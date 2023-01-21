« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16360 on: Today at 03:46:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:40:07 pm
We dont have any 85m strikers. Still so confused by this - yet you keep posting it.
So add on's only matter when using it to analyse net spend. ::)
redandwhitekuyt

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16361 on: Today at 03:58:38 pm
FSG have been doing just enough the past few years to be on the right side of the majority of fans. If we don't sign 2 mids before the end of the window I think the majority will be FSG out rather than in or 'just in'
Kozmapolitan

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16362 on: Today at 04:01:20 pm
The bottom line is that FSG have to salvage their reputation in the remainder of this transfer window or I do think things will become quite difficult for them. I can actually envisage them not being able to attend any games next season if they don't, as the anger from the fans, already building, will boil over.

I've always tried to give them the benefit of the doubt. After all, whatever anyone says, they have done some great things for the club (the fact that those things made business sense for them as well doesn't detract from that). They have, up to now, been pretty shrewd operators. They f*cked up the last transfer window but they can, fairly reasonably, argue that a squad that was 180 minutes away from a quadruple didn't need to panic and require an overhaul. There were plenty of fans shouting otherwise but I'd still say they were in the minority. However, fairly early into last season, it was very clear that we did need an overhaul and they've had months and months to plan for this window and act accordingly. If they f*ck this window up then they've run out of runway and it is definitely time for a change. The reality is that the club has outgrown them - their business model can't compete with what at least 5 of our competitors are now doing - and they should gracefully cash their chips in with their huge profit intact. If they don't and choose to sit tight whilst the club deteriorates then they deserve everything coming their way. I still have some hope that they are going to pull something out of the bag in the next few weeks but that hope is starting to fade. We shall see.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16363 on: Today at 04:03:29 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:38:44 pm
How many £85M strikers are sat on forest's bench & how many players have Forest sold for £140m. People using teams rooted in the bottom half of the table with a bigger net spend, is a complement to how do business not a negative. LFC have sold players (barring Coutinho) who aren't good enough or aren't performing and used that money to spend on players.

So Suarez wasn't good enough?
MJD-L4

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16364 on: Today at 04:05:55 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 03:58:38 pm
FSG have been doing just enough the past few years to be on the right side of the majority of fans. If we don't sign 2 mids before the end of the window I think the majority will be FSG out rather than in or 'just in'

Just seeing the way we've approached this window so far has pushed me off the fence personally.

They've been making the same promises since 2019/20 and the club had been quite vocal about us having a big summer this year.

They're now being drawn into long sagas over a couple of million quid and started rolling out the "we needed to tighten our purse strings after failing to qualify for the CL" lines to the media.

They're taking us for fools and hoping Klopp can continue to work miracles.

Jurgen's a more patient man than me because I'd have fucked off after the shambles that was last summer if I were manager.
decosabute

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16365 on: Today at 04:07:19 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:03:29 pm
So Suarez wasn't good enough?

Mane was shite too  ;)

You can't just say that us selling players is a positive of how the club is run. It's impressive to get good fees for Solanke or Neco Williams. But we've also lost very good players as part of what goes into calculating net spend. Those players have to be replaced properly, and the idea should be to keep improving. Our net spend shows we're at best treading water, and currently going backwards.
istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16366 on: Today at 04:10:19 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:07:19 pm
Mane was shite too  ;)

You can't just say that us selling players is a positive of how the club is run. It's impressive to get good fees for Solanke or Neco Williams. But we've also lost very good players as part of what goes into calculating net spend.
How long did Mane last at Bayern?
istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16367 on: Today at 04:10:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:03:29 pm
So Suarez wasn't good enough?
Did Suarez play under Klopp?
decosabute

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16368 on: Today at 04:14:42 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:10:19 pm
How long did Mane last at Bayern?

Who gives a shit what he was like after he left? He was brilliant for us. Probably our most important player during the second half of the nearly quadruple season. The point is that selling someone like him is a big loss and has to be replaced, whereas you're making out like all of our sales are just spare parts that the club has done brilliantly to get money for.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16369 on: Today at 04:16:10 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:10:19 pm
How long did Mane last at Bayern?

It is almost as if Klopp is a genius manager who gets players to over achieve and who generated huge funds from player sales.

So why the fuck would you continually starve him of transfer funds.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16370 on: Today at 04:18:55 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:10:46 pm
Did Suarez play under Klopp?

Oh right so we pretend FSG arrived with Klopp then.
istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16371 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:14:42 pm
Who gives a shit what he was like after he left? He was brilliant for us. Probably our most important player during the second half of the nearly quadruple season. The point is that selling someone like him is a big loss and has to be replaced, whereas you're making out like all of our sales are just spare parts that the club has done brilliantly to get money for.
Proves the club were right in letting him go when they did.
