You twist everything to suit your weird agenda,no fucking clue what your end game mind. Maybe John Henry stole ya dinner money when you were a kid or something.
No I think it might be annoyance with super-rich business men buying sports "franchises", pumping them up to make a shit ton of money from almost no investment, and then just not bothering to run them well as (just for example) football clubs despite the fact that there are a huge number of stakeholders (called legacy fans, I believe), who expect this to happen, and rightly so.
They've taken their eyes off the ball, clearly don't give a shit about supporters or legacy fans, or anything else other than more money, and for that, they deserve no defending whatsoever. I don't follow American sports, but if this is what they are doing over there too, no wonder everyone thinks they are bad owners.
You buy a football club like Liverpool, it's always going to be about legacy and reputation. We've been at the top of the game well before they even heard of us - it's never going to be acceptable to just let us float backwards into mediocrity, which they seem happy to do.