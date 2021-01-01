Wrong, you can't compete at the level LFC have with a midfield that is undercooked for 4 years. That's a ridiculous statement. 90+ point seasons & mutiple european cup finals, while being "undercooked".



Well, we certainly didn't refresh, rejuvenate or add enough numbers to allow our key men to recuperate, which leads to players with too many miles in the legs burning out earlier than they should, or getting injured.We ran this group into the ground, and it's needed work for a while. Last season was clear enough, surely? We took some points against easy teams in a nice enough run-in. No more than that. And where are we now as the season starts? Weaker, I'd say, which is quite some going. At best, we're short-term weaker, because no way do our 2 new recruits (count em! whatarebuild etc. etc.) fit into the system as well as Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Bobby & x co. did, not yet, and we actually don't have a 6 at all. Which is astonishing given that most people spent the vast majority of last season saying we needed one WITH Fab still at the club... and now he's gone too.