I'm willing to wait until the end of the window to reserve judgement in case we pull a Florentino Luis out the hat, but if the club fail to sign a holding midfielder and a defender you really have to conclude the owners either don't care or simply aren't running the club competently anymore (or realistically, a combination of those two).



The annoying thing is how much of this was avoidable. If the club had pulled the trigger on Bruno Guimares in January 2022, maybe that would have been enough to take us over the line in the Premier League and Champions League, the midfield issues wouldn't have manifested as much last season and we'd be looking at Champions League revenues for this one. That's the thing, when you don't spend a bit in the short term your problems accumulate in the long term and they end up costing more to fix.



And you can see the exact same issues manifesting themselves in defence. Four centre backs, two of which are 32 and three of which are injury prone, while Robbo looks like he's been run to death these past few seasons. The unit has looked shaky for a season or more and our non-teenage holding midfielders were both allowed to leave - apparently with no firm plan to replace them. Next season we'll probably end up with another injury crisis there, and the usual suspects on here will be going on about bad luck, as if we don't have the same bad luck every season.