lied about me calling him a Tory last night.
Never lied, you did & you've done it to previous posters.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:34:46 pm by istvan kozma »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,401
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16414 on: Today at 05:32:06 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:29:34 pm
Never lied, you did & you've done it to previous posters.

Cool post were I called you a Tory.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16415 on: Today at 05:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:32:06 pm
Cool post were I called you a Tory.
Quote from: Al 666 on June 29, 2023, 10:22:17 pm
I think the relevance is that if you are going to use 'facts' the main requisite is that they are factually correct.

You seem to have a massive problem with that. The facts you attempt to use to make your point almost without exception turn out to be made-up bollocks.

Are you Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in disguise?
..
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16416 on: Today at 05:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:29:17 pm
Auba was an unmitigated disaster at Arsenal signed for £60m then held them to ransom for a ridiculous deal and then had to be paid off to leave.

Next you will be telling us how fantastic Ozil was.

Wasn't he really good for them and it all fell apart at the point where they signed him to that new deal due to him being so good for them, ignoring the point that he was declining by that point? It seems quite iffy to declare his entire time there a disaster when the reason he was able to get the ridiculous deal was due to how good he had been for them.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,539
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 05:36:37 pm »
"They don't care about Jurgen, they don't care about us fans . . ."
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 05:36:39 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:34:18 pm
..

AL leave it hes not worth it buddy.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,401
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16419 on: Today at 05:36:52 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:34:18 pm
..

Fair play I apologise. I went too far.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16420 on: Today at 05:37:20 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:25:51 pm
Put the shovel down a stop digging, to claim Aubameyang's level dropped after being managed by Klopp is wrong. Everybody who watched Aubameyang post Klopp knows that, put the stat pad down and try and argue another point.

So good he's currently at his 4th club since January '22.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,131
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16421 on: Today at 05:38:43 pm »
the fuck is this mad Aubameyang discussion about, on an FSG thread.

Utterly baffling from both sides by the way.  Just stop! Its been used by the weird FSGbot here as a stick to beat Jürgen Klopp with, and you are giving him ammo to do so by continuing some mad theory about Aubameyangs career post BVB (which was pretty good)! Auba was an excellent player  - but one that cared little for anything but making as much money as he could to buy cars with.
Logged

Online Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16422 on: Today at 05:44:20 pm »
If we end up with our star summer signing playing out of position to cover shortfalls in our transfer policy, after the in-your-face exposure of our problems last season, itll be inarguable proof were not in a good place behind the scenes.

 Dont forget that Liverpool can still afford an incredible PR team so Id expect there to be plenty of spin that says everything is exactly as it should be, everything is perfectly normal and LFC have all the capabilities to be the victors.  :lickin
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,610
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16423 on: Today at 05:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:38:43 pm
the fuck is this mad Aubameyang discussion about, on an FSG thread.

Utterly baffling from both sides by the way.  Just stop! Its been used by the weird FSGbot here as a stick to beat Jürgen Klopp with, and you are giving him ammo to do so by continuing some mad theory about Aubameyangs career post BVB (which was pretty good)! Auba was an excellent player  - but one that cared little for anything but making as much money as he could to buy cars with.

Wasn't he the one who wrecked Klopp's house in Germany that he was renting out?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16424 on: Today at 05:48:05 pm »
Unfortunately unless they pull something in they pool something from a hat in the remaining few weeks or the market I think its going to be a long season, caicedo wont happen as much as I wish it would, I still think we may get lavia but only time will tell. Another big issue is this midfield issue will next season become the defence issue VVD 33, matip 33, robbo 30, Gomez not the same since his injury and konate as good as he is his injury record isnt great, saving pennies has caught us up.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:51:19 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16425 on: Today at 05:48:05 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:46:30 pm
Wasn't he the one who wrecked Klopp's house in Germany that he was renting out?
Ousmane Dembélé
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,131
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16426 on: Today at 05:48:19 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:46:30 pm
Wasn't he the one who wrecked Klopp's house in Germany that he was renting out?

That was Dembele.

It wasnt Klopps actual home or anything though I dont believe, it was a rental property they own.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 