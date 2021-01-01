« previous next »
Offline friendofrocky

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16040 on: Today at 03:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:57:59 pm
I think they're calculating that the value of the PL will continue to grow anyway, at least long enough for them to phone it in from Boston until they sell up. Us being 1st or 4th or 6th doesn't matter to them, not really. Certainly not enough for them to invest a single penny into the club to remedy matters.
That may have been the case before the Saudi Project emerged- its very possible that the PL Finamcial growth will stagnate or even drop in the coming years.
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16041 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:59:11 pm

They aren't going to invest millions with no guarantee the players are going to be good. They will probably sacrifice club value a bit rather than taking risks on players. Risk mitigation.


I think they sell just before Klopp leaves, maybe he has one season under whoever the new owners are or something like that. Or they sell just as he's about to go. This 'investment' search that - it's laughable to say now - our players were saying they were hoping would be resolved after the world cup - might be more of a long term game to ultimately sell to whatever 'partners' they bring on board.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16042 on: Today at 03:12:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:11:12 pm
Is there any way to make this simple and just agree that

1) FSG haven't supported Klopp enough
2) FSG are not going to spend extra money for transfers
2a) FSG can't compete in this new market (nor do they want to).
3) FSG have made the stadium and training facilities nice
4) FSG care most about the value of the asset and if trophies come along with that - bonus.
Regardless of which side of the FSG fence people are on, I don't see how anyone could argue against what you posted there.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16043 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm »
We've managed to get a shiny new training complex and a couple of rejuvenated stands out of them but it's just unforgivable for me how little they've backed one of the greatest managers we've ever had in the transfer market.

Klopp would have been unstoppable under the right owners.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16044 on: Today at 03:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:12:47 pm
Regardless of which side of the FSG fence people are on, I don't see how anyone could argue against what you posted there.

A few will. Weirdly.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16045 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:18:05 pm
A few will. Weirdly.

OK, Ill bite

There are plenty of match going  wheelchair based supporter who would disagree with 4

The LDSA let their feelings known years ago, unfortunately the mistakes are being made again with the ARE development



Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16046 on: Today at 03:50:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:11:12 pm
Is there any way to make this simple and just agree that

1) FSG haven't supported Klopp enough
2) FSG are not going to spend extra money for transfers
2a) FSG can't compete in this new market (nor do they want to).
3) FSG have made the stadium and training facilities nice
4) FSG care most about the value of the asset and if trophies come along with that - bonus.
5) FSG are ultimately responsible for the smooth running of all aspects of the club, including player recruitment, within whatever the financial constraints are.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16047 on: Today at 03:56:05 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:50:45 pm
5) FSG are ultimately responsible for the smooth running of all aspects of the club, including player recruitment, within whatever the financial constraints are.

Does smooth running include public transfer sagas, multiple people of importance leaving positions after short stints, not having a club doctor for a significant amount of time, captain having a public contract saga to get more money, same said captain forcing his way out publicly, coming out to say we are seeking investment or selling the club only to go back on it, have embarrasing adventures with furlough and finally trying to dismantle the history of football to start a super league?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16048 on: Today at 04:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:22:44 pm
OK, Ill bite

There are plenty of match going  wheelchair based supporter who would disagree with 4

The LDSA let their feelings known years ago, unfortunately the mistakes are being made again with the ARE development
I'm probably missing something obvious, so forgive me if I am, but how does this tie in with what Newterp posted? Genuine question as I'm not sure I understand.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16049 on: Today at 04:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:00:49 pm
I'm probably missing something obvious, so forgive me if I am, but how does this tie in with what Newterp posted? Genuine question as I'm not sure I understand.
I believe he's referring to point 3, in relation to disability access/area etc.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16050 on: Today at 04:11:14 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:56:05 pm
Does smooth running include public transfer sagas, multiple people of importance leaving positions after short stints, not having a club doctor for a significant amount of time, captain having a public contract saga to get more money, same said captain forcing his way out publicly, coming out to say we are seeking investment or selling the club only to go back on it, have embarrasing adventures with furlough and finally trying to dismantle the history of football to start a super league?

