There's no way on earth Klopp is involved with setting budgets and/or negotiating prices. I very much doubt he sets limits on how much a player is worth.



Schmadtke on the process at Liverpool."The influence of the coach on transfers is greater in England than in Germany, where a sports director holds everything in one hand," he said, speaking to Sport1 in Germany."Jurgen Klopp sets the priorities. We set him up with a team of data analysts, scouts and so on, so he can then choose from a list of players who he wants to work with. Then I'll deal with the transfers with the responsible departments in the club. And, in the end, the owners have to be satisfied with the investments."If we like each other, we can work together beyond the transfer window. Let's see. Then we continue or not."Klopp has previously stated that we spend what we earn and that Konate was the first time we had spent before we earned.He is also on record as saying that we can have ideas but Mike Gordon decides if we can do things or not.Personally I don't think we have a budget as such I think each transfer is taken in isolation. We look for value in each deal and then see where it takes us. The pattern is usually bringing in a player or two followed by player sales to top up the kitty.How often are we told by the usual journalists that subsequent transfers are dependent on offloading players first. For me it is a scattergun approach that leads to an unbalanced squad.We don't have a clear targeted approach to recruitment. We enter windows and look to wheel and deal and get the best value instead of the best squad.