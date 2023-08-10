« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16240
This is where we seem to be stuck. Who, from the LFC side, talks to Henry, Werner et al to persuade them its a bit of a crisis and to invest differently. I guess it sits somewhere around Gordon?  Its interesting because, for all our screaming of mingebags I still dont see anyone bringing a solid argument of what our investment model should look like and who are a good example of a well run club in such a model?  Chelsea?  City? United? Arsenal? Madrid? Villa??? Not so easy to see whats right way to go. Looks like the money league will be won easily by state ownership which no-one wants.
So it feels like we are trying to push towards a Arsenal or current United type model? Im still not convinced either of them are on the right path.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16241
I think the analysis here of the suits hierarchy is overblown.

Instead it all boils down to money.

Football transfer prices are now on another level from when we bought Fabinho, Salah, Mane.  Edwards operated in an entirely different landscape.  Caicedos fee blows the VVD fee out of the water.  I realise we uncovered gems such as Robertson, but it took the purchase of expensive quality to deliver silverware.

£50m now gets you a punt on a very young DM.

The PL/Bayern/Real/PSG have moved on, were still trying to box clever in a market that seldom exists.  Mac Allister a welcome and rare exception.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16242


Obviously this can change before the end of the window - but surely we should have lots of funds available?

Considering this was bigged up as a big rebuild window - it's on the verge of being a massive disappointment again.


Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16243
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:34:55 am
Billy Hogan, Liverpools chief executive on the impact of being in the Europa League:

Our goal is to run the club sustainably. When you are missing revenue from the Champions League, you have to react accordingly  and weve done that. [the athletic]

https://theathletic.com/4762019/2023/08/10/billy-hogan-liverpool-anfield-delay-lebron-taylor-swift/

Here we go. Fuck right off you c*nts.
good lord, has he always been so unreadably unbearable - absolute quilt

right on cue though, he's proven the point we've been making

Our goal is to run the club sustainably. When you are missing revenue from the Champions League, you have to react accordingly  and weve done that.

Sort of flies in the face of the old adage that you have to spend money to make money - instead, true to form from these vulture capitalists, he's talking downsizing.

(sidenote: what happened to the performance-based contracts reducing the salary commitments when the team don't reach goals like qualifying for the CL?? think, as suspected, that was just more self-aggrandising spin from FSG and their supporters to try and act like they were superior to other football clubs - like the 'watching other teams panicking on sky sports news deadline day' hubris)

Ultimately, in an entire interview about being CEO of LFC - about the lay of the land and the future - the guy has shared absolutely no sporting ambition. bodes well for Klopp..
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16244
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:51:33 am


Obviously this can change before the end of the window - but surely we should have lots of funds available?

Considering this was bigged up as a big rebuild window - it's on the verge of being a massive disappointment again.

Thank you.

Add to that the vast payroll saved and we wont be paying player bonuses!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16245
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:33:09 am
There's no way on earth Klopp is involved with setting budgets and/or negotiating prices.  I very much doubt he sets limits on how much a player is worth.
Schmadtke on the process at Liverpool.

"The influence of the coach on transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports director holds everything in one hand," he said, speaking to Sport1 in Germany.

"Jurgen Klopp sets the priorities. We set him up with a team of data analysts, scouts and so on, so he can then choose from a list of players who he wants to work with. Then I'll deal with the transfers with the responsible departments in the club. And, in the end, the owners have to be satisfied with the investments.

"If we like each other, we can work together beyond the transfer window. Let's see. Then we continue or not."

Klopp has previously stated that we spend what we earn and that Konate was the first time we had spent before we earned.

He is also on record as saying that we can have ideas but Mike Gordon decides if we can do things or not.

Personally I don't think we have a budget as such I think each transfer is taken in isolation. We look for value in each deal and then see where it takes us. The pattern is usually bringing in a player or two followed by player sales to top up the kitty.

How often are we told by the usual journalists that subsequent transfers are dependent on offloading players first. For me it is a scattergun approach that leads to an unbalanced squad.

We don't have a clear targeted approach to recruitment. We enter windows and look to wheel and deal and get the best value instead of the best squad.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16246
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:50:49 am
This is where we seem to be stuck. Who, from the LFC side, talks to Henry, Werner et al to persuade them its a bit of a crisis and to invest differently. I guess it sits somewhere around Gordon?  Its interesting because, for all our screaming of mingebags I still dont see anyone bringing a solid argument of what our investment model should look like and who are a good example of a well run club in such a model?  Chelsea?  City? United? Arsenal? Madrid? Villa??? Not so easy to see whats right way to go. Looks like the money league will be won easily by state ownership which no-one wants.
So it feels like we are trying to push towards a Arsenal or current United type model? Im still not convinced either of them are on the right path.