Zing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16051 on: Today at 04:20:43 pm »
It's worth saying that the ARE conversion is turning into a bit of a saga too isn't it, just adding to the general sense of things not quite running properly.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16052 on: Today at 04:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:20:43 pm
It's worth saying that the ARE conversion is turning into a bit of a saga too isn't it, just adding to the general sense of things not quite running properly.

Building projects get delayed not sure theres any need to lay this at anyones feet.

But this. This is bang on.

Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:56:05 pm
Does smooth running include public transfer sagas, multiple people of importance leaving positions after short stints, not having a club doctor for a significant amount of time, captain having a public contract saga to get more money, same said captain forcing his way out publicly, coming out to say we are seeking investment or selling the club only to go back on it, have embarrasing adventures with furlough and finally trying to dismantle the history of football to start a super league?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16053 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 04:07:48 pm
I believe he's referring to point 3, in relation to disability access/area etc.
Ah, I see now. Kenny said point 4, so when I went back and looked at point 4 only I was a bit confused. Thanks for pointing that out.

Kenny, what are the particular issues of concern for you there? Just brief as I don't want to derail. I used to take a young disabled guy / wheelchair user to the match in the 90s. In the Paddock back then. I don't really know how facilities have improved or otherwise for disabled fans since then.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16054 on: Today at 05:30:48 pm »
The latest football rich list is pretty damning for FSG.



'Oh but we have a big wage bill'. It is performance based and all our singings earn less of a base salary than they would elsewhere.

'Oh but the other teams way below us and spending far more than us are putting themselves in huge debt'. Our owners have currently saddled us with huge debt, which will be paid off by the fans, player sales and any shit little commercial deals the owners can pull together. 'Running the club sustainably' is just another way of saying running the club on the cheap. Something Hicks and Gillett would have loved to have done.

The reason why clubs below us in the money league are spending huge sums of money has nothing to do with wages. Those clubs have owners that are in it for the long term and have a vision for the future. FSG have been cashing out for the past half decade, they want out and have given up on the club, the fans and the city.

Look at that table above again. Something is seriously wrong with the running of the club from top to bottom by FSG.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16055 on: Today at 05:42:50 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:56:05 pm
Does smooth running include public transfer sagas, multiple people of importance leaving positions after short stints, not having a club doctor for a significant amount of time, captain having a public contract saga to get more money, same said captain forcing his way out publicly, coming out to say we are seeking investment or selling the club only to go back on it, have embarrasing adventures with furlough and finally trying to dismantle the history of football to start a super league?
Yes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16056 on: Today at 06:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 05:30:48 pm
The latest football rich list is pretty damning for FSG.



'Oh but we have a big wage bill'. It is performance based and all our singings earn less of a base salary than they would elsewhere.

'Oh but the other teams way below us and spending far more than us are putting themselves in huge debt'. Our owners have currently saddled us with huge debt, which will be paid off by the fans, player sales and any shit little commercial deals the owners can pull together. 'Running the club sustainably' is just another way of saying running the club on the cheap. Something Hicks and Gillett would have loved to have done.

The reason why clubs below us in the money league are spending huge sums of money has nothing to do with wages. Those clubs have owners that are in it for the long term and have a vision for the future. FSG have been cashing out for the past half decade, they want out and have given up on the club, the fans and the city.

Look at that table above again. Something is seriously wrong with the running of the club from top to bottom by FSG.

Similar to the Red Sox. Huge team in a wealthy state and a big market. Think theyre 3rd in revenue in MLB but their payroll this year is not even top 10. A sport where pretty much all money spent is on salaries and you dont pay transfer fees. A huge discrepancy between income and competitiveness on the field. Its not just Liverpool that are being run so poorly nowadays.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16057 on: Today at 06:06:28 pm »
in addition to being unable / unwilling to secure investment - what happened to the naming rights deal for the main stand - was that speculation or was it ever actually pursued?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16058 on: Today at 06:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:00:49 pm
I'm probably missing something obvious, so forgive me if I am, but how does this tie in with what Newterp posted? Genuine question as I'm not sure I understand.

