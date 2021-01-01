« previous next »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:05:04 am

awwwwww yeahhhhh!!!! the we almost won all 4 trophies straw-man.
The point is the squad isn't as crap or as bad as people say. The last 16 league games of last season only City got more points. To say the squad has been undercooked for years is BS. You don't compete for trophies with an undercooked squad.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:19:24 am
Said from day 1 Avens defence of FSG was built on hope only. He's been proved wrong. Yet again ;D

You OK mate? Might be bed time hey. My defence of FSG was simple, we had done very well under their ownership until last year and I thought they had earnt the opportunity to rectify that this summer. I've always been super clear that if they don't rectify those mistakes from last season it would be an appropriate time to ask questions about them. A few weeks to go, a couple of Mondays in there to make bids, so we'll see what happens.
The squad has been under cooked especially in midfield for the past 4 years. Before this summer the last time we bought a "Midfielder" was Harvey Elliott before Covid lockdown for fucks sakes.  And he ain't even a Midfielder for fucks sakes, we just play him as one.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:23:44 am
The point is the squad isn't as crap or as bad as people say. The last 16 league games of last season only City got more points. To say the squad has been undercooked for years is BS.


I don't disagree with the bolded bit - but you are wrong that we haven't been undercooked for several years - after winning the title in 19/20 - it's been a bit of a up and down ride.

20-21 - where the hell were the defensive reinforcements?
21-22 - ahh finally we got defensive reinforcements, but who is replacing Gini especially since we have an iffy midfield? Oh good we got Diaz to bridge the gap for AFCON and add something to our attack (which started seeing bobby regularly missing time).
22-23 - what a shit show across almost all facets of the team. midfield was missing from day 1. we struggled with injuries in attack and defense.

Any of those seasons could have used 1 or 2 more players.

It's not like these absolute fuckwits that are FSG don't have the money.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:17 am
The squad has been under cooked especially in midfield for the past 4 years. Before this summer the last time we bought a "Midfielder" was Harvey Elliott before Covid lockdown for fucks sakes.  And he ain't even a Midfielder for fucks sakes, we just play him as one.
Wrong, you can't compete at the level LFC have with a midfield that is undercooked for 4 years. That's a ridiculous statement. 90+ point seasons & mutiple european cup finals, while being "undercooked". :butt
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:17 am
The squad has been under cooked especially in midfield for the past 4 years. Before this summer the last time we bought a "Midfielder" was Harvey Elliott before Covid lockdown for fucks sakes.  And he ain't even a Midfielder for fucks sakes, we just play him as one.

Samie is turning!!

Kozma in the mud.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:30:48 am
Samie is turning!!

Kozma in the mud.

The glee with which you're meeting the idea of us having a shit window says a lot about you to be honest, clinical. Evidently you'd rather your gloomy outlook be correct than things go well for Liverpool. Really sad to see.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:33:31 am
The glee with which you're meeting the idea of us having a shit window says a lot about you to be honest, clinical. Evidently you'd rather your gloomy outlook be correct than things go well for Liverpool. Really sad to see.

Not at all. Just happy people are finally getting their heads out the sand. I hope you'll be next mate
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:30:48 am
Samie is turning!!

Kozma in the mud.

 ;D

Samie was always neutral but you'd have to be on a fuckin' windup to not think we've been let down by our owners.  They've done good and when they have I've said as much. But you can't ignore the huge fuckups.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:30:30 am
Wrong, you can't compete at the level LFC have with a midfield that is undercooked for 4 years. That's a ridiculous statement. 90+ point seasons & mutiple european cup finals, while being "undercooked". :butt

Well, we certainly didn't refresh, rejuvenate or add enough numbers to allow our key men to recuperate, which leads to players with too many miles in the legs burning out earlier than they should, or getting injured.

We ran this group into the ground, and it's needed work for a while. Last season was clear enough, surely? We took some points against easy teams in a nice enough run-in. No more than that. And where are we now as the season starts? Weaker, I'd say, which is quite some going. At best, we're short-term weaker, because no way do our 2 new recruits (count em! whatarebuild etc. etc.) fit into the system as well as Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Bobby & x co. did, not yet, and we actually don't have a 6 at all. Which is astonishing given that most people spent the vast majority of last season saying we needed one WITH Fab still at the club... and now he's gone too.

Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:30:30 am
Wrong, you can't compete at the level LFC have with a midfield that is undercooked for 4 years. That's a ridiculous statement. 90+ point seasons & mutiple european cup finals, while being "undercooked". :butt

We basically flogged our #6 to death by the age of 29 for fucks sakes.  So much so that he's in Saudi before 30.

Hendo is a shell of the player he was.,

We used up Gini so mcuh that since he left us he keeps breaking down with injures.

Milner is a pensioner.

Thiago as good as he is injury prone.

The rest who've left us are a waste of space.

Elliott isn't a midfielder.





Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:36:18 am
Not at all. Just happy people are finally getting their heads out the sand. I hope you'll be next mate

I'll wait to see whether our issues are addressed before making any judgements. I've been very consistent in that.