Our current model is: The FSG 2 Directional Path
Wait out for either of the following:
a) Super league happens and financial restraints are relieved allowing FSG to continue to own and milk the club dry whilst not worrying about losing revenue
b) the super league doesn't happen, hold out for as long as possible for the club's value to keep rising. Sell the club and make big profit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16247
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:00:31 am
Tony Evans is a weird one. Was very good at highlighting the issues around Hillsborough but had some personal issues and then basically became a rentagob for talksport. Got wheeled out whenever they needed anyone to attack the club.

One of the first journalists who turned on Rafa, I seem to recall.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16248
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:34:55 am
Billy Hogan, Liverpools chief executive on the impact of being in the Europa League:

Our goal is to run the club sustainably. When you are missing revenue from the Champions League, you have to react accordingly  and weve done that. [the athletic]

https://theathletic.com/4762019/2023/08/10/billy-hogan-liverpool-anfield-delay-lebron-taylor-swift/




Okay this has really hit a nerve with me - Can just ONE journalists push back at this utter bollocks
The club is worth 3+ billion after debt and yet they've getting away with defining 'sustainable' as how much money we bring in from one competition in one year
Record revenues year after year after year... insane, lottery winning escalation in the underlying value of the club since they bought it and everyone is supposed to swallow this like we're on the verge of bankruptcy if we invest in the playing squad beyond yearly cash flow

The worst part about it is - where's the ambition?
Other big clubs have spent more not less to get back into the CL (rightly)
When was the last time someone from FSG talked about getting to the top and staying there and doing the thing we exist to do .. y'know .. win trophies

Your goal is not to run the club sustainably your goal is to WIN

This summer is going to be the last straw for a lot of the fan base
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16249
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:52:04 am
good lord, has he always been so unreadably unbearable - absolute quilt

right on cue though, he's proven the point we've been making

Our goal is to run the club sustainably. When you are missing revenue from the Champions League, you have to react accordingly  and weve done that.

Sort of flies in the face of the old adage that you have to spend money to make money - instead, true to form from these vulture capitalists, he's talking downsizing.

(sidenote: what happened to the performance-based contracts reducing the salary commitments when the team don't reach goals like qualifying for the CL?? think, as suspected, that was just more self-aggrandising spin from FSG and their supporters to try and act like they were superior to other football clubs - like the 'watching other teams panicking on sky sports news deadline day' hubris)

Ultimately, in an entire interview about being CEO of LFC - about the lay of the land and the future - the guy has shared absolutely no sporting ambition. bodes well for Klopp..

And all Hogan/Ward had to do summer 2022 was buy a quality DM.  Craven Cottage revealed all, so there was still time.

Fine margins, FSG rolled the dice and lost, we finished outside the top 4.

The costliest transfer window faux pas in the history of the club?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16250
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:55:46 am

Okay this has really hit a nerve with me
Can just ONE journalists push back at this utter bollocks
The club is worth 3+ billion after debt and yet they've getting away with defining 'sustainable' as how much money we bring in from one competition in one year
Record revenues year after year after year... insane, lottery winning escalation in the underlying value of the club and then this

The worst part about it is - where's the ambition?
Other big clubs have spent more not less to get back into the CL (rightly)
When was the last time someone from FSG talked about getting to the top, winning trophies and staying there?

This summer is going to be the last straw for a lot of the fan base
it's pathetic from the athletic isn't it - yet another puff piece. the sustainable line had me laughing at the incredulity and insincerity.

you don't have to know much about running businesses (i definitely don't) to realise that he's talking crap - it's akin to the simple platitudes and false 'truisms' that conservatives use when cutting their spending (acting like the country/club is a household credit card account, and that there's no wiggle room in budgets). nobody should be believing him

i'd been of the view they were smart enough to see that the best opportunity to return to the CL places would be this season - i think the mask has slipped with the line about 'sustainability' (ironically, given it's entire lack of clear meaning)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16251
You have to laugh. As it's them not willing to spend more last summer put us in this mess.

They are a stain on this club now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16252
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:58:37 am


i'd been of the view they were smart enough to see that the best opportunity to return to the CL places would be this season

Same
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16253
All I can say is after Klopp leaves, it's going to be a rough ride. Even the so-called "top reds" can't make excuses for them now, the mask is slipping.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16254
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:00:43 am
All I can say is after Klopp leaves, it's going to be a rough ride. Even the so-called "top reds" can't make excuses for them now, the mask is slipping.