I was responding to the point from Clinical you would have to be weird to disgree with any of the points. Many disabled fans would disagree with point 4 based on how they did the disabled areas.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16059 on: Today at 06:23:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:06:28 pm
in addition to being unable / unwilling to secure investment - what happened to the naming rights deal for the main stand - was that speculation or was it ever actually pursued?

Last season Hogan was saying we were open to naming rights for the ARE now. I think it is part of the Del Boy theme. Don't look at what is happening now but instead focus on next year. 'This time next year we will be millionaires' should be FSG's PR motto.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16060 on: Today at 06:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:25:47 pm
Ah, I see now. Kenny said point 4, so when I went back and looked at point 4 only I was a bit confused. Thanks for pointing that out.

Kenny, what are the particular issues of concern for you there? Just brief as I don't want to derail. I used to take a young disabled guy / wheelchair user to the match in the 90s. In the Paddock back then. I don't really know how facilities have improved or otherwise for disabled fans since then.

FFS :butt
Sorry point 3

Ill send you a PM so not to derail the thread and mask the fact I cant read properly
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16061 on: Today at 06:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:01:05 pm
Similar to the Red Sox. Huge team in a wealthy state and a big market. Think theyre 3rd in revenue in MLB but their payroll this year is not even top 10. A sport where pretty much all money spent is on salaries and you dont pay transfer fees. A huge discrepancy between income and competitiveness on the field. Its not just Liverpool that are being run so poorly nowadays.

Their ability to lower expectations is breathtaking. They are dead last in their division have almost no chance of a wildcard, are on a streak of losing 8 of their last 10 games, have just lost 9-3 to one of the worst teams in MLB and yet the other day there were posters lining up to say that they were doing better than expected.

Their PR is next-gen.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16062 on: Today at 06:41:45 pm »
You twist everything to suit your weird agenda,no fucking clue what your end game mind.  Maybe John Henry stole ya dinner money when you were a kid or  something.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16063 on: Today at 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:27:15 pm
FFS :butt
Sorry point 3

Ill send you a PM so not to derail the thread and mask the fact I cant read properly
Cheers Kenny.  :thumbup

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16064 on: Today at 06:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:41:45 pm
You twist everything to suit your weird agenda,no fucking clue what your end game mind.  Maybe John Henry stole ya dinner money when you were a kid or  something.

Who are you talking to??
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16065 on: Today at 06:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 06:46:58 pm
Who are you talking to??
 
Sorry,the post right above mine! Thought ya might of guessed it would be him!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16066 on: Today at 06:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:49:28 pm
 
Sorry,the post right above mine! Thought ya might of guessed it would be him!

I do have a question - are the Sox backed well enough to compete yearly by FSG?

(4 titles in the 2000s is nice though!)
Logged

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16067 on: Today at 06:57:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:52:58 pm
I do have a question - are the Sox backed well enough to compete yearly by FSG?

(4 titles in the 2000s is nice though!)

I think this is a good summary.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10066221-john-henry-on-red-sox-fans-frustrations-theres-a-false-narrative-surrounding-bos

Henry might take issue with how the perspective surrounding the organization is framed, but what's not left for interpretation is ownership's desire to bring down payroll costs.

From 2000-20, Boston had an Opening Day payroll outside of the top five just once, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. The team slipped to eighth in 2021 and sixth in 2022, and it's on pace to be 11th this year, per FanGraphs.

Simply put, the Red Sox aren't operating like a franchise that's estimated to be the third-most valuable in MLB, and they shouldn't be in a position where they're either trading away an elite talent (Betts) or losing a bidding war for a fan favorite (Bogaerts).
