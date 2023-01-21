The bottom line is that FSG have to salvage their reputation in the remainder of this transfer window or I do think things will become quite difficult for them. I can actually envisage them not being able to attend any games next season if they don't, as the anger from the fans, already building, will boil over.



I've always tried to give them the benefit of the doubt. After all, whatever anyone says, they have done some great things for the club (the fact that those things made business sense for them as well doesn't detract from that). They have, up to now, been pretty shrewd operators. They f*cked up the last transfer window but they can, fairly reasonably, argue that a squad that was 180 minutes away from a quadruple didn't need to panic and require an overhaul. There were plenty of fans shouting otherwise but I'd still say they were in the minority. However, fairly early into last season, it was very clear that we did need an overhaul and they've had months and months to plan for this window and act accordingly. If they f*ck this window up then they've run out of runway and it is definitely time for a change. The reality is that the club has outgrown them - their business model can't compete with what at least 5 of our competitors are now doing - and they should gracefully cash their chips in with their huge profit intact. If they don't and choose to sit tight whilst the club deteriorates then they deserve everything coming their way. I still have some hope that they are going to pull something out of the bag in the next few weeks but that hope is starting to fade. We shall see.