Quote from: Avens on February 24, 2023, 01:23:20 am
It's pretty clear that this summer is a huge point for FSG. I think I'd be regarded as generally pro-FSG (I'd say I'm a little more understanding of some of their missteps than some others) but we are at a point where it's clear as day what is needed. I think a lot of defenders of the peace will turn if Klopp isn't given full backing to rebuild, as well as a behind the scenes rebuild. We get this summer right and we're back in the mix  get it wrong and I think we risk years in the wilderness, given JK's limited time left with us, the size of the required rebuild and the improving/financially doping up competition.

I will be disappointed in the owners if we don't sort this out. As I have always said. You will be delighted if it goes poorly which I think is a really shitty outlook. But as long as you're happy, bud  :thumbup
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:42:19 am
We basically flogged our #6 to death by the age of 29 for fucks sakes.  So much so that he's in Saudi before 30.

Hendo is a shell of the player he was.,

We used up Gini so mcuh that since he left us he keeps breaking down with injures.

Milner is a pensioner.

Thiago as good as he is injury prone.

The rest who've left us are a waste of space.

Elliott isn't a midfielder.
That's last season, you said 4 years.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:46:07 am
That's last season, you said 4 years.

Gini isn't last season.

The rest who left us are a waste of space isn't limited to last season either (ox and keita were non-contributors for the better part of 3 seasons - keita maybe 2)

Milner has been in decline for 2 years at least.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:46:07 am
That's last season, you said 4 years.

Yeah the last midfielder we bought before this summer was pre lockdown.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:55 am
Yeah the last midfielder we bought before this summer was pre lockdown.

Thiago and Carvalho say hi.

But yeah, the midfield has been neglected in comparison with attackers.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:48:26 am
Gini isn't last season.

The rest who left us are a waste of space isn't limited to last season either (ox and keita were non-contributors for the better part of 3 seasons - keita maybe 2)

Milner has been in decline for 2 years at least.
We're just going round in circles. The claim the midfield was undercooked for 4 years is clearly wrong.
Our succession planning before this summer for the Midfield  is a joke.  Happy with Macca and Szobs. Along with Bajcetic and Jones but they're youngsters.

Our succession planning in Defence is a joke too. Ibou is great but Virj and Matip and Gomez need to be replaced in the next two years and we should've started that NOW.

Robbo looks shattered and ill equipped to play the 3-4-3 we're currently going with as well.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:50:08 am
Thiago and Carvalho say hi.

But yeah, the midfield has been neglected in comparison with attackers.

Carvalho is a forward, not a midfielder mate.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:55 am
Yeah the last midfielder we bought before this summer was pre lockdown.
Nope, Thiago
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:34 am
Carvalho is a forward, not a midfielder mate.

Played half his games for us in midfield. Im scraping the barrel!
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:52:32 am
We're just going round in circles. The claim the midfield was undercooked for 4 years is clearly wrong.

you just want to be pedantic here. 3 year or 4 years - it doesn't matter.

the issue is that the fuckwits that are FSG refuse to support Klopp fully and have not made money available in a fashion that would allow us to rebuild or even replenish multiple parts of the squad at any one time.

The last time they did that was the coutinho sale driving the show.

Istvan Kozma you were a shit player how you ended up on RAWK I don't know.  Although what that says  about RAWK is troubling too. 
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:59:25 am
you just want to be pedantic here. 3 year or 4 years - it doesn't matter.

the issue is that the fuckwits that are FSG refuse to support Klopp fully and have not made money available in a fashion that would allow us to rebuild or even replenish multiple parts of the squad at any one time.

The last time they did that was the coutinho sale driving the show.
Over the last couple of years the club have spent over £300m, we even have the luxury of having a £85m super sub.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:06:04 am
Over the last couple of years the club have spent over £300m, we even have the luxury of having a £85m super sub.

good one.

Also who was 85m? Missed that one.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:17 am
The squad has been under cooked especially in midfield for the past 4 years. Before this summer the last time we bought a "Midfielder" was Harvey Elliott before Covid lockdown for fucks sakes.  And he ain't even a Midfielder for fucks sakes, we just play him as one.
31st August is till 3 weeks off. Chill.....  :P
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:06:04 am
Over the last couple of years the club have spent over £300m, we even have the luxury of having a £85m super sub.

I'm willing to wait until the end of the window to reserve judgement in case we pull a Florentino Luis out the hat, but if the club fail to sign a holding midfielder and a defender you really have to conclude the owners either don't care or simply aren't running the club competently anymore (or realistically, a combination of those two).

The annoying thing is how much of this was avoidable. If the club had pulled the trigger on Bruno Guimares in January 2022, maybe that would have been enough to take us over the line in the Premier League and Champions League, the midfield issues wouldn't have manifested as much last season and we'd be looking at Champions League revenues for this one. That's the thing, when you don't spend a bit in the short term your problems accumulate in the long term and they end up costing more to fix.

And you can see the exact same issues manifesting themselves in defence. Four centre backs, two of which are 32 and three of which are injury prone, while Robbo looks like he's been run to death these past few seasons. The unit has looked shaky for a season or more and our non-teenage holding midfielders were both allowed to leave - apparently with no firm plan to replace them. Next season we'll probably end up with another injury crisis there, and the usual suspects on here will be going on about bad luck, as if we don't have the same bad luck every season.