I do actually think most will change their stance towards them as they aren't dumbasses.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16255
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:00:27 am
Same

My feeling is they wanted out last season as they know FFP is a dead duck and were hoping someone would buy the club off them. When they didnt the talk was about investment instead.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16256
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:34:55 am
Billy Hogan, Liverpools chief executive on the impact of being in the Europa League:

Our goal is to run the club sustainably. When you are missing revenue from the Champions League, you have to react accordingly  and weve done that. [the athletic]

https://theathletic.com/4762019/2023/08/10/billy-hogan-liverpool-anfield-delay-lebron-taylor-swift/


Sick of this rubbish. They have no ambition.

They've been seeking investment for years with no luck. Wonder why that is?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16257
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:58:12 am
Played half his games for us in midfield. Im scraping the barrel!

 ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16258
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:03:25 am
My feeling is they wanted out last season as they know FFP is a dead duck and were hoping someone would buy the club off them. When they didn’t the talk was about investment instead.
agreed with caveats

going to be grimly interesting to see Klopp's press conference tomorrow. can only imagine that he wants to see more not less from FSG, and that the CEOs comments (which he'll have to field questions on) imply they are further checking out from the concept of LFC competing at the highest level
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16259
FSG run this club so weird. They run it as if it is running a household budget. No other business or company runs anything in this insane debt/risk averse manner.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16260
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:34:55 am
Billy Hogan, Liverpools chief executive on the impact of being in the Europa League:

Our goal is to run the club sustainably. When you are missing revenue from the Champions League, you have to react accordingly  and weve done that. [the athletic]

https://theathletic.com/4762019/2023/08/10/billy-hogan-liverpool-anfield-delay-lebron-taylor-swift/

Here we go. Fuck right off you c*nts.
Don't they realise that without spending we won't get back in? I'm sick of these excuses year on year to be honest. Been very patient with them but this is getting silly now. You can't run a club in the way they want to and compete year on year at the top end of the PL. They are so lucky they've had Klopp to work miracles on their behalf but their luck is in danger of running out.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16261
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:00:43 am
All I can say is after Klopp leaves, it's going to be a rough ride. Even the so-called "top reds" can't make excuses for them now, the mask is slipping.

Its not just FSG though, the whole future of football is up in the air.  We have teams with no intentions of following the rules, and Governing bodies who look the other way. Even if we got new owners who would spend more money, it still will be a huge challenge. We have to face this and no one seems to give it a second thought.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #16262
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:52:04 am
good lord, has he always been so unreadably unbearable - absolute quilt

right on cue though, he's proven the point we've been making

Our goal is to run the club sustainably. When you are missing revenue from the Champions League, you have to react accordingly  and weve done that.

Sort of flies in the face of the old adage that you have to spend money to make money - instead, true to form from these vulture capitalists, he's talking downsizing.

(sidenote: what happened to the performance-based contracts reducing the salary commitments when the team don't reach goals like qualifying for the CL?? think, as suspected, that was just more self-aggrandising spin from FSG and their supporters to try and act like they were superior to other football clubs - like the 'watching other teams panicking on sky sports news deadline day' hubris)

Ultimately, in an entire interview about being CEO of LFC - about the lay of the land and the future - the guy has shared absolutely no sporting ambition. bodes well for Klopp..

If you think that is bad you should have heard what he spouted at the Sport APAC conference in Singapore.

. Taking over in the middle of a global pandemic is not necessarily recommended, Hogan says with a wry smile. It was a really challenging time.

Clearly [Covid] was devastating. Our focus was in three areas. Number one was obviously related to the football and how can we get the football going again.

A focus for us at the club was about our people and ensuring that we protected peoples jobs. Im proud to say that we didnt let go of anybody during the pandemic. As a part of that, what you do end up trying to do is to manage every cost effectively. Anything that isnt nailed down has to go. We focused on how we can streamline the business as much as possible.   

Amazing how he forgot to mention how he tried to use the furlough scheme and get taxpayers to pay staff wages.

Amazing how FSG leaked through the usual suspects that some of the Redbird money would be used to help LFC through Covid and to keep the ARE on track.

Predictably LFC didn't see a dime of the Redbird money and instead drew down almost the entire revolving credit facility during Covid. Whilst there wasn't even a loan for the likes of the AXA or ARE.

The CEO of Liverpool should have the clubs best interests fully at heart. Hogan has been at FSG for 20 years and was parachuted in to Liverpool to do FSGs bidding.
