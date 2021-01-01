The latest football rich list is pretty damning for FSG.'Oh but we have a big wage bill'. It is performance based and all our singings earn less of a base salary than they would elsewhere.'Oh but the other teams way below us and spending far more than us are putting themselves in huge debt'. Our owners have currently saddled us with huge debt, which will be paid off by the fans, player sales and any shit little commercial deals the owners can pull together. 'Running the club sustainably' is just another way of saying running the club on the cheap. Something Hicks and Gillett would have loved to have done.The reason why clubs below us in the money league are spending huge sums of money has nothing to do with wages. Those clubs have owners that are in it for the long term and have a vision for the future. FSG have been cashing out for the past half decade, they want out and have given up on the club, the fans and the city.Look at that table above again. Something is seriously wrong with the running of the club from top to bottom by FSG.